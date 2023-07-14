Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities and other financial instruments with economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund primarily invests

in investment-grade fixed income securities with an adjusted portfolio duration that normally varies within two years (plus or minus) of the adjusted duration of the securities comprising the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index. As of September 30, 2021, the average portfolio duration of securities comprising the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index was approximately 6.6 years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates.

For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, fixed income securities include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities, municipal bonds, corporate bonds, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, convertible securities, trust preferred securities, loan participations and assignments, and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign debt securities. The Fund typically will also invest in exchange-traded funds that invest in such instruments, preferred stocks and hybrid preferred securities. Additionally, the Fund will invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign exchange spot transactions (including with respect to emerging market currencies) and derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts, forward contracts or swap agreements (including non-deliverable forwards and credit default swaps), for bona fide hedging purposes, to gain exposure to certain markets or segments of markets, and for speculative purposes. The Fund may also purchase or sell securities or other assets on a when-issued or delayed delivery basis.

While the Fund primarily invests in fixed income securities rated investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), it may invest to a lesser extent in high yield instruments (also known as “junk bonds”). The Fund may borrow money for, among other reasons, cash management purposes, to obtain leverage and to meet redemptions.

The Adviser’s investment philosophy and process for selecting investments for the Fund generally includes a neutral duration policy, meaning that the Adviser does not shorten or lengthen the Fund’s duration based on interest rate forecasts, but the Adviser expects that the Fund’s duration may vary within two years (plus or minus) of the duration of the benchmark. The Adviser strives to diversify at the sector, industry and issuer level when constructing the Fund’s portfolio. At the sector level, the Adviser starts with the benchmark index weightings, modifies the index weightings to achieve what it believes will produce the most favorable risk-adjusted returns based

on current market conditions and outlook, and then tactically adjusts sector weightings as market opportunities present themselves. The Adviser believes the majority of available excess returns can be captured through sector allocation and specific security selection. This approach is designed to capture the bulk of the excess returns available in the fixed income market while minimizing the variability of those returns relative to the Fund’s benchmark. The Adviser believes the key to this investment process is the responsiveness, focus and analysis provided by its in-house sector specialists, credit analysts and trading professionals.

The Adviser will target spot transactions and derivative instruments on behalf of the Fund that it believes will generate consistent alpha (i.e., outperformance) in all market conditions. The Adviser will allocate capital between fundamental and technical currency strategies, and will aim to profit from short- and medium-term moves in various markets’ currency pairs. When investing in high yield bonds on behalf of the Fund, the Adviser will target instruments that have individual yield premiums which the Adviser believes are favorable and which are viewed by the Adviser as having a comparable or lower probability of default and/or the risk of loss compared to their peer group.

The Fund may invest in cash or money market instruments for the purpose of meeting redemption requests or making other anticipated cash payments.