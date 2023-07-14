Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund

LFMCX | Fund

$7.35

$2.01 B

2.47%

$0.18

2.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.2%

1 yr return

-17.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$2.01 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 75.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LFMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    LoCorr Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 24, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    4989202
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Essen

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by allocating its assets using two principal strategies:
“Managed Futures” Strategy
“Fixed Income” Strategy
The Managed Futures strategy is designed to produce capital appreciation by capturing returns related to the commodity and financial markets by investing long or short in: (i) futures, (ii) forwards, (iii) options, (iv) spot contracts, or (v) swaps, each of which may be tied to (a) currencies, (b) interest rates, (c) stock market indices, (d) energy resources, (e) metals or (f) agricultural products. These derivative instruments are used as substitutes for securities, interest rates, currencies and commodities and for hedging. The Fund may also invest in cash-settled Bitcoin futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange ("CME"). The Fund will allocate less than 5% of Fund assets in Bitcoin futures. To the extent the Fund uses swaps or structured notes under the Managed Futures strategy, the investments will generally have payments linked to commodity or financial derivatives. The Fund does not invest more than 25% of its assets in contracts with any one counterparty. Managed futures sub-strategies may include investment styles that rely upon buy and sell signals generated from technical analysis systems such as trend-pattern recognition, as well as from fundamental economic analysis and relative value comparisons. Managed Futures strategy investments will be made without restriction as to country.
The Fund will execute its Managed Futures strategy primarily by directly investing by the Fund or by investing up to 25% of its total assets (measured at the time of purchase) in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”). The Fund and the Subsidiary will invest primarily in futures, forwards, options, spot contracts, swaps, and other assets intended to serve as margin or collateral for derivative positions. The Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund.
The Fund’s Adviser may delegate management of the Fund’s Managed Futures Strategy to one or more sub-advisers.
The Adviser anticipates that, based upon its analysis of long-term historical returns and volatility of various asset classes, the Fund will allocate approximately 25% of its assets to the Managed Futures strategy and approximately 75% of its assets to the Fixed Income strategy. However, as market conditions change the portion allocated may be higher or lower.
The Fixed Income strategy is designed to generate interest income and preserve principal by investing primarily in investment grade securities including: (1) obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, (2) securities issued or guaranteed by foreign governments, their political subdivisions or agencies or instrumentalities, (3) bonds, notes, or similar debt obligations issued by U.S. or foreign corporations or special-purpose entities backed by corporate debt obligations, (4) U.S. asset-backed securities (“ABS”), (5) U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), (6) U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), (7) interest rate-related futures contracts, (8) interest rate-related or credit default-related swap contracts and (9) money market funds. The Fund defines investment grade fixed income securities as those that are rated, at the time purchased, in the top four categories by a rating agency such as Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”), or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality. However, the fixed income portion of the Fund’s portfolio will be invested without restriction as to individual issuer country, type of entity, or capitalization Futures and swap contracts are used for hedging purposes and as substitutes for fixed income securities. The Fund’s Adviser delegates management of the Fund’s Fixed Income strategy portfolio to a sub-adviser.
The Fund seeks to achieve its secondary investment objective primarily by (1) diversifying the Managed Futures strategy investments among asset classes and sub-strategies that are not expected to have returns that are highly correlated to each other or the equity markets and (2) by selecting Fixed Income strategy investments that are short-term to medium-term interest income-generating securities (those with maturities or average lives of less than 10 years) that are expected to be less volatile than the equity markets in general and that are not expected to have returns that are highly correlated to the equity markets or the Managed Futures strategy.
The Adviser, on behalf of itself and on behalf of the Fund and other Funds it advises or may advise in the future that are each a series of LoCorr Investment Trust, was granted an exemptive order from the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") that permits the adviser, with Board of Trustees approval, to enter into or amend sub-advisory agreements with sub-advisers without obtaining shareholder approval. Shareholders will be notified within 90 days of the engagement of an additional sub-adviser or sub-advisers to manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio.
ADVISER’S INVESTMENT PROCESS
The Adviser will pursue the Fund’s investment objectives, in part, by utilizing its investment and risk management process.
Sub-Adviser Selection represents the result of quantitative and qualitative reviews that will identify a sub-adviser chosen for its managed futures expertise, historical performance, management accessibility, commitment, investment strategy, as well as process and methodology. Using this selection process, the Adviser believes it can identify a sub-adviser that can produce positive, risk-adjusted returns. The Adviser replaces a sub-adviser when its returns are below expectations or it deviates from its traditional investment process.
Risk Management represents the ongoing attention to the historical return performance of each Underlying Fund as well as the interaction or correlation of returns between Underlying Funds. Using this risk management process, the Adviser believes the Fund, over time, will not be highly correlated to the equity markets and will provide the potential for reducing volatility in investors’ portfolios.
SUB-ADVISER’S INVESTMENT PROCESS
Graham Capital Management, L.P.
Graham Capital Management, L.P. (“GCM”) serves as a sub-adviser to the Fund. GCM executes the strategy within the Macro Strategies Fund by employing macro-oriented quantitative investment techniques to select long and short positions in the global futures and foreign exchange markets. These techniques are designed to produce attractive absolute and risk-adjusted returns while maintaining low correlation to traditional asset classes. The strategy within the Macro Strategies Fund is a quantitative trading system driven by trend-following models. This program signals buy and sell orders based on a number of factors, including price, volatility, and length of time a position has been held in the portfolio. The strategy employs sophisticated techniques to gradually enter and exit positions over the course of a trend in order to maximize profit opportunities. It is expected that the average holding period of instruments traded pursuant to the strategy within the Macro Strategies Fund will be approximately six to eight weeks; however, that average may differ depending on various factors and the system will make daily adjustments to positions based on both price activity and market volatility. The program trades a broad range of markets, including global interest rates, foreign exchange, global stock indices and commodities.
Millburn Ridgefield Corporation
Millburn Ridgefield Corporation (“Millburn”) serves as a sub-adviser to the Fund. Millburn’s Diversified Program invests in a diversified portfolio of futures, forward and spot contracts (and may also invest in option and swap contracts) on currencies, interest rate instruments, stock indices, metals, energy and agricultural commodities. Millburn invests globally pursuant to its proprietary quantitative and systematic trading methodology, based upon signals generated from an analysis of price, price-derivatives, fundamental and other quantitative data. Millburn’s Diversified Program generally seeks maximum diversification subject to liquidity and sector concentration constraints. Each market is traded using a diversified set of trading systems, which may be optimized for groups of markets, sectors or specific markets. The following factors, among others, are considered in constructing a universe of markets to trade: profitability, liquidity of markets, professional judgment, desired diversification, transaction costs, exchange regulations and depth of market.
Revolution Capital Management, LLC
Revolution Capital Management, LLC (“Revolution”) serves as a sub-adviser to the Fund. Revolution focuses on short-term, systematic and quantitative trading, applying statistical analysis to all aspects of research, development, and operations. The strategy seeks to provide superior risk-adjusted returns while maintaining low correlations both to traditional equity and bond investments as well as the trend-following strategies often employed by commodity trading advisors.
R.G. Niederhoffer Capital Management, Inc.
R.G. Niederhoffer Capital Management, Inc. (“Niederhoffer”) serves as a sub-adviser to the Fund. Niederhoffer provides asset management services for the Fund using its Smart Alpha Program. The R.G. Niederhoffer Smart Alpha Program seeks to achieve three key objectives: (1) Stable absolute returns regardless of market environment, with zero correlation to Fixed Income, Equities and Hedge Funds; (2) Strong, consistent downside and upside protection for portfolios containing Global Bonds, Global Equities, Hedge Funds, and CTAs, and (3) Daily/monthly liquidity and high transparency.
Nuveen Asset Management, LLC
Nuveen Asset Management, LLC (“Nuveen”), serves as a sub-adviser to the Fund, selects securities using a “top-down” approach that begins with the formulation of Nuveen’s general economic outlook. Following this, various sectors and industries are analyzed and selected for investment. Finally, Nuveen selects individual securities within these sectors or industries that it believes have above peer-group expected yield, potential for capital preservation or appreciation. Nuveen selects futures and swaps to hedge interest rate and credit risks and as substitutes for securities when it believes derivatives provide a better return profile or when specific securities are temporarily unavailable. Nuveen sells securities and derivatives to adjust interest rate risk, adjust credit risk, when a price target is reached, or when a security’s or derivative’s price outlook is deteriorating.
Read More

