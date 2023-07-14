Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of global issuers across all market capitalizations. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of foreign and U.S. companies. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests a percentage of its net assets in securities of non-U.S. companies equal to at least the lesser of 40% or the percentage of non-U.S. companies in the index designated by the Fund as its current benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index, less 10%. The benchmark does not otherwise constrain the Fund’s ability to make investments. The Fund normally invests in companies located in at least three countries outside of the U.S. The Fund uses a “blend” strategy to gain investment exposure to both growth and value stocks, or to stocks with characteristics of both.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.
The Fund invests in foreign companies and U.S. companies. The Fund will deem an issuer to be a foreign company or economically tied to a non-U.S. country by looking at a number of factors, including its country of domicile, the primary stock exchange on which it trades, the location from which the majority of its revenue
comes, and its reporting currency. Foreign company securities include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and other similar depositary receipts. Although the Fund is not required to hedge its exposure to any currency, it may choose to do so. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of issuers of foreign countries, including emerging market countries.
The Fund’s portfolio management team invests in value and growth companies that it believes to be undervalued relative to their fundamentals. Value companies are those that the Fund’s portfolio management team believes to be undervalued according to certain financial measurements of intrinsic worth or business prospects and to have the potential for capital appreciation. Growth companies are those that the Fund’s portfolio management team believes exhibit faster-than-average gains in earnings and have the potential to continue profit growth at a high level. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.
The Fund may invest in unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund’s investments in ETFs and other investment companies in the aggregate are subject to a limit of 10% of the Fund’s total assets.
Consistent with its investment objective and policies, the Fund may invest in derivatives. The Fund may use derivatives for risk management purposes, including to hedge against a decline in the value of certain investments and to adjust the investment characteristics of its portfolio. The Fund also may invest in derivatives for non-hedging purposes to increase its investment return or income. For example, the Fund may manage cash by investing in futures or other derivatives that provide efficient short-term investment exposure to broad equity markets. Some examples of the types of derivatives in which the Fund may invest are forward contracts, futures, options, and swap agreements.
The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|LGCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|20.47%
|1 Yr
|17.8%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|16.82%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|32.48%
|5 Yr
|2.9%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LGCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.7%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|30.73%
|2021
|0.7%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|30.21%
|2020
|5.6%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|44.68%
|2019
|5.7%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|-3.0%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|LGCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|21.03%
|1 Yr
|17.8%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|15.91%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|31.14%
|5 Yr
|4.0%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LGCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.7%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|30.73%
|2021
|0.7%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|30.34%
|2020
|5.6%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|26.78%
|2019
|5.7%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|-1.9%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|LGCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGCYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.3 M
|199 K
|133 B
|95.72%
|Number of Holdings
|86
|1
|9075
|42.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.01 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|95.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.96%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|74.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LGCYX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|3.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|90.20%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|90.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|89.65%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|96.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|90.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LGCYX % Rank
|Technology
|22.39%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|44.71%
|Financial Services
|15.54%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|37.11%
|Healthcare
|12.15%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|74.67%
|Industrials
|10.65%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|45.26%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.07%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|63.44%
|Energy
|7.41%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|13.00%
|Communication Services
|6.21%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|47.03%
|Consumer Defense
|6.13%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|41.63%
|Real Estate
|3.66%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|25.22%
|Utilities
|3.54%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|57.27%
|Basic Materials
|3.25%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|48.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LGCYX % Rank
|US
|58.80%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|33.48%
|Non US
|41.20%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|56.06%
|LGCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.30%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|6.39%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|19.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|16.94%
|LGCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LGCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LGCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|87.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|97.25%
|LGCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGCYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.83%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|89.93%
|LGCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|LGCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGCYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.16%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|35.45%
|LGCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Ryan C. Howard joined Lord Abbett in 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Mr. Tiwari joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Mr. Tiwari was formerly a Vice President at Goldman Sachs from 2007 to 2015.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
