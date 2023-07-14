Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Mesirow Enhanced Core Plus Fund

mutual fund
MFBVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.74 -0.02 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inv (MFBVX) Primary Inst (MFBIX)
MFBVX (Mutual Fund)

Mesirow Enhanced Core Plus Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.74 -0.02 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inv (MFBVX) Primary Inst (MFBIX)
MFBVX (Mutual Fund)

Mesirow Enhanced Core Plus Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.74 -0.02 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inv (MFBVX) Primary Inst (MFBIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mesirow Enhanced Core Plus Fund

MFBVX | Fund

$8.74

$19.7 M

3.81%

$0.33

2.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

-1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$19.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 72.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mesirow Enhanced Core Plus Fund

MFBVX | Fund

$8.74

$19.7 M

3.81%

$0.33

2.12%

MFBVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mesirow Enhanced Core Plus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mesirow Financial
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    23593
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Hegel

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities and other financial instruments with economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund primarily invests

in investment-grade fixed income securities with an adjusted portfolio duration that normally varies within two years (plus or minus) of the adjusted duration of the securities comprising the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index. As of September 30, 2021, the average portfolio duration of securities comprising the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index was approximately 6.6 years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates.

For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, fixed income securities include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities, municipal bonds, corporate bonds, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, convertible securities, trust preferred securities, loan participations and assignments, and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign debt securities. The Fund typically will also invest in exchange-traded funds that invest in such instruments, preferred stocks and hybrid preferred securities. Additionally, the Fund will invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign exchange spot transactions (including with respect to emerging market currencies) and derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts, forward contracts or swap agreements (including non-deliverable forwards and credit default swaps), for bona fide hedging purposes, to gain exposure to certain markets or segments of markets, and for speculative purposes. The Fund may also purchase or sell securities or other assets on a when-issued or delayed delivery basis.

While the Fund primarily invests in fixed income securities rated investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), it may invest to a lesser extent in high yield instruments (also known as “junk bonds”). The Fund may borrow money for, among other reasons, cash management purposes, to obtain leverage and to meet redemptions.

The Adviser’s investment philosophy and process for selecting investments for the Fund generally includes a neutral duration policy, meaning that the Adviser does not shorten or lengthen the Fund’s duration based on interest rate forecasts, but the Adviser expects that the Fund’s duration may vary within two years (plus or minus) of the duration of the benchmark. The Adviser strives to diversify at the sector, industry and issuer level when constructing the Fund’s portfolio. At the sector level, the Adviser starts with the benchmark index weightings, modifies the index weightings to achieve what it believes will produce the most favorable risk-adjusted returns based

on current market conditions and outlook, and then tactically adjusts sector weightings as market opportunities present themselves. The Adviser believes the majority of available excess returns can be captured through sector allocation and specific security selection. This approach is designed to capture the bulk of the excess returns available in the fixed income market while minimizing the variability of those returns relative to the Fund’s benchmark. The Adviser believes the key to this investment process is the responsiveness, focus and analysis provided by its in-house sector specialists, credit analysts and trading professionals.

The Adviser will target spot transactions and derivative instruments on behalf of the Fund that it believes will generate consistent alpha (i.e., outperformance) in all market conditions. The Adviser will allocate capital between fundamental and technical currency strategies, and will aim to profit from short- and medium-term moves in various markets’ currency pairs. When investing in high yield bonds on behalf of the Fund, the Adviser will target instruments that have individual yield premiums which the Adviser believes are favorable and which are viewed by the Adviser as having a comparable or lower probability of default and/or the risk of loss compared to their peer group.

The Fund may invest in cash or money market instruments for the purpose of meeting redemption requests or making other anticipated cash payments.

