Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Loomis Sayles International Growth Fund

mutual fund
LIGNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.43 -0.04 -0.42%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (LIGYX) Primary C (LIGCX) A (LIGGX) N (LIGNX)
LIGNX (Mutual Fund)

Loomis Sayles International Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.43 -0.04 -0.42%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (LIGYX) Primary C (LIGCX) A (LIGGX) N (LIGNX)
LIGNX (Mutual Fund)

Loomis Sayles International Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.43 -0.04 -0.42%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (LIGYX) Primary C (LIGCX) A (LIGGX) N (LIGNX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Loomis Sayles International Growth Fund

LIGNX | Fund

$9.43

$22.1 M

0.61%

$0.06

1.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.1%

1 yr return

22.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$22.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Loomis Sayles International Growth Fund

LIGNX | Fund

$9.43

$22.1 M

0.61%

$0.06

1.58%

LIGNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Loomis Sayles International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Aziz Hamzaogullari

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest primarily in equity securities, including common stocks and depositary receipts. The Fund will primarily invest in securities of companies that maintain their principal place of business or conduct their principal business activities outside the U.S., companies that have their securities traded on non-U.S. exchanges or companies that have been formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries. The Fund will invest in securities that provide exposure to no fewer than three countries outside the U.S. including companies located in emerging markets. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Adviser does not consider a security to be foreign if it is included in the U.S. equity indices published by S&P Global Ratings or Russell Investments or if the security’s country of risk defined by Bloomberg is the U.S.
The Fund’s portfolio manager employs a growth style of equity management, which means that the Fund seeks to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantages versus others, long-term structural growth drivers that will lead to above-average future cash flow growth, attractive cash flow returns on invested capital, and management teams focused on creating long-term value for shareholders. The Fund’s portfolio manager also aims to invest in companies when they trade at a significant discount to the estimate of intrinsic value (i.e., companies with share prices trading significantly below what the portfolio manager believes the share price should be).
The Fund will consider selling a portfolio investment when the portfolio manager believes an unfavorable structural change occurs within a given business or the markets in which it operates, when a critical underlying investment assumption is flawed, when a more attractive reward-to-risk opportunity becomes available, when the current price fully reflects intrinsic value, or for other investment reasons which the portfolio manager deems appropriate. 
The Fund may also engage in foreign currency transactions (including foreign currency forwards and foreign currency futures) for hedging purposes, invest in options for hedging and investment purposes and invest in securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”). The Fund is not limited in the percentage of its assets that it may invest in these instruments. The Fund may also gain investment exposure to Chinese companies through the use of a structure known as a variable interest entity (“VIE”). The VIE structure allows investors, such as the Fund, to gain exposure to sectors or industries where non-Chinese ownership is restricted or prohibited by the Chinese government. 
The Fund is “non-diversified.” As a non-diversified fund, the Fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer and may invest in fewer issuers, as compared with other mutual funds that are diversified. 
Read More

LIGNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LIGNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.1% -15.6% 24.4% 6.19%
1 Yr 22.0% -15.2% 26.9% 10.55%
3 Yr N/A* -27.4% 9.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 35.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LIGNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -49.5% -11.5% 9.51%
2021 -2.8% -11.8% 9.8% 73.98%
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LIGNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.1% -35.3% 24.4% 6.19%
1 Yr 22.0% -46.8% 26.9% 10.55%
3 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 35.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LIGNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -49.5% -11.5% 9.51%
2021 -2.8% -11.8% 9.8% 73.98%
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LIGNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LIGNX Category Low Category High LIGNX % Rank
Net Assets 22.1 M 167 K 150 B 93.58%
Number of Holdings 36 5 516 94.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.1 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 92.63%
Weighting of Top 10 49.66% 10.3% 99.1% 7.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.08%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.08%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.08%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.08%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.08%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.08%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.08%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.08%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.08%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LIGNX % Rank
Stocks 		98.36% 88.72% 101.51% 29.95%
Cash 		1.64% -1.51% 11.28% 70.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 79.49%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 81.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 77.19%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 76.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LIGNX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		25.58% 0.00% 28.66% 3.46%
Healthcare 		23.07% 1.36% 29.58% 6.45%
Technology 		18.46% 1.51% 38.21% 37.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.93% 0.00% 46.28% 27.19%
Industrials 		9.61% 0.68% 31.28% 89.17%
Communication Services 		7.77% 0.00% 41.13% 21.43%
Energy 		0.57% 0.00% 24.97% 62.21%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 90.09%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 89.17%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.62% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 99.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LIGNX % Rank
Non US 		91.94% 70.50% 101.51% 44.24%
US 		6.42% 0.00% 25.68% 41.71%

LIGNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LIGNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.58% 0.01% 37.19% 22.90%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 52.52%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 6.97%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

LIGNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LIGNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LIGNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 7.00% 330.00% 5.47%

LIGNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LIGNX Category Low Category High LIGNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.61% 0.00% 6.96% 87.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LIGNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LIGNX Category Low Category High LIGNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.29% -1.69% 3.16% 48.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LIGNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LIGNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Aziz Hamzaogullari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Aziz Hamzaogullari is the chief investment officer and founder of the Growth Equity Strategies Team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles large cap, global and all cap growth strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Growth and Global Growth mutual funds and products outside the US. Aziz is also an executive vice president and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He joined Loomis Sayles in 2010 from Evergreen Investments where he was a senior portfolio manager and managing director. Aziz joined Evergreen in 2001, was promoted to director of research in 2003 and portfolio manager in 2006. He was head of Evergreen’s Berkeley Street Growth Equity team and was the founder of the research and investment process. Prior to Evergreen, Aziz was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Manning & Napier Advisors. He has 26 years of investment industry experience. Aziz earned a BS from Bilkent University, Turkey, and an MBA from George Washington University. He is also a member of CFA Society Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×