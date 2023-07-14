Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.9%
1 yr return
4.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.29 B
Holdings in Top 10
16.0%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 59.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. For purposes of the 80% test, equity securities include securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and other securities that are not debt securities, cash, or cash equivalents. (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) The Fund reasonably anticipates that under normal circumstances it will invest significantly in a broad range of countries, which will typically be countries represented by the MSCI World Index, and that approximately 30%-60% of its assets will be invested in equity securities of foreign issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in cash, cash equivalents or cash-like investments. The Fund invests in large, medium and small capitalization companies. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by matching the return of its benchmark, the MSCI World Index, over 5-7 years with lower price volatility than the benchmark for the period, by investing in securities of issuers with certain volatility characteristics. Such volatility characteristics may include, but are not limited to, high return on equity, low debt to equity ratios, and high earnings growth stability.
Stock index futures and various types of swaps may be used to implement the equity security selection component of the Fund’s investment strategy. Currency forwards may be used to make stock-selection and country allocation decisions independently of the underlying currency. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as exchange-listed equity futures contracts, to gain market exposure on cash balances or to reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.
Certain subadvisers may employ a systematic and quantitative investment process in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which may lead to higher than expected portfolio turnover for the Fund.
|Period
|MGLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|4.9%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|90.45%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|64.23%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|70.47%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MGLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|MGLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|4.9%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|88.75%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|62.04%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|68.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MGLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|MGLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGLVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.29 B
|199 K
|133 B
|26.21%
|Number of Holdings
|534
|1
|9075
|6.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|206 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|48.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.96%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|95.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGLVX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.35%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|60.68%
|Cash
|3.64%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|35.24%
|Other
|0.01%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|29.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|20.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|10.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|14.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGLVX % Rank
|Healthcare
|21.00%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|5.18%
|Technology
|16.21%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|81.06%
|Consumer Defense
|13.25%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|16.63%
|Financial Services
|12.93%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|72.58%
|Industrials
|11.61%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|16.63%
|Communication Services
|9.89%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|27.31%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.30%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|95.70%
|Utilities
|4.26%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|20.26%
|Basic Materials
|2.88%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|64.32%
|Real Estate
|2.60%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|26.32%
|Energy
|1.07%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|63.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGLVX % Rank
|US
|65.15%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|14.65%
|Non US
|31.20%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|89.76%
|MGLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|77.99%
|Management Fee
|0.73%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|52.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|3.91%
|MGLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MGLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|11.76%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MGLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|59.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|47.13%
|MGLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGLVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|8.53%
|MGLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MGLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGLVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.18%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|20.57%
|MGLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 06, 2012
9.57
9.6%
Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 06, 2012
9.57
9.6%
Ryan joined Acadian in 2011 and currently serves as director of equity strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2013
8.59
8.6%
Mark Birmingham joined Acadian in 2013 and is the Lead Portfolio Manager for Acadian's Managed Volatility strategies. Before joining Acadian, he was a vice president and quantitative analyst within the quantitative investment group at Wellington Management Co. Mark also served as director, U.S. equity sales and trading at Nomura Securities International, Inc. He earned an A.B. in computer science from Princeton University. Mark is a CFA charterholder and a member of CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2015
7.27
7.3%
Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2015
7.27
7.3%
Ricky Fong, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined The Clifton Group in 2010, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012. Mr. Fong began managing Parametric’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in February 2015
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 23, 2015
7.27
7.3%
Mr. James M. Eysenbach, CFA, Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer, manages the portion of the Small Cap Fund's assets allocated to Martingale. Mr. Eysenbach joined Martingale in 2004. Mr. Eysenbach began managing Martingale's allocated portion of the Fund's portfolio in December 2018. James M. Eysenbach is a Partner of Martingale, providing expertise in both portfolio management and research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2018
3.49
3.5%
Director, Fund Manager and Head of Global Research. Director of Veritas Asset Management (UK) Limited and Fund Manager of the Real Return Global Fund and Veritas Global Focus Fund. Joined The Real Return Group in 2003. Analyst and Portfolio Manager WP Stewart 2001 to 2003. Analyst and Portfolio Manager Newton Investment Management 1996 to 2001. Tax Consultant, Price Waterhouse 1993 to 1996. Education: Chartered Accountant, BSc, ASIP.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Clyde is Co-Head of Quality at Ninety One. He is a portfolio manager with a focus on low volatility real return equity and multi-asset investing. His portfolio manager duties include the Quality team’s flagship Global Franchise Strategy, as well as the Global Quality Equity Income Strategy and Opportunity Strategy. Clyde joined the firm in 1999, initially as an asset allocation and sector allocation strategist. Prior to Ninety One, Clyde was awarded a study bursary by Sanlam where he worked for eight years, including five years in asset management. His experience in investments included fixed income analysis and portfolio management. Clyde graduated from the University of Cape Town with a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics and Actuarial Science. He was awarded the Certificates in Actuarial Techniques in 1995, and Finance and Investments in 1997 by the Institute of Actuaries in London. Clyde is a CFA® Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...