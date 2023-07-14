Joseph C. Flaherty, Jr., is an investment officer and chief investment risk officer at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He serves as the director of the MFS' Quantitative Solutions group and is a portfolio manager of the firm's asset allocation portfolios. Joe joined MFS as a fixed-income quantitative research associate in 1993 and was named quantitative research analyst in 1996. He became manager of the Quantitative Research Group and portfolio manager in 1999, director of Fixed Income Quantitative Research in 2004, and director of the Quantitative Solutions Team in 2005.