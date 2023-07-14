Home
MassMutual Blue Chip Growth Fund

mutual fund
MBGFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$19.97 +0.02 +0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Retirement (MBCSX) Primary S (MBCYX) Other (MBCLX) A (MBCGX) Retirement (MBCNX) Retirement (MBGFX) Inst (MBCZX)
MBGFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 39.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Blue Chip Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Aziz Hamzaogullari

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of large- and medium-sized blue chip growth companies. The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, although they may manage different amounts of the Fund’s assets. The Fund’s subadvisers, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”) and Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (“Loomis Sayles”), currently define blue chip growth companies to mean firms that, in their view, are well-established in their industries and have the potential for above-average earnings growth. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants. While most assets will be invested in equity securities of U.S. companies, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including emerging market securities.
The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
In selecting securities, T. Rowe Price generally seeks to identify companies with a leading market position, seasoned management, and strong financial fundamentals. T. Rowe Price believes that solid company fundamentals (with an emphasis on strong growth in earnings per share or operating cash flow) combined with a positive industry outlook may potentially reward investors with strong investment performance. It is anticipated that some of the companies targeted will have good prospects for dividend growth and T. Rowe Price may at times invest significantly in stocks of information technology companies. T. Rowe Price may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.
In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, T. Rowe Price has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria described above, when it believes there is an opportunity for substantial appreciation (such as, for example, T. Rowe Price believes a security could increase in value as a result of a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, or a favorable competitive development).
In selecting securities, Loomis Sayles emphasizes companies with sustainable competitive advantages versus others, long-term structural growth drivers that will lead to above-average future cash flow growth, attractive cash flow returns on invested capital, and management teams focused on creating long-term value for shareholders. Loomis Sayles aims to invest in companies when they trade at a significant discount to Loomis Sayles’ estimate of intrinsic value (i.e., companies with share prices trading significantly below what Loomis Sayles believes the share price should be). Loomis Sayles will consider selling a portfolio investment when (i) it believes an unfavorable structural change occurs within a given business or the markets in which it operates, (ii) a critical underlying investment assumption is flawed, (iii) a more attractive reward-to-risk opportunity becomes available, (iv) the current price fully reflects intrinsic value, or (v) for other investment reasons which it deems appropriate.
Read More

MBGFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MBGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 39.9% -41.7% 64.0% 7.88%
1 Yr 10.1% -46.2% 77.9% 75.33%
3 Yr -7.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 83.95%
5 Yr -1.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 71.39%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 48.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MBGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -44.9% -85.9% 81.6% 90.24%
2021 -3.1% -31.0% 26.7% 83.90%
2020 8.2% -13.0% 34.8% 48.29%
2019 5.3% -6.0% 10.6% 61.50%
2018 -1.3% -15.9% 2.0% 26.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MBGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 39.9% -41.7% 64.0% 7.39%
1 Yr 10.1% -46.2% 77.9% 71.15%
3 Yr -7.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 83.74%
5 Yr -1.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 76.05%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 45.25%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MBGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -44.9% -85.9% 81.6% 90.24%
2021 -3.1% -31.0% 26.7% 83.90%
2020 8.2% -13.0% 34.8% 48.29%
2019 5.3% -6.0% 10.6% 61.50%
2018 -1.3% -15.9% 3.1% 50.19%

NAV & Total Return History

MBGFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MBGFX Category Low Category High MBGFX % Rank
Net Assets 3.01 B 189 K 222 B 33.66%
Number of Holdings 114 2 3509 20.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.84 B -1.37 M 104 B 33.52%
Weighting of Top 10 49.39% 11.4% 116.5% 34.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 9.25%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.84%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.76%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 5.12%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.80%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 4.11%
  7. Apple Inc 3.68%
  8. Tesla Inc 3.53%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 3.41%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 3.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MBGFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.23% 50.26% 104.50% 33.69%
Cash 		0.65% -10.83% 49.73% 65.41%
Other 		0.10% -2.66% 17.15% 13.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 4.41% 10.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 10.00%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 8.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MBGFX % Rank
Technology 		31.57% 0.00% 65.70% 66.48%
Communication Services 		20.63% 0.00% 66.40% 2.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.20% 0.00% 62.57% 29.75%
Healthcare 		13.55% 0.00% 39.76% 40.41%
Financial Services 		9.38% 0.00% 43.06% 47.95%
Industrials 		4.73% 0.00% 30.65% 65.33%
Consumer Defense 		1.68% 0.00% 25.50% 75.98%
Basic Materials 		0.18% 0.00% 18.91% 72.62%
Real Estate 		0.08% 0.00% 16.05% 66.48%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 34.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 56.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MBGFX % Rank
US 		92.34% 34.69% 100.00% 65.00%
Non US 		6.89% 0.00% 54.22% 22.54%

MBGFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MBGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.08% 0.01% 20.29% 38.98%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.50% 45.48%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 27.41%
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.02% 81.70%

Sales Fees

MBGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MBGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MBGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 316.74% 24.00%

MBGFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MBGFX Category Low Category High MBGFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 19.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MBGFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MBGFX Category Low Category High MBGFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.60% -6.13% 1.75% 70.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MBGFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MBGFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Aziz Hamzaogullari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 13, 2015

7.38

7.4%

Aziz Hamzaogullari is the chief investment officer and founder of the Growth Equity Strategies Team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles large cap, global and all cap growth strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Growth and Global Growth mutual funds and products outside the US. Aziz is also an executive vice president and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He joined Loomis Sayles in 2010 from Evergreen Investments where he was a senior portfolio manager and managing director. Aziz joined Evergreen in 2001, was promoted to director of research in 2003 and portfolio manager in 2006. He was head of Evergreen’s Berkeley Street Growth Equity team and was the founder of the research and investment process. Prior to Evergreen, Aziz was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Manning & Napier Advisors. He has 26 years of investment industry experience. Aziz earned a BS from Bilkent University, Turkey, and an MBA from George Washington University. He is also a member of CFA Society Boston.

Paul Greene

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Paul Greene is an associate portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Core Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. He is a vice president and an Investment Advisory Committee member of the US Large-Cap Core Equity, US Capital Appreciation, US Structured Research Equity, and US Growth Stock Strategies and an Investment Committee member of the Global Growth Equity Strategy. Paul is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

