The Series will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Series principally invests in common stocks of U.S. issuers. The Advisor uses a “bottom-up” strategy, focusing on individual security selection to identify companies that it believes will make attractive long-term investments. The Series may invest in stocks of small-, large-, or mid-size companies.
The Series may purchase shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including to establish a diversified position in a particular sector of the market or to manage cash flows. The Advisor believes that purchasing ETFs may allow it to manage the Series’ portfolio more efficiently than would otherwise be possible.
In selecting individual securities, the Advisor uses fundamental analysis and looks for one or more of the following characteristics:
•Strong strategic profiles (e.g., strong market position, benefits from technology, capital appreciation in a mature market and high barriers to entry).
•Improving market share in consolidating industries.
•Low price relative to fundamental or breakup value.
The Advisor will consider selling a security if:
•it no longer fits the Series’ investment strategies or valuation discipline;
•it has reached the Advisor’s target sell price; or
•a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.
There are no prescribed limits on the sector allocation of the Series’ investments and, from time to time, the Series may focus its investments in one or more sectors.
|Period
|EXEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|88.50%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|93.67%
|3 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|62.41%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|75.27%
|10 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|93.88%
* Annualized
|EXEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EXEYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|67.1 M
|189 K
|222 B
|88.66%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|2
|3509
|47.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23.4 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|91.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.85%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|87.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EXEYX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.74%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|92.58%
|Cash
|6.26%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|4.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|71.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|73.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|71.15%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|70.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EXEYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.20%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|4.86%
|Healthcare
|18.72%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|10.88%
|Technology
|16.67%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|96.78%
|Consumer Defense
|11.30%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|2.56%
|Communication Services
|10.53%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|49.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.35%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|87.72%
|Industrials
|6.22%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|54.99%
|Real Estate
|3.91%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|8.57%
|Basic Materials
|3.11%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|15.91%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|80.46%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|87.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EXEYX % Rank
|US
|93.74%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|55.48%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|95.38%
|EXEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|25.78%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|84.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.77%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|0.80%
|EXEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EXEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EXEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|54.48%
|EXEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EXEYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.06%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|76.21%
|EXEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|EXEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EXEYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.15%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|36.78%
|EXEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2010
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2009
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2008
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 18, 2002
19.63
19.6%
Christian Andreach is Co-Head of Equities; Managing Director, Consumer Group; Head of U.S. Equity Core Team; member of the firm's Investment Policy Group; and a member of the Global and Non-U.S. Equity Core Teams. As Managing Director, Christian is responsible for analytical coverage of stocks within the Consumer sector and oversight of analysts in that group. As Head of the U.S. Equity Core Team and member of the Global and Non-U.S. Equity Core Teams, Christian votes on stock recommendations made for our bottom-up, U.S. equity, global equity, non-U.S. equity, and multi-asset class portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2012
10.42
10.4%
Ebrahim Busheri is the Director of Investments at Manning & Napier. Over his firm tenure, spanning from 1988 to 2001 and again from 2011 through present day, Ebrahim has held positions as Head of Emerging Growth Group; Head of Technology Group; Head of Consumer Group; and Director of Research. During his hiatus from Manning & Napier he worked as the Director of Investments at W.P. Stewart and as a Consultant for Heritage Capital. Ebrahim earned his BA in Accounting and Economics from Muskingum College and his MBA in Finance from the University of Rochester. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2015
7.15
7.2%
Jay Welles is the Managing Director of the Technology Group and a member of the firm’s U.S. Equity Core and Non-U.S. Equity Core Teams at Manning & Napier. As Managing Director of the Technology Group, Jay is responsible for leading a group of analysts that perform bottom-up research on companies in the Technology sector. Research performed by these analysts ultimately leads to stock recommendations for a variety of the firm’s investment portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Marc Tommasi is the Chief Investment Strategist, Head of the Non-U.S. Equity Core Team, and member of both the Global Core and the U.S. Equity Core Teams at Manning & Napier. As Chief Investment Strategist, Marc oversees the coordination of the firm's overview among the various groups involved in top-down research. Specifically, he is responsible for the macro overviews of all countries we may invest in.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
