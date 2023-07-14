Home
Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund

mutual fund
LGCWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.48 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (LGCYX) Primary Retirement (LGCSX) Retirement (LGCVX) Retirement (LGCWX) Retirement (LGCRX) C (LGCCX) A (LGCAX) Other (LGCFX) Other (LGCOX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund

LGCWX | Fund

$13.48

$10.3 M

0.86%

$0.12

3.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.8%

1 yr return

17.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

Net Assets

$10.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 87.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LGCWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Jan 18, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Howard

Fund Description

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of global issuers across all market capitalizations. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of foreign and U.S. companies. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests a percentage of its net assets in securities of non-U.S. companies equal to at least the lesser of 40% or the percentage of non-U.S. companies in the index designated by the Fund as its current benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index, less 10%. The benchmark does not otherwise constrain the Fund’s ability to make investments. The Fund normally invests in companies located in at least three countries outside of the U.S. The Fund uses a “blend” strategy to gain investment exposure to both growth and value stocks, or to stocks with characteristics of both.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund invests in foreign companies and U.S. companies. The Fund will deem an issuer to be a foreign company or economically tied to a non-U.S. country by looking at a number of factors, including its country of domicile, the primary stock exchange on which it trades, the location from which the majority of its revenue

comes, and its reporting currency. Foreign company securities include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and other similar depositary receipts. Although the Fund is not required to hedge its exposure to any currency, it may choose to do so. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of issuers of foreign countries, including emerging market countries.

The Fund’s portfolio management team invests in value and growth companies that it believes to be undervalued relative to their fundamentals. Value companies are those that the Fund’s portfolio management team believes to be undervalued according to certain financial measurements of intrinsic worth or business prospects and to have the potential for capital appreciation. Growth companies are those that the Fund’s portfolio management team believes exhibit faster-than-average gains in earnings and have the potential to continue profit growth at a high level. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may invest in unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund’s investments in ETFs and other investment companies in the aggregate are subject to a limit of 10% of the Fund’s total assets.

Consistent with its investment objective and policies, the Fund may invest in derivatives. The Fund may use derivatives for risk management purposes, including to hedge against a decline in the value of certain investments and to adjust the investment characteristics of its portfolio. The Fund also may invest in derivatives for non-hedging purposes to increase its investment return or income. For example, the Fund may manage cash by investing in futures or other derivatives that provide efficient short-term investment exposure to broad equity markets. Some examples of the types of derivatives in which the Fund may invest are forward contracts, futures, options, and swap agreements.

The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LGCWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -35.6% 29.2% 20.58%
1 Yr 17.8% 17.3% 252.4% 16.70%
3 Yr 3.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 32.36%
5 Yr 2.9%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -24.3% 957.1% 30.85%
2021 0.7% -38.3% 47.1% 30.72%
2020 5.6% -54.2% 0.6% 42.53%
2019 5.7% -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 -3.0% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -35.6% 29.2% 21.14%
1 Yr 17.8% 11.4% 252.4% 15.80%
3 Yr 3.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 31.02%
5 Yr 4.0%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -24.3% 957.1% 30.85%
2021 0.7% -33.1% 47.1% 30.97%
2020 5.6% -44.4% 1.8% 25.30%
2019 5.7% -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 -1.9% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LGCWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LGCWX Category Low Category High LGCWX % Rank
Net Assets 10.3 M 199 K 133 B 95.83%
Number of Holdings 86 1 9075 42.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.01 M -18 M 37.6 B 95.81%
Weighting of Top 10 29.96% 9.1% 100.0% 74.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.44%
  2. Apple Inc 4.69%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.18%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.84%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.84%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.84%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.84%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.84%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.84%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LGCWX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 61.84% 125.47% 3.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 90.31%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 90.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 89.76%
Cash 		0.00% -174.70% 23.12% 96.70%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 90.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGCWX % Rank
Technology 		22.39% 0.00% 49.87% 44.82%
Financial Services 		15.54% 0.00% 38.42% 37.22%
Healthcare 		12.15% 0.00% 35.42% 74.78%
Industrials 		10.65% 0.00% 44.06% 45.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.07% 0.00% 40.94% 63.55%
Energy 		7.41% 0.00% 21.15% 13.11%
Communication Services 		6.21% 0.00% 57.66% 47.14%
Consumer Defense 		6.13% 0.00% 73.28% 41.74%
Real Estate 		3.66% 0.00% 39.48% 25.33%
Utilities 		3.54% 0.00% 29.12% 57.38%
Basic Materials 		3.25% 0.00% 38.60% 48.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGCWX % Rank
US 		58.80% 0.13% 103.82% 33.59%
Non US 		41.20% 0.58% 99.46% 56.17%

LGCWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LGCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.21% 0.01% 44.27% 6.96%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.82% 19.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.76% 17.26%

Sales Fees

LGCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LGCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LGCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 87.00% 0.00% 395.00% 97.36%

LGCWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LGCWX Category Low Category High LGCWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.86% 0.00% 3.26% 90.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LGCWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LGCWX Category Low Category High LGCWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.21% -4.27% 12.65% 34.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LGCWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LGCWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Howard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2019

2.45

2.5%

Ryan C. Howard joined Lord Abbett in 2003.

Servesh Tiwari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2019

2.45

2.5%

Mr. Tiwari joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Mr. Tiwari was formerly a Vice President at Goldman Sachs from 2007 to 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

