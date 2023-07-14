Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Mid Cap Value Fund

MVCKX | Fund

$30.29

$16.3 B

1.62%

$0.49

0.64%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

9.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

Net Assets

$16.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

11.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MVCKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Schmitz

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in issuers with medium market capitalizations. MFS generally defines medium market capitalization issuers as issuers with market capitalizations similar to those of issuers included in the Russell Midcap® Value Index over the last 13 months at the time of purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the range of the market capitalizations of the issuers in the Russell Midcap® Value Index was between approximately $739.3 million and $73.8 billion.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies).

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MVCKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MVCKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -10.8% 26.2% 41.51%
1 Yr 9.1% -29.4% 26.4% 28.91%
3 Yr 11.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 37.67%
5 Yr 4.5%* -15.0% 42.1% 13.74%
10 Yr 5.0%* -8.0% 20.5% 16.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MVCKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -41.6% 42.6% 46.58%
2021 11.1% -23.5% 23.2% 34.30%
2020 1.1% -8.6% 93.7% 31.72%
2019 6.4% -2.6% 7.8% 8.06%
2018 -3.6% -8.8% 3.8% 24.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MVCKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -19.1% 22.1% 38.90%
1 Yr 9.1% -29.4% 36.6% 23.64%
3 Yr 11.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 37.23%
5 Yr 5.7%* -13.5% 42.1% 10.42%
10 Yr 8.0%* -3.7% 21.6% 6.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MVCKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -41.6% 42.6% 46.58%
2021 11.1% -23.5% 23.2% 34.30%
2020 1.1% -8.6% 93.7% 31.72%
2019 6.4% -2.6% 7.8% 8.06%
2018 -2.4% -7.6% 3.8% 14.25%

NAV & Total Return History

MVCKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MVCKX Category Low Category High MVCKX % Rank
Net Assets 16.3 B 504 K 30.4 B 5.43%
Number of Holdings 151 9 2354 21.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.8 B 129 K 9.16 B 13.47%
Weighting of Top 10 11.38% 5.3% 99.9% 90.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Zebra Technologies Corp Class A 1.35%
  2. Kansas City Southern 1.28%
  3. Nasdaq Inc 1.26%
  4. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc 1.25%
  5. Toll Brothers Inc 1.17%
  6. Life Storage Inc 1.17%
  7. KBR Inc 1.16%
  8. Devon Energy Corp 1.15%
  9. Eversource Energy 1.15%
  10. Dollar Tree Inc 1.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MVCKX % Rank
Stocks 		98.02% 85.69% 100.65% 46.89%
Cash 		1.98% -0.65% 14.30% 53.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 32.12%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 32.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 31.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 33.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MVCKX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.04% 0.00% 60.11% 27.46%
Industrials 		16.74% 0.00% 29.02% 46.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.29% 0.00% 29.62% 59.33%
Utilities 		8.55% 0.00% 24.69% 19.43%
Technology 		8.14% 0.00% 30.07% 70.47%
Real Estate 		7.19% 0.00% 40.74% 60.88%
Energy 		7.16% 0.00% 29.17% 52.33%
Healthcare 		7.06% 0.00% 32.47% 72.54%
Basic Materials 		6.82% 0.00% 23.88% 32.12%
Consumer Defense 		6.45% 0.00% 33.79% 37.82%
Communication Services 		1.55% 0.00% 19.80% 69.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MVCKX % Rank
US 		94.07% 55.79% 100.30% 51.55%
Non US 		3.95% 0.00% 36.04% 45.08%

MVCKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MVCKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.01% 16.27% 84.62%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 1.20% 32.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

MVCKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MVCKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MVCKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 227.00% 11.11%

MVCKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MVCKX Category Low Category High MVCKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.62% 0.00% 8.88% 60.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MVCKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MVCKX Category Low Category High MVCKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.13% -1.84% 4.73% 25.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MVCKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MVCKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Schmitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2008

13.53

13.5%

Kevin J. Schmitz is an investment officer and equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He manages the firm's small and mid-cap value portfolios. Kevin assumed his current duties in 2011. He joined MFS in 2002 as an equity research analyst covering financial stocks. In 2009 he took on portfolio comanagement duties in addition to his analyst role. Prior to joining the firm, he was a financial analyst and vice president of business development for Fidelity Investments. Kevin earned a bachelor's of Business Administration degree from of the University of Michigan.

Brooks Taylor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2008

13.53

13.5%

Brooks Taylor is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a portfolio manager of the balanced portfolios of our mutual funds, variable annuities, and institutional accounts. Brooks joined MFS in 1996 as an analyst. Prior to joining the firm, he was an analyst with Lodestar Group, a subsidiary of Société Générale. He has also held positions as an analyst with Fidelity Management and Research Company and Salomon Brothers. Prior to his current assignment he was a portfolio manager of our large-cap core portfolios. Brooks earned a Master of Business Administration degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Yale University.

Richard Offen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Richard L. Offen - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2011 - Previous experience includes 1 year as an Associate - Investment Banking at Stifel, Nicolaus and Co, Inc.; 3 years as an Associate/Analyst - Investment Banking at FBR Capital Markets. - Experience includes participation in the MFS MBA Internship program in 2010. - University of Virginia, Master of Business Administration - Davidson College, Bachelor of Arts

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

