MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in debt instruments.
Debt instruments include corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities, securitized instruments (including mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities), and other obligations to repay money borrowed.
MFS generally invests substantially all of the fund’s assets in investment grade quality debt instruments.
MFS may purchase or sell securities for the fund on a when-issued, delayed delivery, or forward commitment basis where payment and delivery take place at a future settlement date, including mortgage-backed securities purchased or sold in the to be announced (TBA) market.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.
While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate instruments may also be considered. In structuring the fund, MFS also considers top-down factors.
For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|MCBKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-4.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MCBKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCBKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCBKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.3 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|178
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.99 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.04%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCBKX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.56%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|6.47%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|-0.11%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCBKX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.47%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|-0.45%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCBKX % Rank
|US
|98.56%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCBKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCBKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.97%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCBKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|MCBKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCBKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCBKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
