Ward Brown, CFA, Ph.D., is an investment officer and fixed income portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a member of the Emerging Markets Debt team, and his duties include managing the firm's emerging market debt strategies in addition to conducting macroeconomic research and individual credit analysis. Ward joined MFS in 2005 as a fixed-income research analyst and was named portfolio manager in 2008. Prior to joining MFS, he served as an economist for the International Monetary Fund for eight years. Ward spent four years as a research and teaching assistant for the Financial Markets Group at the London School of Economics and Political Science and later served as a lecturer at the school in the Economics Department. Ward earned his bachelor's degree from McGill University and holds a master's and a doctoral degree in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.