Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies with small market capitalizations and related investments. For the purposes of this 80% policy, small capitalization companies are companies with market capitalization values not exceeding (i) $3 billion or (ii) the highest month‑end market capitalization value of any stock in the Russell 2000 Index for the previous 12 months, whichever is greater. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase by the fund are still considered to be securities of small capitalization companies for purposes of the fund’s 80% investment policy. The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the 2,000 smallest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

The portfolio managers use a growth-oriented investment style that emphasizes small U.S. companies.