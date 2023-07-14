Principal Investment Strategies

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of large- and medium-sized blue chip growth companies. The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, although they may manage different amounts of the Fund’s assets. The Fund’s subadvisers, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”) and Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (“Loomis Sayles”), currently define blue chip growth companies to mean firms that, in their view, are well-established in their industries and have the potential for above-average earnings growth. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants. While most assets will be invested in equity securities of U.S. companies, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including emerging market securities.

The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

In selecting securities, T. Rowe Price generally seeks to identify companies with a leading market position, seasoned management, and strong financial fundamentals. T. Rowe Price believes that solid company fundamentals (with an emphasis on strong growth in earnings per share or operating cash flow) combined with a positive industry outlook may potentially reward investors with strong investment performance. It is anticipated that some of the companies targeted will have good prospects for dividend growth and T. Rowe Price may at times invest significantly in stocks of information technology companies. T. Rowe Price may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, T. Rowe Price has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria described above, when it believes there is an opportunity for substantial appreciation (such as, for example, T. Rowe Price believes a security could increase in value as a result of a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, or a favorable competitive development).

In selecting securities, Loomis Sayles emphasizes companies with sustainable competitive advantages versus others, long-term structural growth drivers that will lead to above-average future cash flow growth, attractive cash flow returns on invested capital, and management teams focused on creating long-term value for shareholders. Loomis Sayles aims to invest in companies when they trade at a significant discount to Loomis Sayles’ estimate of intrinsic value (i.e., companies with share prices trading significantly below what Loomis Sayles believes the share price should be). Loomis Sayles will consider selling a portfolio investment when (i) it believes an unfavorable structural change occurs within a given business or the markets in which it operates, (ii) a critical underlying investment assumption is flawed, (iii) a more attractive reward-to-risk opportunity becomes available, (iv) the current price fully reflects intrinsic value, or (v) for other investment reasons which it deems appropriate.