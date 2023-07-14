The Fund invests in various types of short duration, high quality, investment grade debt (or fixed income) securities. Under normal conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in investment grade debt securities of various types. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests only in debt securities rated investment grade at the time of purchase or determined by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality.

The Fund’s investments consist of:

·corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers, including commercial paper;

·corporate debt securities of non-U.S. (including emerging market) issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars;

·mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities, including privately issued mortgage-related securities;

·securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities; and

·structured securities and other hybrid instruments, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”).

The Fund seeks to manage interest rate risk through its management of the average effective duration of the securities it holds in its portfolio. The duration of a security takes into account the pattern of all expected payments of interest and principal on the security over time, including how these payments are affected by changes in interest rates. The longer a portfolio’s duration, the more sensitive it is to interest rate risk. The shorter a portfolio’s duration, the less sensitive it is to interest rate risk.

The maturity of a security measures the time until final payment is due. Normally, the Fund seeks to maintain an overall dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. Although the Fund invests in short-term debt securities, the Fund is not a money market fund and cannot guarantee that it will maintain a stable share price.

Under normal conditions, the Fund concentrates its investments in the financial services industry by investing more than 25% of its assets in securities issued by companies in the financial services industry. The Fund may, however, invest less than 25% of its assets in the financial services industry for temporary defensive purposes, as described in more detail below.

The Fund may at times hold below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds) if the Fund purchased securities that were

considered investment grade at their time of purchase and such securities subsequently are downgraded.

The investment grade debt securities described above may include mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities, which directly or indirectly represent a participation in, or are secured by and payable from, mortgage loans, real property, or other assets. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements with maturities of less than 7 days. The Fund may invest in non U.S. dollar-denominated loans or securities.

Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives including futures, options, and swaps. The Fund may use derivatives to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk on both a security- or portfolio-level basis, to manage portfolio duration, or for cash management purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in or sell short U.S. Treasury futures, securities index futures, other futures, and/or currency forwards to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the direction of interest rates, or for other portfolio management reasons.

The portfolio management team buys and sells securities using a relative value-oriented investment process, meaning the portfolio management team generally seeks more investment exposure to securities believed to be undervalued and less investment exposure to securities believed to be overvalued. The portfolio management team combines top-down and bottom-up analysis to construct its portfolio, using a blend of quantitative and fundamental research. As part of its top-down analysis, the portfolio management team evaluates global economic conditions, including monetary, fiscal, and regulatory policy, as well as the political and geopolitical environment, in order to identify and assess opportunities and risks across different segments of the fixed income market. The portfolio management team employs bottom-up analysis to identify and select securities for investment by the Fund based on in-depth company, industry, and market research and analysis. The portfolio management team may actively rotate sector exposure based on its assessment of relative value. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.