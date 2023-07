Tom Holl, CFA, Director, is a member of the Natural Resources team within the Fundamental Equity division of BlackRock’s Active Equity Group. He is responsible for covering the mining and gold sectors. Mr. Holl moved to his current role in 2008. His service with the BlackRock dates back to 2006, including his years with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), which merged with BlackRock in 2006. At MLIM, Mr. Holl was a member of the Global Equity team and the Real Estate team as a member of the graduate training program. Mr. Holl earned a BA degree, with honors, in Land Economy from Cambridge University in 2006.