Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-5.3%
1 yr return
-26.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$879 M
Holdings in Top 10
83.3%
Expense Ratio 1.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) seeks to achieve the fund’s objective by providing exposure to the commodities markets through investing in commodity-linked derivatives rather than investing directly in commodities. Commodities are assets with tangible properties, including oil, natural gas, agricultural products, and industrial and other precious metals.
MFS expects to gain exposure to the commodities markets by investing in MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio, a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary organized in the Cayman Islands. MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio is advised by MFS and has the same objective, strategies, and restrictions as the fund, except that MFS gains exposure to the commodities markets for MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio by investing directly in commodity-linked futures, options, and/or swaps. MFS may invest up to 25% of the fund’s assets (at the time of purchase) in MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio.
MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio’s investments in commodity-linked derivatives are leveraged (i.e., involves investment exposure greater than the amount of the investment). MFS expects the fund’s exposure to the commodities markets to be approximately equivalent to investing all of the fund’s investments in commodity-linked derivatives on an unleveraged basis.
MFS allocates MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio’s investments in commodity-linked derivatives among a variety of different commodities and commodity sectors primarily based on proprietary quantitative models. MFS may also consider current market conditions, its qualitative assessment of the risk/return characteristics of commodities and commodity sectors, and other factors in structuring MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio’s portfolio.
MFS generally invests substantially all of the fund’s assets not invested in MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio in U.S. and foreign debt instruments. In addition, MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio may also invest in U.S. and foreign debt instruments. Debt instruments include corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, securitized instruments, and other obligations to repay money borrowed. Of the fund’s direct and indirect investments in debt instruments, MFS generally invests substantially all of these investments in investment grade quality debt instruments.
MFS normally invests the fund’s direct and indirect investments in debt instruments across different countries and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single country or region.
In addition to the commodity-linked derivatives used by MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio as described above, MFS may use other types of derivatives for any investment purpose in managing the fund and/or MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio. To the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.
Some portion of the fund’s and MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio’s assets may be held in cash and/or debt instruments due to asset coverage and collateral requirements for the fund’s and MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio’s investments in derivatives.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling debt investments for the fund. Debt investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate debt instruments may also be considered.
|Period
|MCSQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.3%
|-46.9%
|171.4%
|77.53%
|1 Yr
|-26.7%
|-73.2%
|2035.5%
|86.52%
|3 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|90.29%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-26.7%
|80.8%
|39.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.7%
|28.5%
|34.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|MCSQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.4%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|71.74%
|2021
|-9.9%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|91.97%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|53.73%
|2019
|1.4%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|56.06%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|N/A
|MCSQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCSQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|879 M
|554 K
|56.7 B
|36.41%
|Number of Holdings
|416
|1
|846
|11.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.69 B
|2.66 M
|63.2 B
|22.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|83.29%
|20.7%
|100.0%
|49.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCSQX % Rank
|Other
|101.90%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|8.70%
|Bonds
|28.81%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|32.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.66%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|7.30%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.33%
|39.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.54%
|Cash
|-32.38%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|88.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCSQX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|37.86%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.80%
|Corporate
|34.67%
|0.00%
|42.72%
|4.84%
|Government
|13.29%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.68%
|Securitized
|12.73%
|0.00%
|36.61%
|14.52%
|Municipal
|1.45%
|0.00%
|1.45%
|3.23%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|47.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCSQX % Rank
|US
|21.08%
|0.00%
|97.72%
|44.93%
|Non US
|7.73%
|-1.01%
|21.42%
|5.80%
|MCSQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.14%
|0.20%
|16.76%
|40.16%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|58.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|43.75%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|MCSQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MCSQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MCSQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|0.00%
|244.00%
|58.56%
|MCSQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCSQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|28.61%
|0.00%
|36.00%
|8.72%
|MCSQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|MCSQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCSQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.12%
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|24.82%
|MCSQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$1.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2021
|$2.387
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
Jun 02, 2010
12.0
12.0%
Benjamin R. Nastou, CFA, is an investment officer, portfolio manager and quantitative research analyst at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a member of the portfolio management teams of the firm's commodity and global multi-asset strategies. Ben joined MFS in 2001 as a fixed income research associate and was promoted to quantitative research analyst in 2003. He was named portfolio manager in 2010. Ben has a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc., and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute.
Jun 02, 2010
12.0
12.0%
Natalie I. Shapiro, Ph.D. is an Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Fixed Income Research Analyst at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). Prior to joining MFS in 1997, Natalie served as a research associate for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Natalie has earned a bachelor's degree from Wellesley College and a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania.
Feb 01, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Alexander M. Mackey, CFA, is an investment officer and fixed income portfolio manager with MFS Investment Management(r) (MFS(r)). He has portfolio management responsibilities on the firm's limited duration and multi-sector fixed income strategies. He also has research analyst responsibilities. Alexander joined MFS in 1998 as a financial control assistant and was promoted to section manager in 2000. He joined the Fixed Income Department as a research associate in 2001 was promoted to fixed income research analyst in 2004. He took on portfolio management responsibilities in 2017. Alexander has a bachelor's degree from Trinity College and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston.
Jan 01, 2019
3.41
3.4%
Philipp S. Burgener, CFA, is an investment officer and fixed income portfolio manager with MFS Investment Management(r) (MFS(r)). He is a member of the firm's limited duration portfolio management team. He also has research analyst responsibilities. Philipp joined MFS in 2000 as an inside wholesaler and transferred to the Fixed Income Department in 2002 as an analytic support associate in the Quantitative Group. In 2003 he joined the Structured Products Group and was promoted to an Investment Grade Research Analyst in 2005. He took on portfolio management responsibilities in 2017. Philipp earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colgate University and his Master of Science degree from Boston University. He is also a member of the CFA Institute and Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc.
|0.33
|17.03
|5.78
|11.51
