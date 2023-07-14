Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Arrow Managed Futures Stragegy Fund

mutual fund
MFTTX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.34 +0.06 +0.96%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (MFTFX) Primary C (MFTTX) Inst (MFTNX)
MFTTX (Mutual Fund)

Arrow Managed Futures Stragegy Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.34 +0.06 +0.96%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (MFTFX) Primary C (MFTTX) Inst (MFTNX)
MFTTX (Mutual Fund)

Arrow Managed Futures Stragegy Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.34 +0.06 +0.96%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (MFTFX) Primary C (MFTTX) Inst (MFTNX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Arrow Managed Futures Stragegy Fund

MFTTX | Fund

$6.34

$138 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.3%

1 yr return

-21.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$138 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Arrow Managed Futures Stragegy Fund

MFTTX | Fund

$6.34

$138 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.36%

MFTTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -2.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Arrow Managed Futures Stragegy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Arrow Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Barrato

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by implementing a fixed income strategy and a managed futures strategy. The managed futures strategy generates capital appreciation by investing in limited partnerships, corporations operating as investment funds, and limited liability companies that employ the managed futures program of DUNN Capital Management, LLC (“Dunn”), a commodity trading adviser (“CTA”) registered with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) and in derivative instruments, such as swap contracts, structured notes or other securities or derivatives, that provide exposure to Dunn’s World Monetary and Agriculture Program (the “WMA Program”).

Dunn was founded in 1974 and started to implement the WMA program in 1984. The WMA Program uses quantitative modeling to develop and maintain systematic trading strategies driven by data across financial (such as foreign and domestic equity and debt futures and foreign currency futures) and commodity markets.

The WMA Program was designed to analyze market data to identify trends and relationships occurring within and across markets and asset classes. The WMA Program is constructed to identify price trends (both up and down) in physical commodities and financial futures markets. The WMA Program allocates assets across a blend of financial and commodity futures (including, interest rates, equity indices, and currencies, and physical commodities, such as, energy, metals and agriculture). The financial futures and physical commodity components are positioned either long, flat or short based on the systematic trading strategy. A future is a financial contract obligating the buyer to purchase an asset (or the seller to sell an asset), such as a physical commodity or a financial instrument, at a predetermined future date and price. The WMA Program consists of trend following and other quantitative strategies that aim for low correlation to traditional asset classes such as equities and fixed income and are diversified by investment style, information source, investment holding period and instrument.

The Fund executes its managed futures strategy primarily by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Arrow MFT Subsidiary”). The Arrow MFT Subsidiary will invest the majority of its assets in one or more Underlying Funds, swap contracts, structured notes and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for derivative positions. The Arrow MFT Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund, when viewed on a consolidated basis.

To the extent Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) is utilizing derivatives to gain exposure to the WMA Program, it is anticipated that the Fund will use a swap (the “Swap”), which is a type of derivative instrument based on an underlying asset (“Underlying Asset”), designed to replicate the aggregate returns of the WMA Program. The Swap is based on a notional amount agreed upon by the Advisor and the counterparty. The Advisor may add or remove managers from the Swap or adjust the notional exposure between the managers within the Swap. Generally, the fees and expenses of the Swap are based on the notional value. The Underlying Asset is calculated by the counterparty to the Swap and includes a deduction for fees of the counterparty as well as management and performance fees of the managers.

Prospective investors should note that Dunn is not responsible for the formation or the operation of, and does not act as an adviser to, the Fund or the Arrow MFT Subsidiary and does not make recommendations or representations with respect to the Fund or the Arrow MFT Subsidiary. Other than reviewing the description of the WMA Program, Dunn has not had any involvement in the preparation of this Prospectus and is not responsible or liable for the contents hereof. Prospective investors will not be investing their funds with Dunn, will not have voting rights or a direct interest in any Dunn fund, and will have no standing or recourse against Dunn with respect to the Fund, its operations or performance. In addition, while the Fund and the Subsidiary may gain exposure to the WMA Program through one or more trading companies that employ the WMA Program and/or derivative instruments such as swap agreements that provide exposure to the WMA Program, neither the Fund nor the Arrow MFT Subsidiary will have a direct interest in any Dunn fund.

The Fund executes its fixed income strategy primarily by investing directly or indirectly through other funds (including affiliated funds) in U.S. government securities, short-term, high quality fixed-income securities, money market instruments, overnight and fixed-term repurchase agreements, cash, and other cash equivalents with maturities of one year or less. The Fund’s fixed income strategy is primarily used to collateralize its derivative positions. The Fund’s strategy aims to achieve capital appreciation and absolute returns over the long-term. The Advisor may engage in frequent buying and selling of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

