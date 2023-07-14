Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$19.22
$2.19 B
0.25%
$0.05
0.83%
YTD Return
16.0%
1 yr return
22.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
Net Assets
$2.19 B
Holdings in Top 10
49.4%
Expense Ratio 0.83%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 77.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MAILX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|9.46%
|1 Yr
|22.4%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|8.59%
|3 Yr
|3.1%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|61.10%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|21.51%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|9.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|MAILX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.1%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|94.70%
|2021
|1.0%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|70.23%
|2020
|6.7%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|6.64%
|2019
|6.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|0.64%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|84.49%
|Period
|MAILX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|9.46%
|1 Yr
|22.4%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|8.59%
|3 Yr
|3.1%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|60.45%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|23.00%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|15.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|MAILX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.1%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|94.70%
|2021
|1.0%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|69.94%
|2020
|6.7%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|6.64%
|2019
|6.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|0.64%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|88.50%
|MAILX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAILX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.19 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|25.77%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|1
|10801
|91.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.3 B
|0
|34.5 B
|15.66%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.35%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|8.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAILX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.49%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|43.80%
|Cash
|1.30%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|57.55%
|Other
|0.21%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|14.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|84.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|82.65%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|84.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAILX % Rank
|Industrials
|25.05%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|2.01%
|Basic Materials
|16.11%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|2.59%
|Technology
|12.00%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|44.89%
|Healthcare
|11.32%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|55.25%
|Financial Services
|10.89%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|93.53%
|Communication Services
|9.98%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|10.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.87%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|94.96%
|Energy
|4.83%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|50.65%
|Consumer Defense
|3.96%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|96.98%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|98.13%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|97.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAILX % Rank
|Non US
|86.83%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|86.18%
|US
|11.66%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|3.67%
|MAILX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.83%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|63.73%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|39.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|86.59%
|MAILX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MAILX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MAILX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|77.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|82.48%
|MAILX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAILX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.25%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|50.98%
|MAILX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MAILX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAILX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.24%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|62.68%
|MAILX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2022
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2017
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.321
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2008
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2007
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2007
15.21
15.2%
James Bristow, CFA, Managing Director and portfolio manager, is co-head of the Global Equity team within the Fundamental Division of BlackRock's Active Equities Platform. James has been the lead manager for the International Focus strategy since April 2007 and co-manages the Global Equity Absolute Return fund. Mr. Bristow has over twenty years' investing experience, of which fifteen have been managing concentrated Global and International strategies. He joined BlackRock in 2006. Prior to this, he was a portfolio manager with JP Morgan, responsible for managing global, international and European equity portfolios. He joined JP Morgan in 1998. He began his career with ABN AMRO Rothschild equity capital markets. Mr. Bristow earned an MA in philosophy, politics and economics from Magdalen College, Oxford in 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2011
11.26
11.3%
Gareth Williams, CFA, Director and portfolio manager, is a member of the Global Equity team within the Fundamental Division of BlackRock's Active Equities Platform. Gareth is co-manager for the International Focus strategy and also manages the Global Equity Absolute Return fund. He is joint-Director of Research for the Global Equity Team. Mr. Williams has twelve years' experience managing concentrated International strategies and fourteen years' experience as a sector specialist analysing sectors including Media, Communications, and Technology. Mr. Williams joined BlackRock in 2005, including his service with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), which merged with BlackRock in 2006. At MLIM, he was an analyst on the UK Core Equity team, having first joined as a graduate. Mr. Williams earned a BSc degree in economics and mathematics from the University of Bristol in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
