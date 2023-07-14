Home
MFS Global Real Estate Fund

mutual fund
MGLRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.5 -0.01 -0.06%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inst (MGLIX) Primary A (MGLAX) Retirement (MGLRX) Retirement (MGLLX) C (MGLCX) B (MGLDX) Retirement (MGLMX) Retirement (MGLJX) Retirement (MGLKX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Global Real Estate Fund

MGLRX | Fund

$16.50

$2.88 B

0.66%

$0.11

0.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.2%

1 yr return

-5.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$2.88 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Global Real Estate Fund

MGLRX | Fund

$16.50

$2.88 B

0.66%

$0.11

0.87%

MGLRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Global Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Jul 02, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Gable

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in U.S. and foreign real estate-related investments.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities.

MFS generally focuses the fund’s investments in equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) as well as similar entities formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries, but may also invest in mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and other U.S. and foreign real estate-related investments, including emerging market real estate-related investments.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in real estate-related investments of any size.  However, issuers of real estate-related investments tend to have small-to-medium market capitalizations.

MFS normally allocates the fund’s investments across different REIT managers and property types, but may from time to time focus the fund’s investments in any one or a few of these areas.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different countries and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single country or region.

MFS generally invests the fund’s assets in at least three different countries and invests a percentage of the fund’s net assets in securities of foreign issuers equal to at least the lesser of 40% or the percentage of foreign issuers in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Real Estate Index less 15%.

MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MGLRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -7.4% 12.6% 13.47%
1 Yr -5.9% -23.1% 5.7% 73.58%
3 Yr 2.0%* -15.7% 6.3% 26.74%
5 Yr 0.6%* -17.2% 13.6% 10.56%
10 Yr 0.7%* -11.2% 3.2% 13.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -43.9% 4.5% 80.63%
2021 12.7% -7.2% 14.9% 9.63%
2020 0.4% -7.5% 4.4% 9.63%
2019 4.5% 0.3% 6.1% 26.34%
2018 -1.3% -6.3% 11.6% 6.40%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -15.4% 12.6% 13.47%
1 Yr -5.9% -23.1% 5.7% 70.98%
3 Yr 2.0%* -15.7% 6.3% 26.74%
5 Yr 0.6%* -17.2% 14.0% 18.89%
10 Yr 4.0%* -11.2% 6.3% 7.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -43.9% 4.5% 80.63%
2021 12.7% -7.2% 14.9% 9.63%
2020 0.4% -7.5% 4.4% 9.63%
2019 4.5% 0.3% 6.1% 26.34%
2018 -1.3% -6.3% 12.0% 37.79%

NAV & Total Return History

MGLRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MGLRX Category Low Category High MGLRX % Rank
Net Assets 2.88 B 3.98 M 9.6 B 3.68%
Number of Holdings 67 5 739 74.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.05 B 1.39 M 6.34 B 4.64%
Weighting of Top 10 35.01% 18.1% 63.6% 43.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 8.44%
  2. Equinix Inc 4.19%
  3. Goodman Group 3.46%
  4. Goodman Group 3.46%
  5. Goodman Group 3.46%
  6. Goodman Group 3.46%
  7. Goodman Group 3.46%
  8. Goodman Group 3.46%
  9. Goodman Group 3.46%
  10. Goodman Group 3.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MGLRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.94% 3.65% 126.54% 69.23%
Cash 		3.07% -1.38% 10.38% 18.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 30.41%
Other 		0.00% -33.49% 78.71% 71.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 25.77%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 29.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGLRX % Rank
Real Estate 		95.00% 72.53% 100.00% 85.26%
Communication Services 		3.02% 0.00% 10.08% 8.42%
Healthcare 		1.21% 0.00% 1.54% 4.21%
Financial Services 		0.77% 0.00% 9.53% 5.79%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 28.42%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 56.32%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 37.37%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 25.79%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 27.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.03% 73.68%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 29.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGLRX % Rank
US 		59.96% 0.00% 80.79% 42.27%
Non US 		36.98% 0.00% 99.40% 70.10%

MGLRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MGLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.11% 27.58% 85.42%
Management Fee 0.82% 0.10% 1.50% 55.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

MGLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MGLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MGLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 1.00% 165.00% 13.44%

MGLRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MGLRX Category Low Category High MGLRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.66% 0.00% 5.11% 72.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MGLRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MGLRX Category Low Category High MGLRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.55% -0.23% 3.84% 39.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MGLRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MGLRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Gable

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2009

13.23

13.2%

Richard R. Gable, CFA, is an investment officer and equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). Rick covers the real estate sector and manages the firm's real estate investment trust portfolios. Rick joined MFS in 2011. Previously, he was a managing director and portfolio manager for 13 years for Sun Capital Advisers, a division of Sun Life Financial. While at Sun Capital, he managed several MFS real estate investment trust portfolios through a sub-advisory relationship between MFS and Sun Capital. He also served as an analyst for Mellon Bank for 4 years. He has worked in t

Mark Syn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Mark Syn, CFA - Investment Officer - Equity Research Analyst - As an Equity Research Analyst, responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in assigned universe. Works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. - Joined MFS in 2018 - Previous experience includes 10 years as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager & Analyst at Wellington Management, Singapore; 8 years as Executive Director, Portfolio Manager & Analyst at Goldman Sachs, Singapore; 1 year as Corporate Banking Relationship Manager at Citibank, Singapore. - London Business School, Master of Business Administration - Imperial College, London, Master of Engineering, 1st class

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.06 10.42

