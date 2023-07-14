Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest primarily in equity securities, including common stocks and depositary receipts. The Fund will primarily invest in securities of companies that maintain their principal place of business or conduct their principal business activities outside the U.S., companies that have their securities traded on non-U.S. exchanges or companies that have been formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries. The Fund will invest in securities that provide exposure to no fewer than three countries outside the U.S. including companies located in emerging markets. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Adviser does not consider a security to be foreign if it is included in the U.S. equity indices published by S&P Global Ratings or Russell Investments or if the security’s country of risk defined by Bloomberg is the U.S.

The Fund’s portfolio manager employs a growth style of equity management, which means that the Fund seeks to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantages versus others, long-term structural growth drivers that will lead to above-average future cash flow growth, attractive cash flow returns on invested capital, and management teams focused on creating long-term value for shareholders. The Fund’s portfolio manager also aims to invest in companies when they trade at a significant discount to the estimate of intrinsic value (i.e., companies with share prices trading significantly below what the portfolio manager believes the share price should be).

The Fund will consider selling a portfolio investment when the portfolio manager believes an unfavorable structural change occurs within a given business or the markets in which it operates, when a critical underlying investment assumption is flawed, when a more attractive reward-to-risk opportunity becomes available, when the current price fully reflects intrinsic value, or for other investment reasons which the portfolio manager deems appropriate.

The Fund may also engage in foreign currency transactions (including foreign currency forwards and foreign currency futures) for hedging purposes, invest in options for hedging and investment purposes and invest in securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”). The Fund is not limited in the percentage of its assets that it may invest in these instruments. The Fund may also gain investment exposure to Chinese companies through the use of a structure known as a variable interest entity (“VIE”). The VIE structure allows investors, such as the Fund, to gain exposure to sectors or industries where non-Chinese ownership is restricted or prohibited by the Chinese government.