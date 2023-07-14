Home
Trending ETFs

MainStay WMC Enduring Capital Fund

mutual fund
MCSSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.64 +0.08 +0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (MSOAX) Primary B (MOPBX) C (MGOCX) Inst (MSOIX) Inv (MCSSX) Retirement (MSOSX) Retirement (MCSDX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay WMC Enduring Capital Fund

MCSSX | Fund

$31.64

$556 M

0.07%

$0.02

1.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.3%

1 yr return

7.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

Net Assets

$556 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay WMC Enduring Capital Fund

MCSSX | Fund

$31.64

$556 M

0.07%

$0.02

1.19%

MCSSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay WMC Enduring Capital Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New York Life Investment Management LLC
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    779019
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Whitaker

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks. The Fund invests in common stocks of U.S. companies with market capitalizations that, at the time of investment, are similar to the market capitalizations of companies whose stocks are included in the Standard & Poor's 500® Index ("S&P 500® Index”) (which ranged from $6.6 billion to $2.9 trillion as of December 31, 2021) and the Russell 3000® Index (which ranged from $32 million to $2.9 trillion as of December 31, 2021). The Fund may also invest in securities of foreign issuers, including securities of emerging market country issuers. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. or foreign issuer based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Wellington Management Company LLP, the Fund’s Subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), defines emerging market countries as those countries that are included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). REITs are pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in either real estate or real estate-related loans.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor seeks to identify companies that have a decades-long perspective, and resilient businesses run by owner-minded executives skilled at capital allocation. When purchasing stocks for the Fund, the Subadvisor assesses the strength and resilience of each company’s business, opportunities for growth and investment in the business, management quality and capital allocation skill and valuation. The Subadvisor may sell a security due to a company’s reduced cash flow resiliency, fewer growth opportunities, or adverse changes to the management team and culture. The Subadvisor may give consideration to financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria including, but not limited to, climate mitigation and resilience, corporate culture, as well as executive compensation and senior-level succession planning. When evaluating investments for the Fund, the Subadvisor has access to proprietary ESG research to help evaluate a company’s risk and return potential. The Subadvisor believes the integration of financially material ESG factors into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. ESG factors are one of several factors considered when making an investment decision for the Fund. The Subadvisor has discretion to determine the materiality of as well as the level at which financially relevant ESG factors are imbedded into its overall fundamental analysis when making an investment decision. The Subadvisor also engages with management of certain companies regarding corporate governance practices as well as what it deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.

Read More

MCSSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% -14.3% 35.6% 88.32%
1 Yr 7.0% -55.6% 38.6% 73.18%
3 Yr 8.5%* -28.0% 93.5% 27.54%
5 Yr 3.1%* -30.5% 97.0% 45.63%
10 Yr 7.3%* -18.8% 37.4% 18.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -64.5% 28.9% 14.34%
2021 11.2% -20.5% 152.6% 21.94%
2020 4.6% -13.9% 183.6% 35.59%
2019 4.1% -8.3% 8.9% 79.21%
2018 -3.7% -13.5% 12.6% 70.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% -20.5% 35.6% 79.49%
1 Yr 7.0% -55.6% 40.3% 64.04%
3 Yr 8.5%* -28.0% 93.5% 27.72%
5 Yr 3.1%* -29.9% 97.0% 54.95%
10 Yr 7.7%* -13.5% 37.4% 37.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -64.5% 28.9% 14.42%
2021 11.2% -20.5% 152.6% 22.48%
2020 4.6% -13.9% 183.6% 36.00%
2019 4.1% -8.3% 8.9% 79.21%
2018 -3.7% -10.9% 12.6% 82.33%

NAV & Total Return History

MCSSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MCSSX Category Low Category High MCSSX % Rank
Net Assets 556 M 177 K 1.21 T 60.93%
Number of Holdings 34 2 4154 92.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 216 M 288 K 270 B 59.49%
Weighting of Top 10 39.00% 1.8% 106.2% 22.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.44%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.96%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.58%
  4. Constellation Software Inc 4.35%
  5. Waste Connections Inc 4.16%
  6. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 4.05%
  7. Markel Corp 4.01%
  8. Progressive Corp 3.96%
  9. Costco Wholesale Corp 3.89%
  10. Linde PLC 3.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MCSSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.83% 0.00% 130.24% 19.05%
Cash 		0.17% -102.29% 100.00% 80.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 84.92%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 84.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 82.96%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 83.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCSSX % Rank
Industrials 		29.28% 0.00% 29.90% 0.61%
Financial Services 		24.91% 0.00% 55.59% 3.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.00% 0.00% 30.33% 74.66%
Basic Materials 		7.18% 0.00% 25.70% 5.56%
Healthcare 		7.14% 0.00% 60.70% 97.03%
Technology 		6.83% 0.00% 48.94% 97.18%
Real Estate 		6.52% 0.00% 31.91% 3.65%
Consumer Defense 		3.90% 0.00% 47.71% 92.01%
Utilities 		2.82% 0.00% 20.91% 43.15%
Communication Services 		2.43% 0.00% 27.94% 93.68%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 98.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCSSX % Rank
US 		80.81% 0.00% 127.77% 93.47%
Non US 		19.02% 0.00% 32.38% 3.53%

MCSSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MCSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.01% 49.27% 26.67%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 2.00% 58.72%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 58.65%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MCSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 0.00% 5.75% 77.71%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MCSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MCSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 496.00% 47.60%

MCSSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MCSSX Category Low Category High MCSSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.07% 0.00% 24.20% 93.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MCSSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MCSSX Category Low Category High MCSSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.02% -54.00% 6.06% 84.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MCSSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MCSSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Whitaker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2021

1.24

1.2%

Mark A. Whitaker, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager, is involved in portfolio management for Funds. Mark is an equity portfolio manager on Wellington Management's Mid Cap Opportunities Team, which manages accounts for a globally diverse group of individual, institutional, and mutual fund clients. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Mark was an equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley, covering packaging and containers and electrical equipment (2000 — 2002). Before that, Mark was a cash management consultant at Ernst & Young (1999 — 2000). Mark received his MBA from Stanford University (2004) and his BS in business administration from the University of Kansas, Lawrence (1999). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

