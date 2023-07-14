Dividend Investing Ideas Center
MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation Fund Class A (MAWAX)
The fund is designed to provide diversification among different asset classes by investing its assets in other mutual funds advised by MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser), referred to as underlying funds. The underlying funds are selected following a two-stage asset allocation process.
The first stage is a strategic asset allocation to determine the percentage of the fund’s assets invested in the general asset classes of (1) Bond Funds, (2) International Stock Funds, and (3) U.S. Stock Funds, as well as (4) Specialty Funds (underlying funds that have less traditional investment strategies that MFS believes provide diversification benefits when added to a portfolio consisting of stock and bond funds) based on the risk/return potential of the different asset classes and the risk profile of the fund.
The second stage involves the actual selection of underlying funds to represent the asset classes based on underlying fund classifications, historical risk, performance, and other factors.
Within the stock fund allocations, MFS seeks to diversify by geography (by including domestic and international underlying funds), in terms of market capitalization (by including large, mid, and small capitalization underlying funds), and by style (by including both growth and value underlying funds).
MFS normally invests the underlying funds’ assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the underlying funds’ assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.
As of September 1, 2022, the fund’s approximate target allocation among asset classes and the underlying funds was:
|Bond Funds:
|0.0
|%
|International Stock Funds:
|30.0
|%
|MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund
|3.0
|%
|MFS International Growth Fund
|5.0
|%
|MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund
|5.0
|%
|MFS International Large Cap Value Fund
|5.0
|%
|MFS International New Discovery Fund
|4.0
|%
|MFS Research International Fund
|8.0
|%
|U.S. Stock Funds:
|60.0
|%
|MFS Growth Fund
|12.0
|%
|MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund
|10.0
|%
|MFS Mid Cap Value Fund
|10.0
|%
|MFS New Discovery Fund
|2.5
|%
|MFS New Discovery Value Fund
|2.5
|%
|MFS Research Fund
|11.0
|%
|MFS Value Fund
|12.0
|%
|Specialty Funds:
|10.0
|%
|MFS Commodity Strategy Fund
|5.0
|%
|MFS Global Real Estate Fund
|5.0
|%
All percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. As a result, the sum of the target underlying fund allocations in each asset class may not equal the target asset class allocations for such asset class, and the target asset class and underlying fund allocations presented in the table may not total 100%.
|Period
|MAWAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.4%
|-6.1%
|259.6%
|70.16%
|1 Yr
|9.7%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|39.79%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-7.5%
|35.6%
|25.71%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-13.0%
|17.0%
|20.48%
|10 Yr
|4.5%*
|-8.1%
|6.4%
|23.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|MAWAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|25.93%
|2021
|5.5%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|44.69%
|2020
|3.7%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|55.56%
|2019
|5.5%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|11.90%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-9.5%
|-1.3%
|31.52%
|Period
|MAWAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.4%
|-11.0%
|259.6%
|70.16%
|1 Yr
|9.7%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|39.27%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-7.5%
|35.6%
|25.71%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-13.0%
|20.9%
|14.55%
|10 Yr
|6.5%*
|-6.0%
|14.9%
|16.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|MAWAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|25.93%
|2021
|5.5%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|44.69%
|2020
|3.7%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|55.56%
|2019
|5.5%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|11.90%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-9.2%
|-1.3%
|9.70%
|MAWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAWAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.46 B
|8.18 M
|117 B
|27.75%
|Number of Holdings
|16
|4
|9963
|68.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.08 B
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|21.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|83.28%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|41.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAWAX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.49%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|63.35%
|Other
|6.40%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|7.33%
|Bonds
|1.81%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|50.79%
|Cash
|0.20%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|93.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.10%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|38.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|95.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAWAX % Rank
|Technology
|16.60%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|80.00%
|Financial Services
|15.24%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|46.84%
|Industrials
|13.66%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|11.58%
|Healthcare
|12.32%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|76.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.61%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|84.21%
|Real Estate
|7.87%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|11.58%
|Consumer Defense
|7.53%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|17.37%
|Basic Materials
|5.76%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|13.16%
|Communication Services
|5.45%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|86.84%
|Utilities
|3.16%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|24.74%
|Energy
|2.79%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|76.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAWAX % Rank
|US
|58.26%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|80.63%
|Non US
|33.23%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|17.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAWAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|64.09%
|2.76%
|100.00%
|50.79%
|Corporate
|20.04%
|0.00%
|94.65%
|42.93%
|Government
|7.68%
|0.00%
|58.00%
|53.40%
|Securitized
|7.36%
|0.00%
|24.35%
|26.70%
|Municipal
|0.84%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|6.81%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.42%
|92.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAWAX % Rank
|US
|1.32%
|0.00%
|159.81%
|49.74%
|Non US
|0.49%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|43.98%
|MAWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|53.48%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|25.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|74.60%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|MAWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MAWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MAWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|0.18%
|300.02%
|23.03%
|MAWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAWAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.38%
|0.00%
|3.71%
|89.53%
|MAWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|MAWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAWAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.27%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|69.68%
|MAWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$1.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2004
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2002
19.94
19.9%
Joseph C. Flaherty, Jr., is an investment officer and chief investment risk officer at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He serves as the director of the MFS' Quantitative Solutions group and is a portfolio manager of the firm's asset allocation portfolios. Joe joined MFS as a fixed-income quantitative research associate in 1993 and was named quantitative research analyst in 1996. He became manager of the Quantitative Research Group and portfolio manager in 1999, director of Fixed Income Quantitative Research in 2004, and director of the Quantitative Solutions Team in 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Natalie I. Shapiro, Ph.D. is an Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Fixed Income Research Analyst at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). Prior to joining MFS in 1997, Natalie served as a research associate for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Natalie has earned a bachelor's degree from Wellesley College and a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
