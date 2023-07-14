To achieve its objective, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in (i) securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including those in emerging markets, listed on a national securities exchange, or foreign equivalent, that have a majority of their assets invested in or exposed to private companies or have as their stated intention to have a majority of their assets invested in or exposed to private companies (“Listed Private Equity Companies”) and (ii) derivatives, including options, futures, forwards, swap agreements and participation notes, that otherwise have the economic characteristics of Listed Private Equity Companies. The Fund will typically invest in securities issued by companies domiciled in at least three countries, including the United States. The Fund will invest a significant portion of its total assets (at least 40% under normal market conditions) at the time of purchase in securities issued by companies that are domiciled outside the United States. Domicile is determined by where the company is organized, located, has the majority of its assets, or receives the majority of its revenue. Although the Fund does not invest directly in private companies, it will be managed with a similar approach: identifying and investing in long-term, high-quality Listed Private Equity Companies.

Listed Private Equity Companies may include, among others, business development companies, investment holding companies, publicly traded limited partnership interests (common units), publicly traded venture capital funds, publicly traded venture capital trusts, publicly traded private equity funds, publicly traded private equity investment trusts, publicly traded closed-end funds, publicly traded financial institutions that lend to or invest in privately held companies and any other publicly traded vehicle whose purpose is to invest in privately held companies. The determination of whether a company is a Listed Private Equity Company will be made at the time of purchase and a portfolio company’s status will not vary solely as a result of fluctuations in the value of its assets or as a result of the progression of its holdings through the normal stages of a private equity company, including the exit stage. A portfolio company is considered to have a stated intention of investing primarily in private companies if it meets the criteria above under normal circumstances, notwithstanding temporary fluctuations in the public/private values of its private equity portfolio. The inclusion of a company in a recognized Listed Private Equity index will be considered a primary factor in the determination of whether a company is a Listed Private Equity Company.

The Sub-Adviser selects investments from the Listed Private Equity Company universe, across all market capitalizations, pursuant to a proprietary selection methodology using quantitative and qualitative historical results and commonly used financial measurements such as: price-to-book, price-to-sales, price-to-earnings, return on equity and balance sheet analysis. In addition, the Sub-Adviser observes the depth and breadth of company management, including management turnover. Lastly, the Sub-Adviser looks to allocate the portfolio directly and indirectly amongst industry sectors, geographic locations, stage of investment and the year in which the private equity firm or fund makes a commitment or an investment in a fund, asset or business (“vintage year”).