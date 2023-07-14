Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
20.1%
1 yr return
22.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$22.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.7%
Expense Ratio 1.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LIGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.1%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|6.19%
|1 Yr
|22.0%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|10.55%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LIGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.1%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|9.51%
|2021
|-2.8%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|73.98%
|2020
|N/A
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|Period
|LIGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.1%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|6.19%
|1 Yr
|22.0%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|10.55%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LIGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.1%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|9.51%
|2021
|-2.8%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|73.98%
|2020
|N/A
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|LIGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIGNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|22.1 M
|167 K
|150 B
|93.58%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|5
|516
|94.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.1 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|92.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.66%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|7.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIGNX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.36%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|29.95%
|Cash
|1.64%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|70.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|79.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|81.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|77.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|76.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIGNX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|25.58%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|3.46%
|Healthcare
|23.07%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|6.45%
|Technology
|18.46%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|37.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.93%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|27.19%
|Industrials
|9.61%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|89.17%
|Communication Services
|7.77%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|21.43%
|Energy
|0.57%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|62.21%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|90.09%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|89.17%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|99.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIGNX % Rank
|Non US
|91.94%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|44.24%
|US
|6.42%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|41.71%
|LIGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.58%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|22.90%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|52.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.97%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|LIGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LIGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LIGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|5.47%
|LIGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIGNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.61%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|87.36%
|LIGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|LIGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIGNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.29%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|48.26%
|LIGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2020
1.46
1.5%
Aziz Hamzaogullari is the chief investment officer and founder of the Growth Equity Strategies Team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles large cap, global and all cap growth strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Growth and Global Growth mutual funds and products outside the US. Aziz is also an executive vice president and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He joined Loomis Sayles in 2010 from Evergreen Investments where he was a senior portfolio manager and managing director. Aziz joined Evergreen in 2001, was promoted to director of research in 2003 and portfolio manager in 2006. He was head of Evergreen’s Berkeley Street Growth Equity team and was the founder of the research and investment process. Prior to Evergreen, Aziz was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Manning & Napier Advisors. He has 26 years of investment industry experience. Aziz earned a BS from Bilkent University, Turkey, and an MBA from George Washington University. He is also a member of CFA Society Boston.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
