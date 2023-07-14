Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Lord Abbett Ultra Short Bond Fund

mutual fund
LUBYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.88 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
Inst (LUBYX) Primary Retirement (LUBVX) Retirement (LUBWX) Other (LUBFX) No Load (LUBAX) Other (LUBOX) A (LUSNX)
LUBYX (Mutual Fund)

Lord Abbett Ultra Short Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.88 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
Inst (LUBYX) Primary Retirement (LUBVX) Retirement (LUBWX) Other (LUBFX) No Load (LUBAX) Other (LUBOX) A (LUSNX)
LUBYX (Mutual Fund)

Lord Abbett Ultra Short Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.88 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
Inst (LUBYX) Primary Retirement (LUBVX) Retirement (LUBWX) Other (LUBFX) No Load (LUBAX) Other (LUBOX) A (LUSNX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett Ultra Short Bond Fund

LUBYX | Fund

$9.88

$14 B

4.46%

$0.44

0.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$14 B

Holdings in Top 10

11.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 72.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett Ultra Short Bond Fund

LUBYX | Fund

$9.88

$14 B

4.46%

$0.44

0.28%

LUBYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Ultra Short Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Oct 17, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kewjin Yuoh

Fund Description

The Fund invests in various types of short duration, high quality, investment grade debt (or fixed income) securities. Under normal conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in investment grade debt securities of various types. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests only in debt securities rated investment grade at the time of purchase or determined by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality.

The Fund’s investments consist of:

·corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers, including commercial paper;

·corporate debt securities of non-U.S. (including emerging market) issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars;

·mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities, including privately issued mortgage-related securities;

·securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities; and

·structured securities and other hybrid instruments, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”).

The Fund seeks to manage interest rate risk through its management of the average effective duration of the securities it holds in its portfolio. The duration of a security takes into account the pattern of all expected payments of interest and principal on the security over time, including how these payments are affected by changes in interest rates. The longer a portfolio’s duration, the more sensitive it is to interest rate risk. The shorter a portfolio’s duration, the less sensitive it is to interest rate risk.

The maturity of a security measures the time until final payment is due. Normally, the Fund seeks to maintain an overall dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. Although the Fund invests in short-term debt securities, the Fund is not a money market fund and cannot guarantee that it will maintain a stable share price.

Under normal conditions, the Fund concentrates its investments in the financial services industry by investing more than 25% of its assets in securities issued by companies in the financial services industry. The Fund may, however, invest less than 25% of its assets in the financial services industry for temporary defensive purposes, as described in more detail below.

The Fund may at times hold below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds) if the Fund purchased securities that were

considered investment grade at their time of purchase and such securities subsequently are downgraded.

The investment grade debt securities described above may include mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities, which directly or indirectly represent a participation in, or are secured by and payable from, mortgage loans, real property, or other assets. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements with maturities of less than 7 days. The Fund may invest in non U.S. dollar-denominated loans or securities.

Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives including futures, options, and swaps. The Fund may use derivatives to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk on both a security- or portfolio-level basis, to manage portfolio duration, or for cash management purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in or sell short U.S. Treasury futures, securities index futures, other futures, and/or currency forwards to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the direction of interest rates, or for other portfolio management reasons.

The portfolio management team buys and sells securities using a relative value-oriented investment process, meaning the portfolio management team generally seeks more investment exposure to securities believed to be undervalued and less investment exposure to securities believed to be overvalued. The portfolio management team combines top-down and bottom-up analysis to construct its portfolio, using a blend of quantitative and fundamental research. As part of its top-down analysis, the portfolio management team evaluates global economic conditions, including monetary, fiscal, and regulatory policy, as well as the political and geopolitical environment, in order to identify and assess opportunities and risks across different segments of the fixed income market. The portfolio management team employs bottom-up analysis to identify and select securities for investment by the Fund based on in-depth company, industry, and market research and analysis. The portfolio management team may actively rotate sector exposure based on its assessment of relative value. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LUBYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LUBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -1.1% 3.6% 55.90%
1 Yr 0.7% -5.2% 7.0% 45.41%
3 Yr -0.5%* -3.0% 10.0% 56.60%
5 Yr -0.2%* -11.3% 2.3% 52.06%
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LUBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.7% -6.3% 2.3% 45.25%
2021 -0.2% -1.1% 21.9% 59.53%
2020 0.0% -21.0% 1.0% 70.05%
2019 0.1% -0.3% 2.6% 66.15%
2018 0.0% -12.9% 1.0% 30.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LUBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -3.2% 2.9% 33.62%
1 Yr 0.7% -5.2% 3.0% 31.00%
3 Yr -0.5%* -3.0% 10.0% 55.12%
5 Yr -0.2%* -10.9% 2.6% 53.01%
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LUBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.0% -6.3% 2.3% 49.77%
2021 -0.2% -1.1% 21.9% 59.53%
2020 0.0% -21.0% 1.0% 70.05%
2019 0.1% -0.3% 2.6% 66.67%
2018 0.0% -12.9% 1.0% 36.47%