Read More

MFBVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFBVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -4.3% 4.5% 14.61%
1 Yr -1.1% -16.1% 162.7% 4.68%
3 Yr -5.2%* -12.4% 47.6% 14.32%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFBVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -34.7% 131.9% 33.59%
2021 -1.9% -6.0% 15.7% 64.57%
2020 2.0% -9.6% 118.7% 18.91%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFBVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -15.5% 4.5% 14.80%
1 Yr -1.1% -16.1% 162.7% 3.25%
3 Yr -5.2%* -12.4% 47.6% 13.99%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFBVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -34.7% 131.9% 33.50%
2021 -1.9% -6.0% 15.7% 64.47%
2020 2.0% -9.6% 118.7% 18.91%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MFBVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MFBVX Category Low Category High MFBVX % Rank
Net Assets 19.7 M 2.88 M 287 B 98.29%
Number of Holdings 149 1 17234 90.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.87 M -106 M 27.6 B 97.33%
Weighting of Top 10 13.14% 3.7% 123.9% 90.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 3.08%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 2.12%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 2.09%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.03%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.88% 1.97%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 1.89%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 1.87%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 1.86%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 1.83%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 1.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MFBVX % Rank
Bonds 		96.39% 3.97% 268.18% 38.71%
Cash 		2.99% -181.13% 95.99% 50.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.62% 0.00% 7.93% 77.33%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 88.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 91.33%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 81.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFBVX % Rank
Corporate 		83.21% 0.00% 100.00% 0.76%
Government 		9.17% 0.00% 86.23% 87.33%
Securitized 		4.14% 0.00% 98.40% 96.10%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.99% 0.00% 95.99% 65.24%
Municipal 		0.49% 0.00% 100.00% 46.48%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 90.95%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFBVX % Rank
US 		85.98% 3.63% 210.09% 52.86%
Non US 		10.41% -6.54% 58.09% 41.62%

MFBVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MFBVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.12% 0.01% 20.64% 2.02%
Management Fee 0.37% 0.00% 1.76% 50.38%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 58.19%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

MFBVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% 56.90%

Trading Fees

MFBVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MFBVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 72.00% 2.00% 493.39% 30.28%

MFBVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MFBVX Category Low Category High MFBVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.81% 0.00% 10.82% 91.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MFBVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MFBVX Category Low Category High MFBVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.05% -1.28% 8.97% 28.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MFBVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MFBVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hegel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Peter W. Hegel serves as Senior Managing Director and portfolio manager for Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.. Prior to joining Mesirow in 2005, Mr. Hegel was a senior vice president and portfolio manager at Columbia Management. Before that, he was a founding member of Van Kampen Funds, where he served as chief fixed income investment officer. During that time, he also served as chief investment officer for Xerox Life. He is a board member of the Barnabas Foundation and the Timothy Christian School Foundation. Mr. Hegel earned a B.S. from Purdue University, graduating cum laude, and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.

Joseph Hoffman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Joseph P. Hoffman, CFA, serves as Senior Managing Director and portfolio manager at Mesirow Financial Investment Management. Prior to joining Mesirow Financial Investment Management in 2017, Mr. Hoffman worked at Russell Investments, where he spent the last 20 years focused on currency and derivatives. He co-founded Russell Investments’ currency implementation business in 2003 and, most recently, was the global head of currency. Mr. Hoffman earned a BS from Central Washington University and an MS in finance from Seattle University. He is a CFA charterholder and also holds FINRA series 7, 24, 63 and 65 licenses.

James Lisko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2022

0.34

0.3%

James Lisko, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, serves as a portfolio manager for Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. Mr. Lisko joined Mesirow Financial in 2017. Prior to joining Mesirow Financial in 2017, Mr. Lisko was a senior vice president at Pacific Income Advisers from 2010 to 2017. Previously, he was a portfolio manager at Grandview Capital, portfolio manager at JPBT Advisors, senior analyst at Western Asset Management and SunAmerica Investments, and a director of research at Papillon Partners. Mr. Lisko earned an undergraduate degree in Finance from Ohio State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Miami. Mr. Lisko has 25 years of industry experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×