The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of relatively small non-US companies that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Investment Manager considers “small non-US companies” to be those non-US companies with market capitalizations, at the time of initial purchase by the Portfolio, below $5 billion and above $300 million or in the range of companies included in the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index (based on market capitalization of the Index as a whole, which ranged from approximately $58.8 million to $9.3 billion as of March 31, 2022).

In choosing stocks for the Portfolio, the Investment Manager looks for smaller, well-managed non-US companies that the Investment Manager believes have the potential for growth. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of small cap companies.

The Portfolio may invest up to 25% of its assets in securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries, although the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to emerging market countries may vary from time to time. Implementation of the Portfolio’s investment strategy may, during certain periods, result in the investment of a significant portion of the Portfolio’s assets in a particular country.