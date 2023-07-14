Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$21.82
$4.32 B
0.00%
$0.00
2.29%
YTD Return
23.7%
1 yr return
20.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.9%
Net Assets
$4.32 B
Holdings in Top 10
53.6%
Expense Ratio 2.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MSALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.7%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|2.06%
|1 Yr
|20.9%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|12.61%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-27.5%
|9.4%
|33.83%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|17.33%
|10 Yr
|6.3%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|11.16%
* Annualized
|MSALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSALX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.32 B
|167 K
|150 B
|27.98%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|5
|516
|79.26%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.9 B
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|17.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.63%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|4.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSALX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.99%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|90.32%
|Cash
|8.01%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|9.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|80.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|82.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|77.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|78.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSALX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|27.20%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|4.84%
|Technology
|21.80%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|22.12%
|Financial Services
|14.88%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|45.39%
|Consumer Defense
|11.82%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|29.49%
|Industrials
|10.72%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|83.64%
|Utilities
|4.46%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|3.46%
|Healthcare
|4.13%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|94.01%
|Communication Services
|2.63%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|72.58%
|Basic Materials
|2.35%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|86.64%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|87.33%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|93.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSALX % Rank
|Non US
|87.88%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|62.90%
|US
|4.11%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|57.60%
|MSALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.29%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|6.54%
|Management Fee
|0.76%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|55.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|74.63%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.03%
|0.80%
|46.88%
|MSALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MSALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|82.76%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|34.11%
|MSALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSALX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|83.22%
|MSALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MSALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSALX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.16%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|98.14%
|MSALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2011
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2010
11.43
11.4%
Kristian Heugh is the Head of the Global Opportunity team and leads Global and International investing for Counterpoint Global. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2001 and has been with financial industry since 2001. Previously, Kristian was a co-portfolio manager of an international equity strategy and a technology strategy while a member of the Global Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to that, he was a technology analyst for MSIM’s Sector Rotation multi-cap growth strategies. Kristian received a B.A. in economics from Duke University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Wendy Wang is an investor for the Global Opportunity team. She joined Morgan Stanley in 2012 and has been with financial industry since 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Wendy was a research associate for consumer and renewable energy sectors at CLSA and Yuanta. Previously, she was a corporate finance analyst at McKinsey & Company. Wendy received a B.B.A. in accounting and finance from the University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
