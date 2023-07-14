Home
Trending ETFs

BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc.

mutual fund
MCILX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.18 -0.08 -0.46%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MAILX) Primary C (MCILX) A (MDILX) Retirement (BIFRX) Retirement (MKILX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc.

MCILX | Fund

$17.18

$2.19 B

0.33%

$0.06

2.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.4%

1 yr return

21.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

Net Assets

$2.19 B

Holdings in Top 10

49.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 77.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MCILX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc.
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Bristow

Fund Description

MCILX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% 2.1% 19.2% 14.69%
1 Yr 21.6% -20.6% 27.8% 10.28%
3 Yr 2.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 70.79%
5 Yr 2.1%* -9.9% 60.8% 25.04%
10 Yr 3.0%* -6.0% 9.9% 13.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -43.6% 71.3% 95.13%
2021 0.6% -15.4% 9.4% 72.87%
2020 6.4% -10.4% 121.9% 7.24%
2019 6.8% -0.5% 8.5% 0.96%
2018 -5.0% -13.0% 0.0% 83.45%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -16.4% 19.2% 14.69%
1 Yr 21.6% -27.2% 27.8% 10.28%
3 Yr 2.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 70.00%
5 Yr 2.1%* -9.9% 60.8% 27.00%
10 Yr 3.2%* -2.7% 10.2% 38.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -43.6% 71.3% 95.13%
2021 0.6% -15.4% 9.4% 72.58%
2020 6.4% -10.4% 121.9% 7.24%
2019 6.8% -0.5% 8.5% 0.96%
2018 -5.0% -13.0% 0.0% 87.63%

NAV & Total Return History

MCILX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MCILX Category Low Category High MCILX % Rank
Net Assets 2.19 B 1.02 M 369 B 25.91%
Number of Holdings 37 1 10801 92.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.3 B 0 34.5 B 15.80%
Weighting of Top 10 49.35% 1.9% 101.9% 8.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sony Group Corp 7.10%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MCILX % Rank
Stocks 		98.49% 0.00% 122.60% 43.94%
Cash 		1.30% -65.15% 100.00% 57.69%
Other 		0.21% -16.47% 17.36% 14.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 84.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 82.79%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 84.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCILX % Rank
Industrials 		25.05% 5.17% 99.49% 2.16%
Basic Materials 		16.11% 0.00% 23.86% 2.73%
Technology 		12.00% 0.00% 36.32% 45.04%
Healthcare 		11.32% 0.00% 21.01% 55.40%
Financial Services 		10.89% 0.00% 47.75% 93.67%
Communication Services 		9.98% 0.00% 21.69% 11.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.87% 0.00% 36.36% 95.11%
Energy 		4.83% 0.00% 16.89% 50.79%
Consumer Defense 		3.96% 0.00% 32.29% 97.12%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 98.27%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 97.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCILX % Rank
Non US 		86.83% 0.00% 125.24% 86.32%
US 		11.66% -7.78% 68.98% 3.81%

MCILX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MCILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.02% 0.02% 26.51% 8.82%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.60% 39.77%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 97.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 88.12%

Sales Fees

MCILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 88.33%

Trading Fees

MCILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MCILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 77.00% 2.00% 247.00% 82.64%

MCILX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MCILX Category Low Category High MCILX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.33% 0.00% 13.15% 93.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MCILX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MCILX Category Low Category High MCILX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.51% -0.93% 6.38% 99.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MCILX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MCILX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Bristow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2007

15.21

15.2%

James Bristow, CFA, Managing Director and portfolio manager, is co-head of the Global Equity team within the Fundamental Division of BlackRock's Active Equities Platform. James has been the lead manager for the International Focus strategy since April 2007 and co-manages the Global Equity Absolute Return fund. Mr. Bristow has over twenty years' investing experience, of which fifteen have been managing concentrated Global and International strategies. He joined BlackRock in 2006. Prior to this, he was a portfolio manager with JP Morgan, responsible for managing global, international and European equity portfolios. He joined JP Morgan in 1998. He began his career with ABN AMRO Rothschild equity capital markets. Mr. Bristow earned an MA in philosophy, politics and economics from Magdalen College, Oxford in 1997.

Gareth Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Gareth Williams, CFA, Director and portfolio manager, is a member of the Global Equity team within the Fundamental Division of BlackRock's Active Equities Platform. Gareth is co-manager for the International Focus strategy and also manages the Global Equity Absolute Return fund. He is joint-Director of Research for the Global Equity Team. Mr. Williams has twelve years' experience managing concentrated International strategies and fourteen years' experience as a sector specialist analysing sectors including Media, Communications, and Technology. Mr. Williams joined BlackRock in 2005, including his service with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), which merged with BlackRock in 2006. At MLIM, he was an analyst on the UK Core Equity team, having first joined as a graduate. Mr. Williams earned a BSc degree in economics and mathematics from the University of Bristol in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