Read More

MFTTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -7.4% 14.6% 10.64%
1 Yr -21.6% -16.1% 36.5% 89.25%
3 Yr 4.0%* -7.9% 13.3% 65.17%
5 Yr -3.4%* -5.3% 10.0% 75.90%
10 Yr -2.7%* -2.4% 4.3% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 8.3% -16.4% 12.9% 72.04%
2021 -0.2% -9.3% 17.5% 55.43%
2020 -1.6% -25.8% 2.2% 98.84%
2019 -0.9% -5.1% 21.0% 9.21%
2018 -5.8% -20.3% 4.6% 94.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -7.4% 14.6% 10.64%
1 Yr -21.6% -20.3% 36.5% 83.87%
3 Yr 4.0%* -9.0% 11.1% 61.80%
5 Yr -2.0%* -5.7% 8.7% 72.29%
10 Yr -0.9%* -2.4% 4.3% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 8.3% -16.4% 12.9% 72.04%
2021 -0.2% -9.3% 17.5% 55.43%
2020 -1.6% -20.3% 2.5% 100.00%
2019 -0.9% -5.1% 21.0% 9.21%
2018 -4.4% -20.3% 6.7% 70.42%

NAV & Total Return History

MFTTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MFTTX Category Low Category High MFTTX % Rank
Net Assets 138 M 2.12 M 1.74 B 62.77%
Number of Holdings 7 3 876 98.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 111 M -100 M 2.04 B 46.81%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 20.3% 94.0% 23.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dunn Commodities Man 46.43%
  2. Dunn Commodities Man 46.43%
  3. Dunn Commodities Man 46.43%
  4. Dunn Commodities Man 46.43%
  5. Dunn Commodities Man 46.43%
  6. Dunn Commodities Man 46.43%
  7. Dunn Commodities Man 46.43%
  8. Dunn Commodities Man 46.43%
  9. Dunn Commodities Man 46.43%
  10. Dunn Commodities Man 46.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MFTTX % Rank
Other 		66.80% 0.00% 58.63% 3.19%
Bonds 		37.26% -50.36% 717.59% 44.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.26% 0.00% 2.27% 61.70%
Stocks 		0.00% -1.78% 72.26% 87.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 54.26%
Cash 		-4.32% -687.11% 117.03% 69.15%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFTTX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		51.03% 1.07% 100.00% 36.17%
Corporate 		35.40% 0.00% 31.20% 3.19%
Municipal 		9.60% 0.00% 6.83% 3.19%
Government 		3.96% 0.00% 82.10% 75.53%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 63.99% 87.23%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 64.73% 61.70%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFTTX % Rank
US 		36.79% -169.44% 233.08% 34.04%
Non US 		0.47% -77.11% 655.95% 70.21%

MFTTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MFTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.36% 0.75% 12.88% 34.41%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.65% 2.99% 7.45%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 83.61%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.09% 0.45% 18.52%

Sales Fees

MFTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MFTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 41.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MFTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 198.00% 38.57%

MFTTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MFTTX Category Low Category High MFTTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 48.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MFTTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MFTTX Category Low Category High MFTTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.26% -3.14% 1.55% 60.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MFTTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MFTTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Barrato

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Joseph Barrato is a founding member of Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC. He has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry, including six years with Rydex Investments, where he was responsible for the firm’s research and developed momentum models with the Rydex sector funds. Prior to Rydex, Mr. Barrato spent 12 years at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, as an analyst and senior financial examiner. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from The George Washington University, where he majored in finance and minored in accounting. Mr. Barrato’s experience in the investment management industry gives him a strong understanding of the operational issues facing mutual funds and the regulatory framework under which investment companies must operate. Mr. Barrato has served as an Interested Trustee and the Chairman of the Board since the Trust was organized in August 2011.

Jonathan Guyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Jonathan Guyer joined Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC in October 2013 after spending seven years with Longview Funds Management, LLC. During his tenure at Longview, he served the Principal, Director of Research and Chief Investment Officer of the firm. Mr. Guyer received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Northc Carolina - Wilmington in 1985. Mr. Guyer worked in the audit field as a seniro audit manager for commercial banks and trust companies from 1986 until 1994, when he decided to focus on investment management. From May 1995 to December 2001, Mr. Guyer was the head of the Proprietary Hedge Fund Group of Alex. Brown & Sons, Inc. ("DBAB"). From February 2001 to April 2006 Mr. Guyer was the head of the Alternative Investment Group of Legg Mason Wood Walker Incorporated ("LMWW"). Founded in 1800, Alex. Brown & Sons, Inc. was a Baltimore based investment bank acquired by Bankers Trust in 1997 and again acquired by Deutsche Bank in 1999. LMWW, also headquartered in Baltimore, MD, was a broker/dealer acquired by Citigroup Capital Markets Inc. in 2006. Mr. Guyer is a financial professional with significant, broad-based experience in alternative investments, including active portfolio management and trading, manager selection and due diligence, marketing and fund administration.

Amit Gutt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Amit Gutt, CFA has been a Portfolio Manager for the ArrowFund since June 2020. Amit joined Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC in August 2014 as an Investment Strategist. In that role, he was responsible for performing quantitative research, portfolio management and trading across multiple asset classes. Prior to joining Arrow, Amit worked as a Summer Associate in emerging markets equity research at KAUST Investment Management and as a Statistician at the United States Department of Commerce from 2009 to 2012. Amit holds a B.S. in Financial Economics from University of Maryland Baltimore County, a Master of Arts in Applied Economics from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA in Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business. Amit is also a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 14.09 5.41 5.06

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×