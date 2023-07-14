Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.5%
1 yr return
9.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
Net Assets
$2.46 B
Holdings in Top 10
83.3%
Expense Ratio 0.40%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MAAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|-6.1%
|259.6%
|69.11%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|37.17%
|3 Yr
|3.9%*
|-7.5%
|35.6%
|24.00%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-13.0%
|17.0%
|18.67%
|10 Yr
|4.6%*
|-8.1%
|6.4%
|19.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|MAAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|24.34%
|2021
|5.5%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|41.90%
|2020
|3.7%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|54.97%
|2019
|5.5%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|8.93%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-9.5%
|-1.3%
|27.88%
|Period
|MAAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|-11.0%
|259.6%
|69.11%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|36.65%
|3 Yr
|3.9%*
|-7.5%
|35.6%
|24.00%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-13.0%
|20.9%
|13.33%
|10 Yr
|6.7%*
|-6.0%
|14.9%
|12.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|MAAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|24.34%
|2021
|5.5%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|41.90%
|2020
|3.7%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|54.97%
|2019
|5.5%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|8.93%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-9.2%
|-1.3%
|9.09%
|MAAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAAGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.46 B
|8.18 M
|117 B
|27.23%
|Number of Holdings
|16
|4
|9963
|68.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.08 B
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|21.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|83.28%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|41.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAAGX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.49%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|62.83%
|Other
|6.40%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|6.81%
|Bonds
|1.81%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|50.26%
|Cash
|0.20%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|93.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.10%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|37.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|94.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAAGX % Rank
|Technology
|16.60%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|79.47%
|Financial Services
|15.24%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|46.32%
|Industrials
|13.66%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|11.05%
|Healthcare
|12.32%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|75.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.61%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|83.68%
|Real Estate
|7.87%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|11.05%
|Consumer Defense
|7.53%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|16.84%
|Basic Materials
|5.76%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|12.63%
|Communication Services
|5.45%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|86.32%
|Utilities
|3.16%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|24.21%
|Energy
|2.79%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|75.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAAGX % Rank
|US
|58.26%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|80.10%
|Non US
|33.23%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|17.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAAGX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|64.09%
|2.76%
|100.00%
|50.26%
|Corporate
|20.04%
|0.00%
|94.65%
|42.41%
|Government
|7.68%
|0.00%
|58.00%
|52.88%
|Securitized
|7.36%
|0.00%
|24.35%
|26.18%
|Municipal
|0.84%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|6.28%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.42%
|91.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAAGX % Rank
|US
|1.32%
|0.00%
|159.81%
|49.21%
|Non US
|0.49%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|43.46%
|MAAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.40%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|70.05%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|25.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|52.38%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|MAAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.00%
|5.75%
|33.33%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MAAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MAAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|0.18%
|300.02%
|22.47%
|MAAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAAGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.61%
|0.00%
|3.71%
|89.01%
|MAAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|MAAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAAGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.50%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|54.26%
|MAAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.343
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2004
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2002
19.94
19.9%
Joseph C. Flaherty, Jr., is an investment officer and chief investment risk officer at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He serves as the director of the MFS' Quantitative Solutions group and is a portfolio manager of the firm's asset allocation portfolios. Joe joined MFS as a fixed-income quantitative research associate in 1993 and was named quantitative research analyst in 1996. He became manager of the Quantitative Research Group and portfolio manager in 1999, director of Fixed Income Quantitative Research in 2004, and director of the Quantitative Solutions Team in 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Natalie I. Shapiro, Ph.D. is an Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Fixed Income Research Analyst at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). Prior to joining MFS in 1997, Natalie served as a research associate for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Natalie has earned a bachelor's degree from Wellesley College and a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...