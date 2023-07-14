Home
Trending ETFs

LZISX (Mutual Fund)

LZISX (Mutual Fund)

Lazard International Small Cap Equity Portfolio

LZISX | Fund

$8.38

$20.9 M

0.64%

$0.05

1.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.0%

1 yr return

8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.0%

Net Assets

$20.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LZISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard International Small Cap Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Reinsberg

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of relatively small non-US companies that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Investment Manager considers “small non-US companies” to be those non-US companies with market capitalizations, at the time of initial purchase by the Portfolio, below $5 billion and above $300 million or in the range of companies included in the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index (based on market capitalization of the Index as a whole, which ranged from approximately $58.8 million to $9.3 billion as of March 31, 2022).

In choosing stocks for the Portfolio, the Investment Manager looks for smaller, well-managed non-US companies that the Investment Manager believes have the potential for growth. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of small cap companies.

The Portfolio may invest up to 25% of its assets in securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries, although the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to emerging market countries may vary from time to time. Implementation of the Portfolio’s investment strategy may, during certain periods, result in the investment of a significant portion of the Portfolio’s assets in a particular country.

Read More

LZISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LZISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -8.9% 20.7% 60.43%
1 Yr 8.1% -9.3% 33.0% 73.38%
3 Yr -9.5%* -19.4% 4.3% 92.25%
5 Yr -9.0%* -12.7% 5.4% 92.50%
10 Yr -1.0%* -10.3% 5.5% 64.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LZISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.0% -46.4% -21.4% 41.48%
2021 -9.8% -16.7% 7.9% 96.90%
2020 3.5% -0.5% 17.6% 83.72%
2019 5.2% 2.3% 9.5% 57.26%
2018 -6.3% -13.3% -0.7% 67.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LZISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -27.1% 20.7% 60.43%
1 Yr 8.1% -48.7% 33.0% 73.38%
3 Yr -9.5%* -14.2% 4.3% 93.80%
5 Yr -8.6%* -12.7% 5.5% 91.60%
10 Yr -0.1%* -5.2% 6.6% 82.35%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LZISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.0% -46.4% -21.4% 41.48%
2021 -9.8% -16.7% 7.9% 96.90%
2020 3.5% -0.5% 17.6% 83.72%
2019 5.2% 2.3% 9.5% 57.26%
2018 -5.9% -13.2% -0.6% 81.36%

NAV & Total Return History

LZISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LZISX Category Low Category High LZISX % Rank
Net Assets 20.9 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 85.61%
Number of Holdings 104 30 1618 52.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.02 M 398 K 1.22 B 86.33%
Weighting of Top 10 17.27% 5.3% 48.4% 68.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASM International NV 2.96%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LZISX % Rank
Stocks 		98.27% 82.89% 99.66% 29.50%
Other 		1.19% -0.34% 1.87% 5.76%
Cash 		0.54% 0.00% 17.11% 91.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 27.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 25.18%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 26.62%

LZISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LZISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.01% 22.37% 58.91%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.75% 5.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 31.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% 2.90%

Sales Fees

LZISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LZISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 97.87%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LZISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 8.00% 316.00% 58.26%

LZISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LZISX Category Low Category High LZISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.64% 0.00% 1.73% 43.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LZISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LZISX Category Low Category High LZISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.34% -1.81% 1.51% 2.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LZISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LZISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Reinsberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 1993

28.52

28.5%

John Reinsberg is Deputy Chairman of Lazard Asset Management responsible for oversight of the firm's international and global strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Equity and International Equity portfolio teams. He began working in the investment field in 1981. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, John was Executive Vice President with General Electric Investment Corporation and Trustee of the General Electric Pension Trust.

Edward Rosenfeld

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2007

15.09

15.1%

Edward Rosenfeld is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the European, International and Global Small Cap Equity teams. He began working in the investment industry in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 2001, Edward was an analyst with J.P. Morgan. He has an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BA from Columbia College.

Alex Ingham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2012

9.84

9.8%

Alex Ingham is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Emerging Markets, International and Global Small Cap Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 2011, Alex was Head of Emerging Market Equities at Aviva Investors (formerly Morley Fund Management) where he managed emerging markets small cap equity portfolios. Prior to that, he was a fund manager for North American equities with the same firm. Prior to Aviva, Alex was Head of North American Equities at Aberdeen Asset Management. He also worked at Hill Samuel Asset Management and City Financial Partners Limited. Alex has a BSc (Hons) in Psychology from the University of Bristol. Alex is an associate member of the IIMR (Institute of Investment Management and Research) and has a diploma from the European Federation of Financial Analysts Societies. As well, he has a CII (Chartered Insurance Institute) Financial Planning Certificate (Parts 1 & 2).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

