Vitals

YTD Return

15.9%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$67.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EXEYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Manning & Napier Equity Series
  • Fund Family Name
    Manning & Napier
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christian Andreach

Fund Description

The Series will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Series principally invests in common stocks of U.S. issuers. The Advisor uses a “bottom-up” strategy, focusing on individual security selection to identify companies that it believes will make attractive long-term investments. The Series may invest in stocks of small-, large-, or mid-size companies.

The Series may purchase shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including to establish a diversified position in a particular sector of the market or to manage cash flows. The Advisor believes that purchasing ETFs may allow it to manage the Series’ portfolio more efficiently than would otherwise be possible.

In selecting individual securities, the Advisor uses fundamental analysis and looks for one or more of the following characteristics:

Strong strategic profiles (e.g., strong market position, benefits from technology, capital appreciation in a mature market and high barriers to entry).

Improving market share in consolidating industries.

Low price relative to fundamental or breakup value.

The Advisor will consider selling a security if:

it no longer fits the Series’ investment strategies or valuation discipline;

it has reached the Advisor’s target sell price; or

a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.

There are no prescribed limits on the sector allocation of the Series’ investments and, from time to time, the Series may focus its investments in one or more sectors.

EXEYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EXEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% -41.7% 64.0% 88.50%
1 Yr 0.1% -46.2% 77.9% 93.67%
3 Yr -1.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 62.41%
5 Yr -2.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 75.27%
10 Yr -3.9%* -16.8% 19.6% 93.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EXEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.7% -85.9% 81.6% 23.83%
2021 3.5% -31.0% 26.7% 54.35%
2020 4.5% -13.0% 34.8% 87.59%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 71.88%
2018 -4.3% -15.9% 2.0% 87.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EXEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% -41.7% 64.0% 84.96%
1 Yr 0.1% -46.2% 77.9% 89.32%
3 Yr -1.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 61.93%
5 Yr 1.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 59.51%
10 Yr 6.7%* -16.8% 19.7% 54.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EXEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.7% -85.9% 81.6% 23.83%
2021 3.5% -31.0% 26.7% 54.35%
2020 4.5% -13.0% 34.8% 87.59%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 71.88%
2018 -0.8% -15.9% 3.1% 33.94%

NAV & Total Return History

EXEYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EXEYX Category Low Category High EXEYX % Rank
Net Assets 67.1 M 189 K 222 B 88.66%
Number of Holdings 65 2 3509 47.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 23.4 M -1.37 M 104 B 91.59%
Weighting of Top 10 34.85% 11.4% 116.5% 87.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 6.29%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.91%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.21%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 3.11%
  5. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.11%
  6. Mondelez International Inc Class A 3.00%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.92%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.69%
  9. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.66%
  10. ServiceNow Inc 2.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EXEYX % Rank
Stocks 		93.74% 50.26% 104.50% 92.58%
Cash 		6.26% -10.83% 49.73% 4.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 71.97%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 73.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 71.15%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 70.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EXEYX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.20% 0.00% 43.06% 4.86%
Healthcare 		18.72% 0.00% 39.76% 10.88%
Technology 		16.67% 0.00% 65.70% 96.78%
Consumer Defense 		11.30% 0.00% 25.50% 2.56%
Communication Services 		10.53% 0.00% 66.40% 49.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.35% 0.00% 62.57% 87.72%
Industrials 		6.22% 0.00% 30.65% 54.99%
Real Estate 		3.91% 0.00% 16.05% 8.57%
Basic Materials 		3.11% 0.00% 18.91% 15.91%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 80.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 87.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EXEYX % Rank
US 		93.74% 34.69% 100.00% 55.48%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 95.38%

EXEYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EXEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.01% 20.29% 25.78%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 84.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 11.77%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 0.80%

Sales Fees

EXEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EXEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EXEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 0.00% 316.74% 54.48%

EXEYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EXEYX Category Low Category High EXEYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.06% 0.00% 41.07% 76.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EXEYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EXEYX Category Low Category High EXEYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.15% -6.13% 1.75% 36.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EXEYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

EXEYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christian Andreach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2002

19.63

19.6%

Christian Andreach is Co-Head of Equities; Managing Director, Consumer Group; Head of U.S. Equity Core Team; member of the firm's Investment Policy Group; and a member of the Global and Non-U.S. Equity Core Teams. As Managing Director, Christian is responsible for analytical coverage of stocks within the Consumer sector and oversight of analysts in that group. As Head of the U.S. Equity Core Team and member of the Global and Non-U.S. Equity Core Teams, Christian votes on stock recommendations made for our bottom-up, U.S. equity, global equity, non-U.S. equity, and multi-asset class portfolios.

Ebrahim Busheri

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2012

10.42

10.4%

Ebrahim Busheri is the Director of Investments at Manning & Napier. Over his firm tenure, spanning from 1988 to 2001 and again from 2011 through present day, Ebrahim has held positions as Head of Emerging Growth Group; Head of Technology Group; Head of Consumer Group; and Director of Research. During his hiatus from Manning & Napier he worked as the Director of Investments at W.P. Stewart and as a Consultant for Heritage Capital. Ebrahim earned his BA in Accounting and Economics from Muskingum College and his MBA in Finance from the University of Rochester. He is a CFA charterholder.

Jay Welles

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 07, 2015

7.15

7.2%

Jay Welles is the Managing Director of the Technology Group and a member of the firm’s U.S. Equity Core and Non-U.S. Equity Core Teams at Manning & Napier. As Managing Director of the Technology Group, Jay is responsible for leading a group of analysts that perform bottom-up research on companies in the Technology sector. Research performed by these analysts ultimately leads to stock recommendations for a variety of the firm’s investment portfolios.

Marc Tommasi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Marc Tommasi is the Chief Investment Strategist, Head of the Non-U.S. Equity Core Team, and member of both the Global Core and the U.S. Equity Core Teams at Manning & Napier. As Chief Investment Strategist, Marc oversees the coordination of the firm's overview among the various groups involved in top-down research. Specifically, he is responsible for the macro overviews of all countries we may invest in.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

