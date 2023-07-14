MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) seeks to achieve the fund’s objective by providing exposure to the commodities markets through investing in commodity-linked derivatives rather than investing directly in commodities. Commodities are assets with tangible properties, including oil, natural gas, agricultural products, and industrial and other precious metals.

MFS expects to gain exposure to the commodities markets by investing in MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio, a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary organized in the Cayman Islands. MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio is advised by MFS and has the same objective, strategies, and restrictions as the fund, except that MFS gains exposure to the commodities markets for MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio by investing directly in commodity-linked futures, options, and/or swaps. MFS may invest up to 25% of the fund’s assets (at the time of purchase) in MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio.

MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio’s investments in commodity-linked derivatives are leveraged (i.e., involves investment exposure greater than the amount of the investment). MFS expects the fund’s exposure to the commodities markets to be approximately equivalent to investing all of the fund’s investments in commodity-linked derivatives on an unleveraged basis.

MFS allocates MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio’s investments in commodity-linked derivatives among a variety of different commodities and commodity sectors primarily based on proprietary quantitative models. MFS may also consider current market conditions, its qualitative assessment of the risk/return characteristics of commodities and commodity sectors, and other factors in structuring MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio’s portfolio.

MFS generally invests substantially all of the fund’s assets not invested in MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio in U.S. and foreign debt instruments. In addition, MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio may also invest in U.S. and foreign debt instruments. Debt instruments include corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, securitized instruments, and other obligations to repay money borrowed. Of the fund’s direct and indirect investments in debt instruments, MFS generally invests substantially all of these investments in investment grade quality debt instruments.

MFS normally invests the fund’s direct and indirect investments in debt instruments across different countries and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single country or region.

In addition to the commodity-linked derivatives used by MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio as described above, MFS may use other types of derivatives for any investment purpose in managing the fund and/or MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio. To the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.

Some portion of the fund’s and MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio’s assets may be held in cash and/or debt instruments due to asset coverage and collateral requirements for the fund’s and MFS Commodity Strategy Portfolio’s investments in derivatives.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling debt investments for the fund. Debt investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate debt instruments may also be considered.