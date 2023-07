Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in investment grade fixed-income securities (for example, bonds and other investments that the Adviser believes have similar economic characteristics, such as notes, debentures and loans). “Investment grade” securities are those securities that are rated in one of the top four categories at the time of purchase by at least one of the three major rating agencies — Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Fitch Investor Services, Inc. (“Fitch”) or S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or, if unrated, are determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. Although the Fund invests primarily in investment grade fixed-income securities, it may invest up to 15% of its assets in below investment grade fixed-income securities (also known as “junk bonds”). There is no minimum rating for the securities in which the Fund may invest. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity.

In deciding which securities to buy and sell, the Adviser will consider, among other things, the financial strength of the issuer, current interest rates, current valuations, the Adviser’s expectations regarding future changes in interest rates and comparisons of the level of risk associated with particular investments with the Adviser’s expectations concerning the potential return of those investments.

Three themes typically drive the Fund’s investment approach. First, the Adviser generally seeks fixed-income securities of issuers whose credit profiles it believes are improving. Second, the Fund may invest significantly in securities the prices of which the Adviser believes are more sensitive to events related to the underlying issuer than to changes in general interest rates or overall market default rates. The Adviser believes that the Fund may generate positive returns by having a portion of the Fund’s assets invested in non-market-related securities, rather than by relying primarily on changes in interest rates to produce returns for the Fund. Third, the Adviser analyzes different sectors of the economy and differences in the yields (“spreads”) of various fixed-income securities in an effort to find securities that it believes may produce attractive returns for the Fund in comparison to their risk. The Adviser generally prefers securities that are protected against calls (early redemption by the issuer).