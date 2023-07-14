Home
Mercer Global Low Volatility Equity Fund

mutual fund
MGLVX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$13.23 +0.03 +0.23%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (MGLVX) Primary (MGLSX) (MGLPX) (MGLYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mercer Global Low Volatility Equity Fund

MGLVX | Fund

$13.23

$1.29 B

0.00%

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.9%

1 yr return

4.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.29 B

Holdings in Top 10

16.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MGLVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mercer Global Low Volatility Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mercer Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 06, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brendan Bradley

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. For purposes of the 80% test, equity securities include securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and other securities that are not debt securities, cash, or cash equivalents. (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) The Fund reasonably anticipates that under normal circumstances it will invest significantly in a broad range of countries, which will typically be countries represented by the MSCI World Index, and that approximately 30%-60% of its assets will be invested in equity securities of foreign issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in cash, cash equivalents or cash-like investments. The Fund invests in large, medium and small capitalization companies. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by matching the return of its benchmark, the MSCI World Index, over 5-7 years with lower price volatility than the benchmark for the period, by investing in securities of issuers with certain volatility characteristics. Such volatility characteristics may include, but are not limited to, high return on equity, low debt to equity ratios, and high earnings growth stability.

Stock index futures and various types of swaps may be used to implement the equity security selection component of the Fund’s investment strategy. Currency forwards may be used to make stock-selection and country allocation decisions independently of the underlying currency. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as exchange-listed equity futures contracts, to gain market exposure on cash balances or to reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.

Certain subadvisers may employ a systematic and quantitative investment process in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which may lead to higher than expected portfolio turnover for the Fund.

Read More

MGLVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -35.6% 29.2% N/A
1 Yr 4.9% 17.3% 252.4% 90.45%
3 Yr N/A* -3.5% 34.6% 64.23%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% 70.47%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 N/A -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -35.6% 29.2% N/A
1 Yr 4.9% 11.4% 252.4% 88.75%
3 Yr N/A* -3.5% 34.6% 62.04%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% 68.59%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 N/A -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MGLVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MGLVX Category Low Category High MGLVX % Rank
Net Assets 1.29 B 199 K 133 B 26.21%
Number of Holdings 534 1 9075 6.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 206 M -18 M 37.6 B 48.13%
Weighting of Top 10 15.96% 9.1% 100.0% 95.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 2.32%
  2. Visa Inc Class A 1.95%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.72%
  4. S+p500 Emini Fut Jun19 Xcme 20190621 1.67%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 1.63%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 1.63%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 1.63%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 1.63%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 1.63%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 1.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MGLVX % Rank
Stocks 		96.35% 61.84% 125.47% 60.68%
Cash 		3.64% -174.70% 23.12% 35.24%
Other 		0.01% -13.98% 19.14% 29.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 20.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 10.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 14.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGLVX % Rank
Healthcare 		21.00% 0.00% 35.42% 5.18%
Technology 		16.21% 0.00% 49.87% 81.06%
Consumer Defense 		13.25% 0.00% 73.28% 16.63%
Financial Services 		12.93% 0.00% 38.42% 72.58%
Industrials 		11.61% 0.00% 44.06% 16.63%
Communication Services 		9.89% 0.00% 57.66% 27.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.30% 0.00% 40.94% 95.70%
Utilities 		4.26% 0.00% 29.12% 20.26%
Basic Materials 		2.88% 0.00% 38.60% 64.32%
Real Estate 		2.60% 0.00% 39.48% 26.32%
Energy 		1.07% 0.00% 21.15% 63.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGLVX % Rank
US 		65.15% 0.13% 103.82% 14.65%
Non US 		31.20% 0.58% 99.46% 89.76%

MGLVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MGLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.01% 44.27% 77.99%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.82% 52.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.01% 0.76% 3.91%

Sales Fees

MGLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MGLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 11.76%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MGLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 0.00% 395.00% 47.13%

MGLVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MGLVX Category Low Category High MGLVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 8.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MGLVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MGLVX Category Low Category High MGLVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.18% -4.27% 12.65% 20.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MGLVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MGLVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brendan Bradley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 2012

9.57

9.6%

Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.

Ryan Taliaferro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 2012

9.57

9.6%

Ryan joined Acadian in 2011 and currently serves as director of equity strategies.

Mark Birmingham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2013

8.59

8.6%

Mark Birmingham joined Acadian in 2013 and is the Lead Portfolio Manager for Acadian's Managed Volatility strategies. Before joining Acadian, he was a vice president and quantitative analyst within the quantitative investment group at Wellington Management Co. Mark also served as director, U.S. equity sales and trading at Nomura Securities International, Inc. He earned an A.B. in computer science from Princeton University. Mark is a CFA charterholder and a member of CFA Society Boston.

Justin Henne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2015

7.27

7.3%

Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Richard Fong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2015

7.27

7.3%

Ricky Fong, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined The Clifton Group in 2010, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012. Mr. Fong began managing Parametric’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in February 2015

James Eysenbach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2015

7.27

7.3%

Mr. James M. Eysenbach, CFA, Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer, manages the portion of the Small Cap Fund's assets allocated to Martingale. Mr. Eysenbach joined Martingale in 2004. Mr. Eysenbach began managing Martingale's allocated portion of the Fund's portfolio in December 2018. James M. Eysenbach is a Partner of Martingale, providing expertise in both portfolio management and research.

Andrew Headley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2018

3.49

3.5%

Director, Fund Manager and Head of Global Research. Director of Veritas Asset Management (UK) Limited and Fund Manager of the Real Return Global Fund and Veritas Global Focus Fund. Joined The Real Return Group in 2003. Analyst and Portfolio Manager WP Stewart 2001 to 2003. Analyst and Portfolio Manager Newton Investment Management 1996 to 2001. Tax Consultant, Price Waterhouse 1993 to 1996. Education: Chartered Accountant, BSc, ASIP.

Mike Moore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Clyde Rossouw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Clyde is Co-Head of Quality at Ninety One. He is a portfolio manager with a focus on low volatility real return equity and multi-asset investing. His portfolio manager duties include the Quality team’s flagship Global Franchise Strategy, as well as the Global Quality Equity Income Strategy and Opportunity Strategy. Clyde joined the firm in 1999, initially as an asset allocation and sector allocation strategist. Prior to Ninety One, Clyde was awarded a study bursary by Sanlam where he worked for eight years, including five years in asset management. His experience in investments included fixed income analysis and portfolio management. Clyde graduated from the University of Cape Town with a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics and Actuarial Science. He was awarded the Certificates in Actuarial Techniques in 1995, and Finance and Investments in 1997 by the Institute of Actuaries in London. Clyde is a CFA® Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

