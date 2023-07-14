Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks. The Fund invests in common stocks of U.S. companies with market capitalizations that, at the time of investment, are similar to the market capitalizations of companies whose stocks are included in the Standard & Poor's 500® Index ("S&P 500® Index”) (which ranged from $6.6 billion to $2.9 trillion as of December 31, 2021) and the Russell 3000® Index (which ranged from $32 million to $2.9 trillion as of December 31, 2021). The Fund may also invest in securities of foreign issuers, including securities of emerging market country issuers. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. or foreign issuer based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Wellington Management Company LLP, the Fund’s Subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), defines emerging market countries as those countries that are included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). REITs are pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in either real estate or real estate-related loans.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor seeks to identify companies that have a decades-long perspective, and resilient businesses run by owner-minded executives skilled at capital allocation. When purchasing stocks for the Fund, the Subadvisor assesses the strength and resilience of each company’s business, opportunities for growth and investment in the business, management quality and capital allocation skill and valuation. The Subadvisor may sell a security due to a company’s reduced cash flow resiliency, fewer growth opportunities, or adverse changes to the management team and culture. The Subadvisor may give consideration to financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria including, but not limited to, climate mitigation and resilience, corporate culture, as well as executive compensation and senior-level succession planning. When evaluating investments for the Fund, the Subadvisor has access to proprietary ESG research to help evaluate a company’s risk and return potential. The Subadvisor believes the integration of financially material ESG factors into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. ESG factors are one of several factors considered when making an investment decision for the Fund. The Subadvisor has discretion to determine the materiality of as well as the level at which financially relevant ESG factors are imbedded into its overall fundamental analysis when making an investment decision. The Subadvisor also engages with management of certain companies regarding corporate governance practices as well as what it deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.