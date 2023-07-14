The Fund pursues its investment objective by implementing a fixed income strategy and a managed futures strategy. The managed futures strategy generates capital appreciation by investing in limited partnerships, corporations operating as investment funds, and limited liability companies that employ the managed futures program of DUNN Capital Management, LLC (“Dunn”), a commodity trading adviser (“CTA”) registered with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) and in derivative instruments, such as swap contracts, structured notes or other securities or derivatives, that provide exposure to Dunn’s World Monetary and Agriculture Program (the “WMA Program”).

Dunn was founded in 1974 and started to implement the WMA program in 1984. The WMA Program uses quantitative modeling to develop and maintain systematic trading strategies driven by data across financial (such as foreign and domestic equity and debt futures and foreign currency futures) and commodity markets.

The WMA Program was designed to analyze market data to identify trends and relationships occurring within and across markets and asset classes. The WMA Program is constructed to identify price trends (both up and down) in physical commodities and financial futures markets. The WMA Program allocates assets across a blend of financial and commodity futures (including, interest rates, equity indices, and currencies, and physical commodities, such as, energy, metals and agriculture). The financial futures and physical commodity components are positioned either long, flat or short based on the systematic trading strategy. A future is a financial contract obligating the buyer to purchase an asset (or the seller to sell an asset), such as a physical commodity or a financial instrument, at a predetermined future date and price. The WMA Program consists of trend following and other quantitative strategies that aim for low correlation to traditional asset classes such as equities and fixed income and are diversified by investment style, information source, investment holding period and instrument.

The Fund executes its managed futures strategy primarily by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Arrow MFT Subsidiary”). The Arrow MFT Subsidiary will invest the majority of its assets in one or more Underlying Funds, swap contracts, structured notes and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for derivative positions. The Arrow MFT Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund, when viewed on a consolidated basis.

To the extent Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) is utilizing derivatives to gain exposure to the WMA Program, it is anticipated that the Fund will use a swap (the “Swap”), which is a type of derivative instrument based on an underlying asset (“Underlying Asset”), designed to replicate the aggregate returns of the WMA Program. The Swap is based on a notional amount agreed upon by the Advisor and the counterparty. The Advisor may add or remove managers from the Swap or adjust the notional exposure between the managers within the Swap. Generally, the fees and expenses of the Swap are based on the notional value. The Underlying Asset is calculated by the counterparty to the Swap and includes a deduction for fees of the counterparty as well as management and performance fees of the managers.

Prospective investors should note that Dunn is not responsible for the formation or the operation of, and does not act as an adviser to, the Fund or the Arrow MFT Subsidiary and does not make recommendations or representations with respect to the Fund or the Arrow MFT Subsidiary. Other than reviewing the description of the WMA Program, Dunn has not had any involvement in the preparation of this Prospectus and is not responsible or liable for the contents hereof. Prospective investors will not be investing their funds with Dunn, will not have voting rights or a direct interest in any Dunn fund, and will have no standing or recourse against Dunn with respect to the Fund, its operations or performance. In addition, while the Fund and the Subsidiary may gain exposure to the WMA Program through one or more trading companies that employ the WMA Program and/or derivative instruments such as swap agreements that provide exposure to the WMA Program, neither the Fund nor the Arrow MFT Subsidiary will have a direct interest in any Dunn fund.

The Fund executes its fixed income strategy primarily by investing directly or indirectly through other funds (including affiliated funds) in U.S. government securities, short-term, high quality fixed-income securities, money market instruments, overnight and fixed-term repurchase agreements, cash, and other cash equivalents with maturities of one year or less. The Fund’s fixed income strategy is primarily used to collateralize its derivative positions. The Fund’s strategy aims to achieve capital appreciation and absolute returns over the long-term. The Advisor may engage in frequent buying and selling of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.