NAV & Total Return History

LUBYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LUBYX Category Low Category High LUBYX % Rank
Net Assets 14 B 24.5 K 27.9 B 6.99%
Number of Holdings 437 1 3396 34.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.64 B -200 M 16.1 B 11.40%
Weighting of Top 10 11.16% 2.6% 103.2% 81.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 6.85%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 4.64%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 2.93%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 2.49%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 2.47%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 2.33%
  7. Morgan Stanley 0.75% 1.67%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 1.30%
  9. Wells Fargo & Company 1.18% 1.24%
  10. Delos Finance Sarl 1.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LUBYX % Rank
Bonds 		80.32% 0.00% 123.41% 54.82%
Cash 		12.62% -24.02% 100.00% 50.88%
Convertible Bonds 		6.90% 0.00% 15.25% 20.18%
Stocks 		0.17% 0.00% 3.35% 3.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 32.46%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 38.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LUBYX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.87% 64.71%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 32.06% 58.82%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 64.71%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.85% 58.82%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 4.23% 58.82%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.34% 58.82%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 17.65%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.28% 58.82%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 4.16% 58.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 11.26% 64.71%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 58.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LUBYX % Rank
US 		0.17% 0.00% 2.60% 3.07%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 33.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LUBYX % Rank
Corporate 		51.23% 0.00% 99.91% 27.19%
Securitized 		35.75% 0.00% 100.00% 28.95%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.64% 0.00% 100.00% 50.88%
Government 		0.38% 0.00% 100.00% 63.60%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 44.74%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 70.39% 62.28%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LUBYX % Rank
US 		58.19% 0.00% 100.00% 66.67%
Non US 		22.13% 0.00% 49.76% 17.54%

LUBYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LUBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.28% 0.08% 18.10% 82.57%
Management Fee 0.17% 0.00% 1.19% 14.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.40% 8.00%

Sales Fees

LUBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LUBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LUBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 72.00% 0.00% 369.54% 53.40%

LUBYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LUBYX Category Low Category High LUBYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.46% 0.00% 5.90% 46.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LUBYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LUBYX Category Low Category High LUBYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.49% -1.30% 14.86% 49.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LUBYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LUBYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kewjin Yuoh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 17, 2016

5.62

5.6%

Mr. Yuoh is a portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. Yuoh joined Lord Abbett in 2010, and was named Partner in 2012. His prior experience includes: Senior Vice President – Director of Fundamental Research and Senior Portfolio Manager at Alliance Bernstein, LLP; Vice President – Senior Portfolio Manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management; and Mortgage-Backed Securities Portfolio Manager at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., Inc. Mr. Yuoh received a BS from Cornell University and has been in the investment business since 1994.

Andrew O'Brien

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 17, 2016

5.62

5.6%

Mr. O’Brien is a lead portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. O’Brien joined Lord Abbett in 1998 and was named Partner in 2008. Mr. O’Brien received a BA from Princeton University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1998.

Adam Castle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2018

4.17

4.2%

Mr. Castle joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Mr. Castle was formerly Vice President at Credit Suisse from 2013 to 2015 and Assistant Vice President at AllianceBernstein from 2008 to 2013.

Yoana Koleva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2018

4.17

4.2%

Ms. Koleva joined Lord Abbett in 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.58 7.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×