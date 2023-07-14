MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in U.S. and foreign real estate-related investments.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities.

MFS generally focuses the fund’s investments in equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) as well as similar entities formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries, but may also invest in mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and other U.S. and foreign real estate-related investments, including emerging market real estate-related investments.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in real estate-related investments of any size. However, issuers of real estate-related investments tend to have small-to-medium market capitalizations.

MFS normally allocates the fund’s investments across different REIT managers and property types, but may from time to time focus the fund’s investments in any one or a few of these areas.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different countries and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single country or region.

MFS generally invests the fund’s assets in at least three different countries and invests a percentage of the fund’s net assets in securities of foreign issuers equal to at least the lesser of 40% or the percentage of foreign issuers in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Real Estate Index less 15%.

MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.