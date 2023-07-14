Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.7%
1 yr return
11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
Net Assets
$1.67 B
Holdings in Top 10
99.7%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 4.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MACPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.7%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|8.28%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|1.76%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|39.97%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|35.27%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|58.75%
* Annualized
|Period
|MACPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|55.43%
|2021
|1.7%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|60.40%
|2020
|3.4%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|22.89%
|2019
|3.7%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|32.42%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|64.89%
|MACPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MACPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.67 B
|658 K
|207 B
|34.11%
|Number of Holdings
|9
|2
|15351
|95.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.8 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|20.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.68%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|6.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MACPX % Rank
|Stocks
|56.14%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|67.85%
|Cash
|22.76%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|1.77%
|Bonds
|20.94%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|93.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.15%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|83.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|70.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|63.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MACPX % Rank
|Technology
|25.78%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|8.33%
|Financial Services
|15.01%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|45.36%
|Healthcare
|14.11%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|42.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.03%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|47.68%
|Industrials
|8.15%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|84.15%
|Communication Services
|8.10%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|33.20%
|Consumer Defense
|6.59%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|50.68%
|Energy
|3.85%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|72.95%
|Real Estate
|3.43%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|47.95%
|Utilities
|2.62%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|62.43%
|Basic Materials
|2.31%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|82.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MACPX % Rank
|US
|55.90%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|23.16%
|Non US
|0.24%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|94.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MACPX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|33.98%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|5.72%
|Derivative
|31.31%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|0.82%
|Securitized
|13.57%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|62.67%
|Corporate
|11.96%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|92.51%
|Government
|8.81%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|85.97%
|Municipal
|0.37%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|34.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MACPX % Rank
|US
|16.83%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|93.87%
|Non US
|4.11%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|43.32%
|MACPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|54.31%
|Management Fee
|0.42%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|51.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|MACPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MACPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MACPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|1.17%
|MACPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MACPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|69.09%
|MACPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MACPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MACPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.85%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|65.79%
|MACPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 15, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2020
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.864
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2019
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2018
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2017
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2016
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2015
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2014
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2013
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2012
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2011
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2010
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2009
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.387
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2008
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2007
|$0.429
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2007
|$0.294
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2006
|$0.481
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2006
15.42
15.4%
Philip Green, ortfolio Manager，Primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Master Portfolio since 2016, including setting the Master Portfolio’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Master Portfolio. managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2006
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
Raffaele Savi, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE). He is responsible for BlackRock's North American, European, and Developed Market Equity Strategies. He is a member of the Global Operating and Human Capital Committees. Prior to moving to his current role in 2010, Mr. Savi was the investment lead for the US Equity team within the Scientific Active Equity group. Mr. Savi's service with the firm dates back to 2006, including his years with Barclay's Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
Richard Mathieson, CA, Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009; Equity Analyst for Exista UK from 2007 to 2008; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2005 to 2007; Associate of Barclays Global Investors from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Mathieson is a member of the Systematic Active Equity division within BlackRock's Active Equities Group. He is a Portfolio Manager responsible for global equity strategies. Prior to this he led the Investment Strategy team in EMEA for Scientific Active Equity. Mr. Mathieson's service with the firm dates back to 2002, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to rejoining BGI in 2008, Mr. Mathieson was an equity analyst for a specialist investment company focused on European financial stocks. Previously he was with BGI as a senior portfolio manager, where he was responsible for managing both long only and market neutral strategies. Prior to joining the BlackRock, Inc. in 1999, Robert was a mortgage banking specialist at Ohio Savings Bank. Mr. Mathieson qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2000, and holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Glasgow
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2022
0.16
0.2%
Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2022
0.16
0.2%
Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009; Principal of BGI from 2007 to 2009; Associate of BGI from 2002 to 2007;
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2022
0.16
0.2%
Silva has been employed by BGFA and BGI as a Portfolio Manager since July 2007. Prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager, he was employed as a Managing Director for Stone & Youngberg LLC where he traded and underwrote municipal securities from 2002 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2022
0.16
0.2%
Michael Pensky, CFA, Vice President and Associate, is a researcher and portfolio manager in the GTAA team. The team is responsible for managing global tactical asset allocation products with custom client preferences and constraints. Mr. Pensky’s service with the firm dates back to 2011. Prior to joining BlackRock, Mr. Pensky held a trading desk strategist position in Morgan Stanley’s Securitized Products Group and had worked as a senior analyst in Foreign Exchange Sales & Trading at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2022
0.16
0.2%
Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2021; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2017 to 2020; Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2014 to 2016; Analyst of BlackRock, Inc. from 2011 to 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
