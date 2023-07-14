Under normal market conditions, the Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in established companies on an international basis, with capitalizations within the range of companies included in the MSCI All Country World ex USA Index.

The Adviser emphasizes a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. In selecting securities for investment, the Adviser seeks high quality established companies that the Adviser believes are undervalued at the time of purchase. The Adviser typically favors companies it believes have sustainable competitive advantages that can be monetized through growth. The investment process integrates analysis of sustainability with respect to disruptive change, financial strength, environmental and social externalities and governance (also referred to as ESG). The Adviser generally considers selling a portfolio holding when it determines that the holding no longer satisfies its investment criteria.

The Adviser views incorporating ESG-related potential risks and opportunities within the investment process as important to ensure long-term stewardship of capital. Over extended time horizons, the Adviser believes that ESG risks are more likely to materialize and externalities not borne by the company are more likely to be priced into the value of securities. Since ESG risks could potentially impact the risk and reward profile of investment opportunities, the Adviser typically engages company management in constructive discussions on a range of ESG issues the Adviser deems materially important.

The Fund may invest in equity securities. The Fund may also invest in privately placed and restricted securities.

The Fund may invest in China A-Shares (shares of publicly traded companies based in mainland China) listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program, as well as China A-Shares listed and traded on the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (collectively, “Stock Connect”).