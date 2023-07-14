Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BlackRock Sustainable Balanced Fund

mutual fund
MDCPX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.19 -0.07 -0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (MACPX) Primary A (MDCPX) C (MCCPX) Retirement (MRBPX) Retirement (MKCPX)
MDCPX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Sustainable Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.19 -0.07 -0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (MACPX) Primary A (MDCPX) C (MCCPX) Retirement (MRBPX) Retirement (MKCPX)
MDCPX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Sustainable Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.19 -0.07 -0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (MACPX) Primary A (MDCPX) C (MCCPX) Retirement (MRBPX) Retirement (MKCPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Sustainable Balanced Fund

MDCPX | Fund

$24.19

$1.67 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.5%

1 yr return

11.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$1.67 B

Holdings in Top 10

99.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Sustainable Balanced Fund

MDCPX | Fund

$24.19

$1.67 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.01%

MDCPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Sustainable Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Oct 21, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Philip Green

Fund Description

MDCPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -8.3% 18.1% 9.09%
1 Yr 11.5% -13.3% 143.9% 2.30%
3 Yr 0.2%* -8.0% 25.9% 43.07%
5 Yr 0.6%* -9.7% 24.3% 37.71%
10 Yr -0.3%* -6.1% 9.1% 59.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -34.7% 92.4% 55.98%
2021 1.7% -6.1% 19.5% 61.12%
2020 3.4% -7.5% 11.8% 24.10%
2019 3.7% 0.1% 14.9% 31.20%
2018 -2.2% -12.6% 0.0% 42.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -11.9% 18.1% 9.09%
1 Yr 11.5% -13.3% 143.9% 2.70%
3 Yr 0.2%* -8.0% 25.9% 43.32%
5 Yr 0.8%* -9.7% 24.3% 41.37%
10 Yr 4.9%* -6.1% 11.0% 15.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -34.7% 92.4% 55.98%
2021 1.7% -6.1% 19.5% 61.12%
2020 3.4% -7.5% 11.8% 24.10%
2019 3.7% 0.1% 14.9% 32.27%
2018 -2.0% -12.6% 0.2% 66.46%

NAV & Total Return History

MDCPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MDCPX Category Low Category High MDCPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.67 B 658 K 207 B 34.24%
Number of Holdings 9 2 15351 95.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.8 B 660 K 48.5 B 20.98%
Weighting of Top 10 99.68% 8.4% 105.0% 6.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Core Port 56.64%
  2. BlackRock Total Return Fund - CT 28.65%
  3. BlackRock Total Return Fund - CT 28.65%
  4. BlackRock Total Return Fund - CT 28.65%
  5. BlackRock Total Return Fund - CT 28.65%
  6. BlackRock Total Return Fund - CT 28.65%
  7. BlackRock Total Return Fund - CT 28.65%
  8. BlackRock Total Return Fund - CT 28.65%
  9. BlackRock Total Return Fund - CT 28.65%
  10. BlackRock Total Return Fund - CT 28.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MDCPX % Rank
Stocks 		56.14% 0.00% 99.40% 67.98%
Cash 		22.76% -16.75% 81.51% 1.91%
Bonds 		20.94% 0.00% 116.75% 94.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.15% 0.00% 23.84% 83.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 71.12%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 64.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDCPX % Rank
Technology 		25.78% 0.00% 44.21% 8.47%
Financial Services 		15.01% 0.00% 38.77% 45.63%
Healthcare 		14.11% 0.00% 29.35% 42.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.03% 0.00% 19.36% 47.81%
Industrials 		8.15% 0.00% 24.37% 84.29%
Communication Services 		8.10% 0.00% 23.67% 33.33%
Consumer Defense 		6.59% 0.00% 19.93% 50.82%
Energy 		3.85% 0.00% 85.65% 73.09%
Real Estate 		3.43% 0.00% 65.01% 48.09%
Utilities 		2.62% 0.00% 99.55% 62.57%
Basic Materials 		2.31% 0.00% 33.35% 82.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDCPX % Rank
US 		55.90% -1.65% 98.67% 23.30%
Non US 		0.24% 0.00% 37.06% 94.96%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDCPX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		33.98% 0.14% 100.00% 5.86%
Derivative 		31.31% 0.00% 31.93% 0.95%
Securitized 		13.57% 0.00% 92.13% 62.81%
Corporate 		11.96% 0.00% 98.21% 92.64%
Government 		8.81% 0.00% 97.26% 86.10%
Municipal 		0.37% 0.00% 24.80% 35.01%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDCPX % Rank
US 		16.83% 0.00% 62.18% 94.01%
Non US 		4.11% 0.00% 84.73% 43.46%

MDCPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MDCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.01% 17.63% 38.19%
Management Fee 0.42% 0.00% 1.83% 51.49%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 24.37%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

MDCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.00% 5.75% 58.20%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MDCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MDCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 0.00% 343.00% 1.32%

MDCPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MDCPX Category Low Category High MDCPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 69.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MDCPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MDCPX Category Low Category High MDCPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.59% -2.34% 19.41% 77.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MDCPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MDCPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Philip Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

Philip Green, ortfolio Manager，Primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Master Portfolio since 2016, including setting the Master Portfolio’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Master Portfolio. managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2006

Richard Mathieson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 12, 2017

4.97

5.0%

Richard Mathieson, CA, Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009; Equity Analyst for Exista UK from 2007 to 2008; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2005 to 2007; Associate of Barclays Global Investors from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Mathieson is a member of the Systematic Active Equity division within BlackRock's Active Equities Group. He is a Portfolio Manager responsible for global equity strategies. Prior to this he led the Investment Strategy team in EMEA for Scientific Active Equity. Mr. Mathieson's service with the firm dates back to 2002, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to rejoining BGI in 2008, Mr. Mathieson was an equity analyst for a specialist investment company focused on European financial stocks. Previously he was with BGI as a senior portfolio manager, where he was responsible for managing both long only and market neutral strategies. Prior to joining the BlackRock, Inc. in 1999, Robert was a mortgage banking specialist at Ohio Savings Bank. Mr. Mathieson qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2000, and holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Glasgow

Raffaele Savi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 12, 2017

4.97

5.0%

Raffaele Savi, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE). He is responsible for BlackRock's North American, European, and Developed Market Equity Strategies. He is a member of the Global Operating and Human Capital Committees. Prior to moving to his current role in 2010, Mr. Savi was the investment lead for the US Equity team within the Scientific Active Equity group. Mr. Savi's service with the firm dates back to 2006, including his years with Barclay's Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009.

Scott Radell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 04, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.

Michael Pensky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 04, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Michael Pensky, CFA, Vice President and Associate, is a researcher and portfolio manager in the GTAA team. The team is responsible for managing global tactical asset allocation products with custom client preferences and constraints. Mr. Pensky’s service with the firm dates back to 2011. Prior to joining BlackRock, Mr. Pensky held a trading desk strategist position in Morgan Stanley’s Securitized Products Group and had worked as a senior analyst in Foreign Exchange Sales & Trading at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Anna Hawley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 04, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009; Principal of BGI from 2007 to 2009; Associate of BGI from 2002 to 2007;

Joel Silva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 04, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Silva has been employed by BGFA and BGI as a Portfolio Manager since July 2007. Prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager, he was employed as a Managing Director for Stone & Youngberg LLC where he traded and underwrote municipal securities from 2002 to 2007.

Daniel Felder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 04, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2021; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2017 to 2020; Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2014 to 2016; Analyst of BlackRock, Inc. from 2011 to 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×