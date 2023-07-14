Sergei Parmenov, Managing Director. Sergei Parmenov rejoined MSIM in 2011 in the Global Multi-Asset team and has been with financial industry since1996. Before returning to Morgan Stanley, Sergei was a founder and manager of Lyncean Capital Management. Between 2003 and 2008, Sergei was an analyst and a portfolio manager at Traxis Partners. From 2002 to 2003, Sergei was an analyst at J. Rothschild Capital Management in London. Prior to this, he was a Vice President in the private equity department of Deutsche Bank and from 1999 to 2001, Sergei was an Associate and subsequently Vice President at Whitney & Co, focusing on European private equity investments. Sergei started his career in MSIM in 1996. He received a BA in economics from Columbia University.