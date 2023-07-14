Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
7.7%
1 yr return
9.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.4%
Net Assets
$16.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
11.4%
Expense Ratio 0.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in issuers with medium market capitalizations. MFS generally defines medium market capitalization issuers as issuers with market capitalizations similar to those of issuers included in the Russell Midcap® Value Index over the last 13 months at the time of purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the range of the market capitalizations of the issuers in the Russell Midcap® Value Index was between approximately $739.3 million and $73.8 billion.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies).
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|YTD
|7.7%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|42.56%
|1 Yr
|9.1%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|28.65%
|3 Yr
|11.4%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|38.20%
|5 Yr
|4.4%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|14.01%
|10 Yr
|4.9%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|16.73%
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.3%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|46.84%
|2021
|11.1%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|34.56%
|2020
|1.1%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|31.45%
|2019
|6.4%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|8.61%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|25.07%
|YTD
|7.7%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|39.69%
|1 Yr
|9.1%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|23.38%
|3 Yr
|11.4%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|37.77%
|5 Yr
|5.7%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|10.70%
|10 Yr
|7.9%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|7.26%
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.3%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|46.84%
|2021
|11.1%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|34.56%
|2020
|1.1%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|31.45%
|2019
|6.4%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|8.61%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|15.10%
|MCVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCVIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.3 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|4.39%
|Number of Holdings
|151
|9
|2354
|20.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.8 B
|129 K
|9.16 B
|12.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.38%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|89.64%
|Stocks
|98.02%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|45.85%
|Cash
|1.98%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|52.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|31.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|31.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|30.31%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|32.38%
|Financial Services
|20.04%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|26.42%
|Industrials
|16.74%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|45.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.29%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|58.29%
|Utilities
|8.55%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|18.39%
|Technology
|8.14%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|69.43%
|Real Estate
|7.19%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|59.84%
|Energy
|7.16%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|51.30%
|Healthcare
|7.06%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|71.50%
|Basic Materials
|6.82%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|31.09%
|Consumer Defense
|6.45%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|36.79%
|Communication Services
|1.55%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|68.65%
|US
|94.07%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|50.52%
|Non US
|3.95%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|44.04%
|Expense Ratio
|0.77%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|74.80%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|31.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|9.97%
|MCVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCVIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.50%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|59.28%
|MCVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MCVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCVIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.03%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|32.03%
|MCVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2002
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Nov 20, 2008
13.53
13.5%
Kevin J. Schmitz is an investment officer and equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He manages the firm's small and mid-cap value portfolios. Kevin assumed his current duties in 2011. He joined MFS in 2002 as an equity research analyst covering financial stocks. In 2009 he took on portfolio comanagement duties in addition to his analyst role. Prior to joining the firm, he was a financial analyst and vice president of business development for Fidelity Investments. Kevin earned a bachelor's of Business Administration degree from of the University of Michigan.
Nov 20, 2008
13.53
13.5%
Brooks Taylor is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a portfolio manager of the balanced portfolios of our mutual funds, variable annuities, and institutional accounts. Brooks joined MFS in 1996 as an analyst. Prior to joining the firm, he was an analyst with Lodestar Group, a subsidiary of Société Générale. He has also held positions as an analyst with Fidelity Management and Research Company and Salomon Brothers. Prior to his current assignment he was a portfolio manager of our large-cap core portfolios. Brooks earned a Master of Business Administration degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Yale University.
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Richard L. Offen - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2011 - Previous experience includes 1 year as an Associate - Investment Banking at Stifel, Nicolaus and Co, Inc.; 3 years as an Associate/Analyst - Investment Banking at FBR Capital Markets. - Experience includes participation in the MFS MBA Internship program in 2010. - University of Virginia, Master of Business Administration - Davidson College, Bachelor of Arts
