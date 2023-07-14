Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
To achieve its objective, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in (i) securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including those in emerging markets, listed on a national securities exchange, or foreign equivalent, that have a majority of their assets invested in or exposed to private companies or have as their stated intention to have a majority of their assets invested in or exposed to private companies (“Listed Private Equity Companies”) and (ii) derivatives, including options, futures, forwards, swap agreements and participation notes, that otherwise have the economic characteristics of Listed Private Equity Companies. The Fund will typically invest in securities issued by companies domiciled in at least three countries, including the United States. The Fund will invest a significant portion of its total assets (at least 40% under normal market conditions) at the time of purchase in securities issued by companies that are domiciled outside the United States. Domicile is determined by where the company is organized, located, has the majority of its assets, or receives the majority of its revenue. Although the Fund does not invest directly in private companies, it will be managed with a similar approach: identifying and investing in long-term, high-quality Listed Private Equity Companies.
Listed Private Equity Companies may include, among others, business development companies, investment holding companies, publicly traded limited partnership interests (common units), publicly traded venture capital funds, publicly traded venture capital trusts, publicly traded private equity funds, publicly traded private equity investment trusts, publicly traded closed-end funds, publicly traded financial institutions that lend to or invest in privately held companies and any other publicly traded vehicle whose purpose is to invest in privately held companies. The determination of whether a company is a Listed Private Equity Company will be made at the time of purchase and a portfolio company’s status will not vary solely as a result of fluctuations in the value of its assets or as a result of the progression of its holdings through the normal stages of a private equity company, including the exit stage. A portfolio company is considered to have a stated intention of investing primarily in private companies if it meets the criteria above under normal circumstances, notwithstanding temporary fluctuations in the public/private values of its private equity portfolio. The inclusion of a company in a recognized Listed Private Equity index will be considered a primary factor in the determination of whether a company is a Listed Private Equity Company.
The Sub-Adviser selects investments from the Listed Private Equity Company universe, across all market capitalizations, pursuant to a proprietary selection methodology using quantitative and qualitative historical results and commonly used financial measurements such as: price-to-book, price-to-sales, price-to-earnings, return on equity and balance sheet analysis. In addition, the Sub-Adviser observes the depth and breadth of company management, including management turnover. Lastly, the Sub-Adviser looks to allocate the portfolio directly and indirectly amongst industry sectors, geographic locations, stage of investment and the year in which the private equity firm or fund makes a commitment or an investment in a fund, asset or business (“vintage year”).
|Period
|LPEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.0%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|55.13%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|5.16%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|37.84%
|5 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|42.40%
|10 Yr
|-0.1%*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|10.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|LPEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.8%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|80.41%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|92.31%
|2020
|1.6%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|75.00%
|2019
|4.9%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|19.84%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|77.36%
|Period
|LPEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|LPEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LPEFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|79.4 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|56.88%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|31
|9561
|80.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.7 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|46.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.87%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|25.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LPEFX % Rank
|Stocks
|88.28%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|93.75%
|Other
|9.16%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|4.38%
|Cash
|2.57%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|50.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|88.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|88.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|88.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LPEFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|63.69%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|3.13%
|Healthcare
|10.19%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|58.13%
|Communication Services
|8.32%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|6.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.65%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|76.25%
|Technology
|5.53%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|92.50%
|Consumer Defense
|2.72%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|80.63%
|Utilities
|2.09%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|34.38%
|Industrials
|0.81%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|96.88%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|95.63%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|93.75%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|95.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LPEFX % Rank
|US
|49.82%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|49.38%
|Non US
|38.46%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|94.38%
|LPEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.49%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|15.00%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|54.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|48.15%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.15%
|N/A
|LPEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|68.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LPEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|61.29%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LPEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|145.00%
|63.70%
|LPEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LPEFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|91.88%
|LPEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|LPEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LPEFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|40.76%
|LPEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 24, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.705
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.447
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.430
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.377
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Andrew Drummond Prior to joining Red Rocks Capital in 2007, Mr. Drummond was a Portfolio Manager at Sargent, Bickham Lagudis in Boulder, Colorado. Previously, Mr. Drummond was an Equity Analyst for Berger Financial Group from 1999 through 2003 and an Analyst for Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association from 1996 to 1999. Mr. Drummond began his investment management career at The Boston Company Asset Management in 1992. Mr. Drummond has a B.S. from the University of Colorado and M.S. in finance from the University of Denver and over 20 years of industry experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Prior to joining Red Rocks Capital in 2007 Mr. McCown was with Janus Capital and Crestone Capital Management where he was Founder and Chief Investment Officer. Previously, Mr. McCown served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Reich & Tang in New York, Portfolio Manager for The St. Paul Companies and as a Trust Investment Officer for Norwest Bank in Omaha. Mr. McCown has a BA and MA from the University of Nebraska. Mr. McCown has 25 years of investment experience and over 30 years of industry experience. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
