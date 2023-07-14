Home
Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust Dynamic Value Portfolio

mutual fund
MAADX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.65 -0.17 -1.57%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (MAAQX) Primary C (MAAOX) Other (MAADX) A (MAAUX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust Dynamic Value Portfolio

MAADX | Fund

$10.65

$16.1 M

2.86%

$0.31

25.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$16.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 25.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MAADX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust Dynamic Value Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Mar 19, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Cyril Moullé-Berteaux

Fund Description

MAADX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MAADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -13.6% 215.2% 65.34%
1 Yr 3.7% -58.6% 197.5% 54.33%
3 Yr N/A* -23.3% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.4% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MAADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.2% -65.1% 22.3% 5.03%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MAADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -13.6% 215.2% 62.25%
1 Yr 3.7% -58.6% 197.5% 52.26%
3 Yr N/A* -23.3% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.2% 31.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MAADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.2% -65.1% 22.3% 5.03%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MAADX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MAADX Category Low Category High MAADX % Rank
Net Assets 16.1 M 1 M 151 B 97.28%
Number of Holdings 211 2 1727 9.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 847 K 2.1 K 32.3 B 99.26%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 5.0% 99.2% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MAADX % Rank
Stocks 		93.56% 28.02% 125.26% 93.02%
Cash 		7.28% -88.20% 71.98% 2.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 63.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 60.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 61.82%
Other 		-0.84% -2.02% 26.80% 99.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MAADX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.76% 0.00% 58.05% 74.83%
Healthcare 		16.52% 0.00% 30.08% 60.15%
Technology 		12.15% 0.00% 54.02% 35.15%
Industrials 		11.64% 0.00% 42.76% 49.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.20% 0.00% 22.74% 14.52%
Real Estate 		7.56% 0.00% 90.54% 4.21%
Energy 		7.09% 0.00% 54.00% 63.04%
Communication Services 		5.97% 0.00% 26.58% 46.12%
Consumer Defense 		4.79% 0.00% 34.10% 84.74%
Utilities 		4.38% 0.00% 27.04% 49.42%
Basic Materials 		3.94% 0.00% 21.69% 35.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MAADX % Rank
US 		92.14% 24.51% 121.23% 55.91%
Non US 		1.42% 0.00% 41.42% 72.91%

MAADX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MAADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 25.05% 0.04% 45.41% 0.17%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.50% 13.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.50% 40.74%

Sales Fees

MAADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MAADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MAADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 83.56%

MAADX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MAADX Category Low Category High MAADX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.86% 0.00% 41.90% 84.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MAADX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MAADX Category Low Category High MAADX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.98% -1.51% 4.28% 16.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MAADX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MAADX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Cyril Moullé-Berteaux

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Cyril Moullé-Berteaux, Managing Director. Cyril Moullé-Berteaux is head of the GMA team at MSIM. He re-joined the firm in 2011 and has been with financial industry since 1991. Before returning to Morgan Stanley, Cyril was a founding partner and portfolio manager at Traxis Partners, a macro hedge fund firm. At Traxis Partners, Cyril managed absolute-return portfolios and was responsible for running the firm’s fundamental and quantitative research effort. Prior to co-founding Traxis Partners, in 2003, he was a managing director at MSIM, running Asset Allocation Research and heading the Global Asset Allocation team. Previously, from 1991 to 1995, Cyril worked at Bankers Trust as a corporate finance analyst and as a derivatives trader in the emerging markets group. He received a BA in economics from Harvard University.

Sergei Parmenov

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Sergei Parmenov, Managing Director. Sergei Parmenov rejoined MSIM in 2011 in the Global Multi-Asset team and has been with financial industry since1996. Before returning to Morgan Stanley, Sergei was a founder and manager of Lyncean Capital Management. Between 2003 and 2008, Sergei was an analyst and a portfolio manager at Traxis Partners. From 2002 to 2003, Sergei was an analyst at J. Rothschild Capital Management in London. Prior to this, he was a Vice President in the private equity department of Deutsche Bank and from 1999 to 2001, Sergei was an Associate and subsequently Vice President at Whitney & Co, focusing on European private equity investments. Sergei started his career in MSIM in 1996. He received a BA in economics from Columbia University.

Douglas Rentz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Mr. Rentz has been associated with the Adviser in an investment management capacity since July 2011

Mark Bavoso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Mark Bavoso is a senior portfolio manager on the Global Multi-Asset team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1986 and has been with financial industry since 1983. Previously, he was a senior vice president and portfolio manager at Dean Witter InterCapital and a vice president in the equity marketing and research departments of Dean Witter Reynolds. Prior to joining the firm, he was a vice president and equity research analyst at Sutro & Co. Mark received a BA in both history and political science from the University of California, Davis. Mark is also a member of the Economic Club of New York.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

