Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
9.4%
1 yr return
12.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$4.39 B
Holdings in Top 10
25.3%
Expense Ratio 0.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LMOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.4%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|85.81%
|1 Yr
|12.5%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|42.40%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|37.70%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|28.12%
|10 Yr
|4.4%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|12.69%
* Annualized
|YTD
|9.4%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|84.46%
|1 Yr
|12.5%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|41.55%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|37.70%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|37.50%
|10 Yr
|5.8%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|24.35%
* Annualized
|LMOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMOIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.39 B
|183 K
|28 B
|7.91%
|Number of Holdings
|90
|6
|1336
|53.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.31 B
|59 K
|2.7 B
|6.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.28%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|34.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMOIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.13%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|36.20%
|Cash
|1.04%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|69.19%
|Other
|0.82%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|7.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|19.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|17.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|16.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMOIX % Rank
|Technology
|27.92%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|26.94%
|Healthcare
|26.37%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|18.86%
|Industrials
|16.57%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|58.25%
|Consumer Defense
|8.59%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|2.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.12%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|89.90%
|Financial Services
|7.11%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|46.13%
|Energy
|2.86%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|46.30%
|Communication Services
|1.32%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|65.32%
|Basic Materials
|1.14%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|76.94%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|44.61%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|78.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMOIX % Rank
|US
|95.38%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|33.50%
|Non US
|2.75%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|59.60%
|LMOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.77%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|89.08%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|36.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|LMOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LMOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LMOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|9.41%
|LMOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMOIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|22.05%
|LMOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|LMOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMOIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.47%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|27.65%
|LMOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$2.634
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2007
15.26
15.3%
Aram co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products, and manages the Select strategy. He has 19 years of investment industry experience and began his career in asset management as an equity analyst at Hygrove Partners, LLC. Aram joined ClearBridge Investments as a research analyst in the Information Technology sector in 2006 before being named a portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. Prior to joining Hygrove, Aram was co-founder and executive vice president of iCollege, an infrastructure software company catering to the educational market place. In 2001, iCollege was acquired by BlackBoard Inc. Aram earned a BA in Economics from Union College. Aram serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2007
15.26
15.3%
Jeff co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products. He has 39 years of investment industry experience and joined the organization in 1990. Jeff began his career at Drexel Burnham Lambert as a media analyst and later became a global portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Investments Management Committee. Jeff has extensive experience analyzing and investing in both international and domestic companies of all market capitalizations. Jeff earned a BS in Civil Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the CFA Institute and of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations and enjoys playing squash
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
