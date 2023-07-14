Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

Net Assets

$7.57 B

Holdings in Top 10

10.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MEDHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Emerging Markets Debt Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Ryan

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in debt instruments of issuers that are tied economically to emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are countries whose financial and capital markets are in the development phase and include countries located in Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and developing countries of Europe, primarily Eastern Europe.

MFS may also invest in debt instruments of issuers that are not tied economically to emerging market countries.

Debt instruments include corporate bonds, foreign government securities, U.S. Government securities, and other obligations to repay money borrowed.

MFS may invest up to 100% of the fund’s assets in below investment grade quality debt instruments.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate or currency exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.

MFS allocates the fund’s assets across countries primarily based on fundamental economic and financial analysis of the creditworthiness of each country and the relative values of countries’ external debt, currencies, and local market debt. In selecting investments, MFS may consider economic and financial fundamentals, liquidity, duration, yield curve positioning, relative value, and other factors. Quantitative tools that systematically evaluate these and other factors may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MEDHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEDHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -6.1% 13.6% 78.14%
1 Yr 5.0% -7.5% 19.8% 72.46%
3 Yr -7.1%* -17.0% 16.1% 73.72%
5 Yr -3.8%* -18.6% 8.6% 45.36%
10 Yr -2.4%* -14.7% 6.6% 35.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEDHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -58.7% 15.1% 71.43%
2021 -3.3% -12.8% 25.4% 37.78%
2020 1.1% -6.9% 25.9% 19.28%
2019 2.1% -19.2% 4.3% 35.88%
2018 -1.9% -7.2% 5.2% 27.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEDHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -19.8% 11.3% 73.65%
1 Yr 5.0% -21.4% 19.8% 67.66%
3 Yr -7.1%* -17.0% 16.0% 73.63%
5 Yr -3.8%* -18.6% 8.5% 49.48%
10 Yr -2.4%* -14.7% 10.5% 45.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEDHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -58.7% 15.1% 71.43%
2021 -3.3% -12.8% 25.4% 37.78%
2020 1.1% -6.9% 25.9% 19.28%
2019 2.1% -19.2% 4.3% 42.19%
2018 -1.9% -7.2% 5.2% 47.00%

NAV & Total Return History

MEDHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MEDHX Category Low Category High MEDHX % Rank
Net Assets 7.57 B 49.1 K 15.3 B 2.69%
Number of Holdings 569 4 2121 15.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 389 M -134 M 1.25 B 11.28%
Weighting of Top 10 9.98% 2.2% 95.0% 95.05%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MEDHX % Rank
Bonds 		91.26% -0.02% 116.66% 58.84%
Cash 		7.80% -16.66% 101.67% 47.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.86% 0.00% 8.47% 22.26%
Stocks 		0.09% -0.47% 2.07% 15.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.16%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 84.15%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEDHX % Rank
Government 		53.62% 0.00% 99.79% 65.55%
Corporate 		38.80% 0.00% 93.26% 21.65%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.58% 0.00% 99.89% 50.30%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 64.87% 95.43%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.31% 92.99%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.16%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEDHX % Rank
Non US 		86.93% 0.00% 159.42% 80.49%
US 		4.33% -74.21% 36.99% 10.98%

MEDHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MEDHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.17% 43.25% 85.94%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.00% 1.10% 43.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

MEDHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MEDHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MEDHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.00% 0.00% 218.00% 56.40%

MEDHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MEDHX Category Low Category High MEDHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.59% 0.00% 27.78% 42.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MEDHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MEDHX Category Low Category High MEDHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.75% -2.28% 9.04% 67.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MEDHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MEDHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Ryan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 24, 1998

23.87

23.9%

Matthew W. Ryan, CFA, is an investment officer and a portfolio manager of Massachusetts Financial Services Company. Before joining the firm in 1997, Matt worked for four years as an economist at the International Monetary Fund and for five years as an international economist with the U.S. Department of the Treasury. He was named a portfolio manager at MFS in 1998. He is a graduate of Williams College and earned a master's degree in international economics and foreign policy from Johns Hopkins University. Matt also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Ward Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2008

13.92

13.9%

Ward Brown, CFA, Ph.D., is an investment officer and fixed income portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a member of the Emerging Markets Debt team, and his duties include managing the firm's emerging market debt strategies in addition to conducting macroeconomic research and individual credit analysis. Ward joined MFS in 2005 as a fixed-income research analyst and was named portfolio manager in 2008. Prior to joining MFS, he served as an economist for the International Monetary Fund for eight years. Ward spent four years as a research and teaching assistant for the Financial Markets Group at the London School of Economics and Political Science and later served as a lecturer at the school in the Economics Department. Ward earned his bachelor's degree from McGill University and holds a master's and a doctoral degree in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Neeraj Arora

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Neeraj Arora is an investment officer and fixed income research analyst for MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a member of the portfolio management team for the firm's Strategic Income strategy, responsible for managing the emerging market debt securities within the strategy. He is a member of the firm's emerging market debt team and works closely with MFS' emerging markets debt portfolio management team to identify attractive investment opportunities. Neeraj joined MFS in 2011. He was previously a vice president and research analyst at J.P. Morgan. He added portfolio management responsibilities in 2018. He earned a bachelor's degree from Marquette University and holds a Master's of Business Administration from Georgetown University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

