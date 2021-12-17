Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. For purposes of the 80% test, equity securities include securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and other securities that are not debt securities, cash, or cash equivalents. (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) The Fund reasonably anticipates that under normal circumstances it will invest significantly in a broad range of countries, which will typically be countries represented by the MSCI World Index, and that approximately 30%-60% of its assets will be invested in equity securities of foreign issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in cash, cash equivalents or cash-like investments. The Fund invests in large, medium and small capitalization companies. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by matching the return of its benchmark, the MSCI World Index, over 5-7 years with lower price volatility than the benchmark for the period, by investing in securities of issuers with certain volatility characteristics. Such volatility characteristics may include, but are not limited to, high return on equity, low debt to equity ratios, and high earnings growth stability.
Stock index futures and various types of swaps may be used to implement the equity security selection component of the Fund’s investment strategy. Currency forwards may be used to make stock-selection and country allocation decisions independently of the underlying currency. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as exchange-listed equity futures contracts, to gain market exposure on cash balances or to reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.
Certain subadvisers may employ a systematic and quantitative investment process in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which may lead to higher than expected portfolio turnover for the Fund.
|Period
|MGLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MGLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|MGLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MGLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MGLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGLSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.07 B
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|461
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|181 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.96%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGLSX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.14%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|3.83%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.04%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|-0.02%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGLSX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGLSX % Rank
|US
|69.15%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|27.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MGLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MGLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MGLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MGLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MGLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGLSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MGLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|MGLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGLSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MGLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
