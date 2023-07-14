Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
13.9%
1 yr return
16.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$110 M
Holdings in Top 10
98.1%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Years Until Retirement
|Equity Funds(includes REITs)1
|Fixed‑IncomeFunds1
|
45
|99
|%
|1
|%
|
40
|99
|%
|1
|%
|
35
|99
|%
|1
|%
|
30
|99
|%
|1
|%
|
25
|95
|%
|5
|%
|
20
|87
|%
|13
|%
|
15
|77
|%
|23
|%
|
10
|65
|%
|35
|%
|
5
|53
|%
|47
|%
|
0
|40
|%
|60
|%
|
1 BFA may adjust the allocation to equity and fixed-income in the Fund, based on an assessment of the current market conditions and the potential contribution of each asset class to the expected risk and return characteristics of the Fund. In general, the adjustments will be limited to +/- 10% relative to the target allocations.
|
|Period
|LPHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|7.5%
|15.1%
|33.80%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-51.3%
|17.1%
|3.24%
|3 Yr
|3.9%*
|-21.5%
|10.2%
|25.89%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-13.3%
|5.5%
|37.58%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-3.6%
|6.4%
|40.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|LPHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.7%
|-65.7%
|-14.5%
|21.76%
|2021
|2.2%
|-2.4%
|8.9%
|72.33%
|2020
|3.7%
|0.8%
|4.9%
|50.77%
|2019
|4.7%
|1.3%
|5.3%
|28.41%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-6.3%
|-1.4%
|71.34%
|LPHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LPHIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|110 M
|1.25 M
|63.9 B
|76.50%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|2
|560
|9.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|112 M
|844 K
|63.2 B
|71.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|98.06%
|38.2%
|100.0%
|23.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LPHIX % Rank
|Stocks
|80.27%
|0.00%
|97.08%
|79.26%
|Cash
|16.09%
|-5.77%
|27.10%
|2.76%
|Bonds
|4.58%
|0.74%
|70.05%
|91.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.06%
|0.00%
|1.09%
|74.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.38%
|93.09%
|Other
|-1.01%
|-1.01%
|17.70%
|99.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LPHIX % Rank
|Technology
|17.96%
|14.05%
|23.99%
|76.28%
|Financial Services
|15.49%
|13.09%
|18.83%
|36.74%
|Healthcare
|10.69%
|10.69%
|14.59%
|99.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.11%
|8.06%
|13.31%
|91.63%
|Industrials
|9.72%
|9.12%
|12.31%
|90.23%
|Real Estate
|9.45%
|1.86%
|10.17%
|1.86%
|Communication Services
|6.49%
|5.69%
|10.23%
|75.81%
|Basic Materials
|6.34%
|3.18%
|6.86%
|5.58%
|Consumer Defense
|6.19%
|4.68%
|11.06%
|73.95%
|Energy
|4.53%
|2.33%
|6.54%
|41.40%
|Utilities
|3.03%
|1.89%
|8.09%
|19.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LPHIX % Rank
|Non US
|44.41%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|1.38%
|US
|35.86%
|0.00%
|70.31%
|96.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LPHIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|76.23%
|4.34%
|78.34%
|2.30%
|Government
|11.70%
|11.67%
|67.01%
|96.77%
|Corporate
|6.07%
|0.48%
|43.85%
|95.39%
|Securitized
|5.35%
|0.00%
|34.36%
|79.26%
|Derivative
|0.55%
|0.00%
|24.93%
|24.88%
|Municipal
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.01%
|52.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LPHIX % Rank
|US
|4.32%
|0.70%
|45.33%
|89.86%
|Non US
|0.26%
|0.04%
|24.72%
|91.24%
|LPHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.01%
|40.37%
|28.57%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|0.89%
|71.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.29%
|0.01%
|0.29%
|97.83%
|LPHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LPHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LPHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.42%
|115.00%
|60.80%
|LPHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LPHIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.96%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|81.11%
|LPHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|LPHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LPHIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.07%
|-0.28%
|3.87%
|60.20%
|LPHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2012
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2012
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2012
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2011
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2011
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2011
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2011
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2010
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 07, 2016
5.56
5.6%
Philip Green, ortfolio Manager，Primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Master Portfolio since 2016, including setting the Master Portfolio’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Master Portfolio. managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2006
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2020
1.99
2.0%
Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2011 to 2014; Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2010; Associate of Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009; Senior Manager of American Express from 2004 to 2008; research professional at the Center for Interuniversity Research and Analysis of Organizations (CIRANO) from 2002 to 2006.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.71
|2.41
