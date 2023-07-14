Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.1%
1 yr return
-5.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
13.4%
Net Assets
$2.88 B
Holdings in Top 10
35.0%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in U.S. and foreign real estate-related investments.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities.
MFS generally focuses the fund’s investments in equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) as well as similar entities formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries, but may also invest in mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and other U.S. and foreign real estate-related investments, including emerging market real estate-related investments.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in real estate-related investments of any size. However, issuers of real estate-related investments tend to have small-to-medium market capitalizations.
MFS normally allocates the fund’s investments across different REIT managers and property types, but may from time to time focus the fund’s investments in any one or a few of these areas.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different countries and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single country or region.
MFS generally invests the fund’s assets in at least three different countries and invests a percentage of the fund’s net assets in securities of foreign issuers equal to at least the lesser of 40% or the percentage of foreign issuers in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Real Estate Index less 15%.
MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers.
For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|MGLLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.1%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|20.21%
|1 Yr
|-5.9%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|73.06%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-15.7%
|6.3%
|28.88%
|5 Yr
|13.4%*
|-17.2%
|13.6%
|2.78%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|6.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|MGLLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.0%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|81.15%
|2021
|12.7%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|10.70%
|2020
|0.4%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|9.09%
|2019
|4.5%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|30.11%
|2018
|11.2%
|-6.3%
|11.6%
|2.33%
|Period
|MGLLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.1%
|-15.4%
|12.6%
|20.21%
|1 Yr
|-5.9%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|70.47%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-15.7%
|6.3%
|28.88%
|5 Yr
|14.0%*
|-17.2%
|14.0%
|2.22%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|6.3%
|6.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|MGLLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.0%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|81.15%
|2021
|12.7%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|10.70%
|2020
|0.4%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|9.09%
|2019
|4.5%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|30.11%
|2018
|11.8%
|-6.3%
|12.0%
|2.33%
|MGLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGLLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.88 B
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|4.21%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|5
|739
|74.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.05 B
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|5.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.01%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|44.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGLLX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.94%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|69.74%
|Cash
|3.07%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|18.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|30.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|72.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|26.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|30.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGLLX % Rank
|Real Estate
|95.00%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|85.79%
|Communication Services
|3.02%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|8.95%
|Healthcare
|1.21%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|4.74%
|Financial Services
|0.77%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|6.32%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|28.95%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|56.84%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|37.89%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|26.32%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|27.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|74.21%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|30.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGLLX % Rank
|US
|59.96%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|42.78%
|Non US
|36.98%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|70.62%
|MGLLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|56.77%
|Management Fee
|0.82%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|56.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.45%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|N/A
|MGLLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MGLLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MGLLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|13.98%
|MGLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGLLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.31%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|73.33%
|MGLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|MGLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGLLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.22%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|59.16%
|MGLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.982
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.326
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.603
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2009
13.23
13.2%
Richard R. Gable, CFA, is an investment officer and equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). Rick covers the real estate sector and manages the firm's real estate investment trust portfolios. Rick joined MFS in 2011. Previously, he was a managing director and portfolio manager for 13 years for Sun Capital Advisers, a division of Sun Life Financial. While at Sun Capital, he managed several MFS real estate investment trust portfolios through a sub-advisory relationship between MFS and Sun Capital. He also served as an analyst for Mellon Bank for 4 years. He has worked in t
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Mark Syn, CFA - Investment Officer - Equity Research Analyst - As an Equity Research Analyst, responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in assigned universe. Works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. - Joined MFS in 2018 - Previous experience includes 10 years as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager & Analyst at Wellington Management, Singapore; 8 years as Executive Director, Portfolio Manager & Analyst at Goldman Sachs, Singapore; 1 year as Corporate Banking Relationship Manager at Citibank, Singapore. - London Business School, Master of Business Administration - Imperial College, London, Master of Engineering, 1st class
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.06
|10.42
