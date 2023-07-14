Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MFS Core Bond Fund Summary of Key Information

mutual fund
MCBMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.7 -0.04 -0.41%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(MCBHX) Primary (MCBJX) (MCBKX) (MCBMX) (MCBCX) (MCBEX) (MCBFX) (MCBGX)
MCBMX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Core Bond Fund Summary of Key Information

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.7 -0.04 -0.41%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(MCBHX) Primary (MCBJX) (MCBKX) (MCBMX) (MCBCX) (MCBEX) (MCBFX) (MCBGX)
MCBMX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Core Bond Fund Summary of Key Information

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.7 -0.04 -0.41%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(MCBHX) Primary (MCBJX) (MCBKX) (MCBMX) (MCBCX) (MCBEX) (MCBFX) (MCBGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Core Bond Fund Summary of Key Information

MCBMX | Fund

$9.70

$24.3 M

3.99%

$0.39

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-4.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$24.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Core Bond Fund Summary of Key Information

MCBMX | Fund

$9.70

$24.3 M

3.99%

$0.39

0.01%

MCBMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Core Bond Fund Summary of Key Information
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in debt instruments.

Debt instruments include corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities, securitized instruments (including mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities), and other obligations to repay money borrowed.

MFS generally invests substantially all of the fund’s assets in investment grade quality debt instruments.

MFS may purchase or sell securities for the fund on a when-issued, delayed delivery, or forward commitment basis where payment and delivery take place at a future settlement date, including mortgage-backed securities purchased or sold in the to be announced (TBA) market.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.

While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate instruments may also be considered. In structuring the fund, MFS also considers top-down factors.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MCBMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr -4.5% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr -4.5% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MCBMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MCBMX Category Low Category High MCBMX % Rank
Net Assets 24.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 178 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 9.99 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 41.04% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States of America 9.20%
  2. United States of America 8.94%
  3. MFS Institutional Money Market Portfolio 6.47%
  4. United States of America 4.50%
  5. United States of America 4.27%
  6. FNMA 2.59%
  7. United States of America 1.53%
  8. FNMA 1.43%
  9. FHLMC Pool 1.06%
  10. FNMA 1.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MCBMX % Rank
Bonds 		98.56% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		6.47% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.11% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCBMX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		6.47% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.45% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCBMX % Rank
US 		98.56% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MCBMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MCBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MCBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MCBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MCBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MCBMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MCBMX Category Low Category High MCBMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.99% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MCBMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MCBMX Category Low Category High MCBMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MCBMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MCBMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×