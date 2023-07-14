Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
$10.59
$16.1 M
2.81%
$0.30
13.65%
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
3.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$16.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 13.65%
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$10.59
$16.1 M
2.81%
$0.30
13.65%
|Period
|MAAUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|5.96%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|Period
|MAAUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|MAAUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAAUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.1 M
|1 M
|151 B
|97.36%
|Number of Holdings
|211
|2
|1727
|9.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|847 K
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|99.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|5.0%
|99.2%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAAUX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.56%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|93.10%
|Cash
|7.28%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|3.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|69.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|67.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|68.14%
|Other
|-0.84%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|99.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAAUX % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.76%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|74.92%
|Healthcare
|16.52%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|60.23%
|Technology
|12.15%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|35.23%
|Industrials
|11.64%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|49.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.20%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|14.60%
|Real Estate
|7.56%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|4.29%
|Energy
|7.09%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|63.12%
|Communication Services
|5.97%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|46.20%
|Consumer Defense
|4.79%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|84.82%
|Utilities
|4.38%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|49.50%
|Basic Materials
|3.94%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|35.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAAUX % Rank
|US
|92.14%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|55.99%
|Non US
|1.42%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|72.99%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|13.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|48.19%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|41.05%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MAAUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAAUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.81%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|87.15%
|MAAUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MAAUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAAUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.84%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|21.69%
|MAAUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Mr. Rentz has been associated with the Adviser in an investment management capacity since July 2011
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Cyril Moullé-Berteaux, Managing Director. Cyril Moullé-Berteaux is head of the GMA team at MSIM. He re-joined the firm in 2011 and has been with financial industry since 1991. Before returning to Morgan Stanley, Cyril was a founding partner and portfolio manager at Traxis Partners, a macro hedge fund firm. At Traxis Partners, Cyril managed absolute-return portfolios and was responsible for running the firm’s fundamental and quantitative research effort. Prior to co-founding Traxis Partners, in 2003, he was a managing director at MSIM, running Asset Allocation Research and heading the Global Asset Allocation team. Previously, from 1991 to 1995, Cyril worked at Bankers Trust as a corporate finance analyst and as a derivatives trader in the emerging markets group. He received a BA in economics from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Sergei Parmenov, Managing Director. Sergei Parmenov rejoined MSIM in 2011 in the Global Multi-Asset team and has been with financial industry since1996. Before returning to Morgan Stanley, Sergei was a founder and manager of Lyncean Capital Management. Between 2003 and 2008, Sergei was an analyst and a portfolio manager at Traxis Partners. From 2002 to 2003, Sergei was an analyst at J. Rothschild Capital Management in London. Prior to this, he was a Vice President in the private equity department of Deutsche Bank and from 1999 to 2001, Sergei was an Associate and subsequently Vice President at Whitney & Co, focusing on European private equity investments. Sergei started his career in MSIM in 1996. He received a BA in economics from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Mark Bavoso is a senior portfolio manager on the Global Multi-Asset team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1986 and has been with financial industry since 1983. Previously, he was a senior vice president and portfolio manager at Dean Witter InterCapital and a vice president in the equity marketing and research departments of Dean Witter Reynolds. Prior to joining the firm, he was a vice president and equity research analyst at Sutro & Co. Mark received a BA in both history and political science from the University of California, Davis. Mark is also a member of the Economic Club of New York.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
