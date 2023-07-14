Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
8.8%
1 yr return
8.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.9%
Net Assets
$20.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.3%
Expense Ratio 1.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 47.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of relatively small non-US companies that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Investment Manager considers “small non-US companies” to be those non-US companies with market capitalizations, at the time of initial purchase by the Portfolio, below $5 billion and above $300 million or in the range of companies included in the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index (based on market capitalization of the Index as a whole, which ranged from approximately $58.8 million to $9.3 billion as of March 31, 2022).
In choosing stocks for the Portfolio, the Investment Manager looks for smaller, well-managed non-US companies that the Investment Manager believes have the potential for growth. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of small cap companies.
The Portfolio may invest up to 25% of its assets in securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries, although the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to emerging market countries may vary from time to time. Implementation of the Portfolio’s investment strategy may, during certain periods, result in the investment of a significant portion of the Portfolio’s assets in a particular country.
|Period
|LZSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|61.87%
|1 Yr
|8.1%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|74.10%
|3 Yr
|-9.3%*
|-19.4%
|4.3%
|91.47%
|5 Yr
|-8.9%*
|-12.7%
|5.4%
|91.67%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-10.3%
|5.5%
|65.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|LZSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.0%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|40.74%
|2021
|-9.6%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|96.12%
|2020
|3.5%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|84.50%
|2019
|5.2%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|60.48%
|2018
|-6.3%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|68.64%
|Period
|LZSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-27.1%
|20.7%
|61.87%
|1 Yr
|8.1%
|-48.7%
|33.0%
|74.10%
|3 Yr
|-9.3%*
|-14.2%
|4.3%
|93.02%
|5 Yr
|-8.6%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|92.44%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-5.2%
|6.6%
|83.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|LZSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.0%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|40.74%
|2021
|-9.6%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|96.12%
|2020
|3.5%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|84.50%
|2019
|5.2%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|60.48%
|2018
|-6.0%
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|82.20%
|LZSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LZSMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.9 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|86.33%
|Number of Holdings
|104
|30
|1618
|54.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.02 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|87.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.27%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|69.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LZSMX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.27%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|30.22%
|Other
|1.19%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|6.47%
|Cash
|0.54%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|92.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|76.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|75.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|76.98%
|LZSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.51%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|39.53%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|9.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|45.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|4.35%
|LZSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LZSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LZSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.00%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|62.61%
|LZSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LZSMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.41%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|77.70%
|LZSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|LZSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LZSMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.05%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|5.22%
|LZSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2020
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2019
|$0.303
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2018
|$0.242
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2016
|$0.130
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 25, 2015
|$0.046
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 12, 2014
|$0.212
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 20, 2013
|$0.027
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2012
|$0.096
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 10, 2011
|$0.109
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 10, 2010
|$0.086
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2003
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2002
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2001
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 1993
28.52
28.5%
John Reinsberg is Deputy Chairman of Lazard Asset Management responsible for oversight of the firm's international and global strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Equity and International Equity portfolio teams. He began working in the investment field in 1981. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, John was Executive Vice President with General Electric Investment Corporation and Trustee of the General Electric Pension Trust.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2007
15.09
15.1%
Edward Rosenfeld is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the European, International and Global Small Cap Equity teams. He began working in the investment industry in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 2001, Edward was an analyst with J.P. Morgan. He has an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BA from Columbia College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2012
9.84
9.8%
Alex Ingham is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Emerging Markets, International and Global Small Cap Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 2011, Alex was Head of Emerging Market Equities at Aviva Investors (formerly Morley Fund Management) where he managed emerging markets small cap equity portfolios. Prior to that, he was a fund manager for North American equities with the same firm. Prior to Aviva, Alex was Head of North American Equities at Aberdeen Asset Management. He also worked at Hill Samuel Asset Management and City Financial Partners Limited. Alex has a BSc (Hons) in Psychology from the University of Bristol. Alex is an associate member of the IIMR (Institute of Investment Management and Research) and has a diploma from the European Federation of Financial Analysts Societies. As well, he has a CII (Chartered Insurance Institute) Financial Planning Certificate (Parts 1 & 2).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
