Trending ETFs

MFAPX (Mutual Fund)

MFAPX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. International Advantage Portfolio

MFAPX | Fund

$23.01

$4.32 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

24.1%

1 yr return

21.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

Net Assets

$4.32 B

Holdings in Top 10

53.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MFAPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 24.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. International Advantage Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kristian Heugh

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in established companies on an international basis, with capitalizations within the range of companies included in the MSCI All Country World ex USA Index.
The Adviser emphasizes a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. In selecting securities for investment, the Adviser seeks high quality established companies that the Adviser believes are undervalued at the time of purchase. The Adviser typically favors companies it believes have sustainable competitive advantages that can be monetized through growth. The investment process integrates analysis of sustainability with respect to disruptive change, financial strength, environmental and social externalities and governance (also referred to as ESG). The Adviser generally considers selling a portfolio holding when it determines that the holding no longer satisfies its investment criteria.
The Adviser views incorporating ESG-related potential risks and opportunities within the investment process as important to ensure long-term stewardship of capital. Over extended time horizons, the Adviser believes that ESG risks are more likely to materialize and externalities not borne by the company are more likely to be priced into the value of securities. Since ESG risks could potentially impact the risk and reward profile of investment opportunities, the Adviser typically engages company management in constructive discussions on a range of ESG issues the Adviser deems materially important.
The Fund may invest in equity securities. The Fund may also invest in privately placed and restricted securities.
The Fund may invest in China A-Shares (shares of publicly traded companies based in mainland China) listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program, as well as China A-Shares listed and traded on the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (collectively, “Stock Connect”).
The Fund may invest in foreign securities, which may include emerging market securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities of issuers located outside of the United States. For purposes of maintaining exposure of at least 80% of the Fund’s assets to equity securities of issuers located or operating outside the United States, the Fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other types of depositary receipts with respect to issuers located or operating outside the United States.
Read More

MFAPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.1% -15.6% 24.4% 1.61%
1 Yr 21.9% -15.2% 26.9% 10.78%
3 Yr 2.3%* -27.4% 9.5% 30.86%
5 Yr 4.6%* -10.0% 35.2% 15.06%
10 Yr 6.8%* -3.8% 9.4% 7.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -49.5% -11.5% 94.90%
2021 5.7% -11.8% 9.8% 9.64%
2020 9.7% -1.7% 22.8% 13.49%
2019 6.7% -1.0% 9.7% 25.98%
2018 -1.5% -7.5% 11.0% 3.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.1% -35.3% 24.4% 1.61%
1 Yr 21.9% -46.8% 26.9% 10.78%
3 Yr 2.3%* -27.4% 13.1% 32.18%
5 Yr 4.6%* -10.0% 35.2% 16.62%
10 Yr 9.5%* -3.1% 9.9% 0.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -49.5% -11.5% 94.90%
2021 5.7% -11.8% 9.8% 9.64%
2020 9.7% -1.7% 22.8% 13.49%
2019 6.7% -1.0% 9.7% 25.98%
2018 -1.5% -7.5% 11.0% 3.51%

NAV & Total Return History

MFAPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MFAPX Category Low Category High MFAPX % Rank
Net Assets 4.32 B 167 K 150 B 27.75%
Number of Holdings 46 5 516 78.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.9 B 59.2 K 33.4 B 17.51%
Weighting of Top 10 53.63% 10.3% 99.1% 4.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DSV Panalpina AS 8.74%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MFAPX % Rank
Stocks 		91.99% 88.72% 101.51% 90.09%
Cash 		8.01% -1.51% 11.28% 9.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 19.12%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 30.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 7.83%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 9.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFAPX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		27.20% 0.00% 46.28% 4.61%
Technology 		21.80% 1.51% 38.21% 21.89%
Financial Services 		14.88% 0.00% 38.62% 45.16%
Consumer Defense 		11.82% 0.00% 28.66% 29.26%
Industrials 		10.72% 0.68% 31.28% 83.41%
Utilities 		4.46% 0.00% 19.97% 3.23%
Healthcare 		4.13% 1.36% 29.58% 93.78%
Communication Services 		2.63% 0.00% 41.13% 72.35%
Basic Materials 		2.35% 0.00% 23.15% 86.41%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 52.53%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 65.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFAPX % Rank
Non US 		87.88% 70.50% 101.51% 62.67%
US 		4.11% 0.00% 25.68% 55.76%

MFAPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MFAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.26% 0.01% 37.19% 37.85%
Management Fee 0.76% 0.00% 1.50% 54.13%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 17.91%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.03% 0.80% 46.09%

Sales Fees

MFAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 3.50% 5.75% 66.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MFAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 41.38%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MFAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 7.00% 330.00% 33.33%

MFAPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MFAPX Category Low Category High MFAPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 35.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MFAPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MFAPX Category Low Category High MFAPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.57% -1.69% 3.16% 88.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MFAPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MFAPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kristian Heugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2010

11.43

11.4%

Kristian Heugh is the Head of the Global Opportunity team and leads Global and International investing for Counterpoint Global. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2001 and has been with financial industry since 2001. Previously, Kristian was a co-portfolio manager of an international equity strategy and a technology strategy while a member of the Global Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to that, he was a technology analyst for MSIM’s Sector Rotation multi-cap growth strategies. Kristian received a B.A. in economics from Duke University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Wendy Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Wendy Wang is an investor for the Global Opportunity team. She joined Morgan Stanley in 2012 and has been with financial industry since 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Wendy was a research associate for consumer and renewable energy sectors at CLSA and Yuanta. Previously, she was a corporate finance analyst at McKinsey & Company. Wendy received a B.B.A. in accounting and finance from the University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

