The Series will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Series principally invests in common stocks of U.S. issuers. The Advisor uses a “bottom-up” strategy, focusing on individual security selection to identify companies that it believes will make attractive long-term investments. The Series may invest in stocks of small-, large-, or mid-size companies.

The Series may purchase shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including to establish a diversified position in a particular sector of the market or to manage cash flows. The Advisor believes that purchasing ETFs may allow it to manage the Series’ portfolio more efficiently than would otherwise be possible.

In selecting individual securities, the Advisor uses fundamental analysis and looks for one or more of the following characteristics:

•Strong strategic profiles (e.g., strong market position, benefits from technology, capital appreciation in a mature market and high barriers to entry).

•Improving market share in consolidating industries.

•Low price relative to fundamental or breakup value.

The Advisor will consider selling a security if:

•it no longer fits the Series’ investment strategies or valuation discipline;

•it has reached the Advisor’s target sell price; or

•a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.

There are no prescribed limits on the sector allocation of the Series’ investments and, from time to time, the Series may focus its investments in one or more sectors.