LFMCX - Performance

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

NAV & Total Return History

LFMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LFMCX Category Low Category High LFMCX % Rank
Net Assets 2.01 B 2.12 M 1.74 B 15.96%
Number of Holdings 6494 3 876 7.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 701 M -100 M 2.04 B 15.96%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 20.3% 94.0% 11.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 47.04%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LFMCX % Rank
Cash 		40.01% -687.11% 117.03% 87.23%
Other 		22.71% 0.00% 58.63% 75.53%
Bonds 		21.70% -50.36% 717.59% 15.96%
Stocks 		13.87% -1.78% 72.26% 27.66%
Convertible Bonds 		1.71% 0.00% 2.27% 3.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 57.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LFMCX % Rank
Technology 		24.97% 0.00% 45.08% 45.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.82% 0.00% 21.37% 56.25%
Financial Services 		13.48% 0.00% 30.46% 39.06%
Healthcare 		10.75% 0.00% 16.51% 21.88%
Industrials 		9.86% 0.00% 17.73% 39.06%
Communication Services 		9.29% 0.03% 20.13% 59.38%
Consumer Defense 		6.98% 0.00% 14.38% 53.13%
Basic Materials 		4.06% 0.00% 12.01% 62.50%
Energy 		3.06% 0.00% 6.41% 59.38%
Utilities 		2.35% 0.00% 4.63% 45.31%
Real Estate 		1.35% 0.27% 99.97% 56.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LFMCX % Rank
US 		12.80% -5.85% 56.89% 89.36%
Non US 		1.07% 0.00% 40.59% 19.15%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LFMCX % Rank
Derivative 		52.31% 0.00% 63.99% 14.89%
Government 		26.03% 0.00% 82.10% 31.91%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.39% 1.07% 100.00% 93.62%
Securitized 		6.39% 0.00% 64.73% 20.21%
Corporate 		5.68% 0.00% 31.20% 23.40%
Municipal 		0.21% 0.00% 6.83% 13.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LFMCX % Rank
US 		46.57% -169.44% 233.08% 10.64%
Non US 		-24.87% -77.11% 655.95% 20.21%

LFMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LFMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.90% 0.75% 12.88% 13.98%
Management Fee 1.65% 0.65% 2.99% 88.30%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 85.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.09% 0.45% 53.01%

Sales Fees

LFMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 47.06%

Trading Fees

LFMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% 89.47%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LFMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 75.00% 0.00% 198.00% 60.00%

LFMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LFMCX Category Low Category High LFMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.47% 0.00% 0.00% 53.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LFMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LFMCX Category Low Category High LFMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.85% -3.14% 1.55% 86.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LFMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LFMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Essen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2011

11.2

11.2%

Mr. Essen has served as Chief Financial Officer of the Adviser since it was founded in November 2010. Mr. Essen also serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Octavus Group, LLC, and as a Registered Representative of LoCorr Distributors, LLC, positions both held since April 2008. Mr. Essen also began serving as Principal and Chief Compliance Officer of LoCorr Distributors, LLC in September 2008. Mr. Essen also served as Chief Operating Officer of the Adviser and affiliates from 2008 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Essen served as Chief Operating Officer of a commercial finance enterprise from May 2002 to April 2008. Additionally, Mr. Essen was Chief Financial Officer of Jundt Associates, Inc. from 1998 to 2002.

Theodore Olson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2016

6.22

6.2%

Rob oversees the architecture and development of the hardware and software computing infrastructure at Revolution. Rob received his B.S. in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Arizona in 1989. He received his M.S. and Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Colorado in 1992 and 1996, respectively. Rob was employed at Raytheon Technology, an aerospace defense contractor, from June 1996 through June 2006. His primary job duties included code/software development, data analysis, and the development of statistical algorithms to process high-frequency, real- time data. Rob is familiar with a wide range of computing languages (e.g. Fortran, C, C++, Java), operating systems (e.g. Windows, Linux, Unix, Mac OS X), and application software (e.g. Perl, Matlab, Tcl/Tk). Rob has been registered with the National Futures Association as an Associated Person since 2008 and has been a listed Principal of Revolution since September 2005.

Kenneth Tropin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2016

6.22

6.2%

Kenneth G. Tropin is Chairman, Founder and a Principal of Graham Capital Management (“GCM”). In May 1994, he founded GCM and became an Associated Person and Principal effective July 27, 1994. Mr. Tropin developed the firm's original trading programs and is responsible for the overall management of the organization, including the investment of its proprietary trading capital. Mr. Tropin’s current responsibilities at Graham include oversight of the Firm’s quantitative research process and discretionary portfolio managers, Chairman of the Firm’s Management and Investment Committees, and Senior Member of the Firm’s Risk and Compliance Committees. Additionally, Mr. Tropin is responsible for managing the strategic investment of the Firm’s proprietary capital. Prior to founding Graham, Mr. Tropin had significant experience in the alternative investment industry, including 5 years (1989-1993) as President and Chief Executive Officer of John W. Henry & Company, Inc. and 8 years (1981-1989) as Senior Vice President and Director of Managed Futures at Dean Witter Reynolds. Mr. Tropin has also served as Chairman of the Managed Funds Association and its predecessor organization, which he was instrumental in founding during the 1980’s.

Pablo Calderini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2016

6.22

6.2%

Pablo Calderini is the President and Chief Investment Officer of GCM and, among other things, is responsible for the management and oversight of the discretionary and systematic trading businesses at GCM. He joined GCM in August 2010 and became an Associated Person and Principal of GCM effective August 13, 2010. Prior to joining GCM, Mr. Calderini worked at Deutsche Bank from June 1997 to July 2010 where he held positions of increasing responsibility, most recently the Global Head of Equity Proprietary Trading. Mr. Calderini commenced his career at Deutsche Bank as Global Head of Emerging Markets. During his tenure at Deutsche Bank, Mr. Calderini also helped manage several groups across the fixed income and equity platforms, including the Global Credit Derivatives Team. Mr. Calderini received a B.A. in Economics from Universidad Nacional de Rosario in 1987 and a Masters in Economics from Universidad del Cema in 1988, each in Argentina.

Michael Mundt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2016

6.22

6.2%

Michael Mundt, Principal and Chief Compliance Officer. Michael’s tasks at Revolution primarily consist of model development, business/marketing, and coordinating Revolution’s overall business and trading strategy. Michael’s background is in engineering and applied science. He received his B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Colorado in 1989. He was awarded a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering in 1993, also from the University of Colorado; his thesis involved the exploration of chaos and turbulence in simple weather/climate models. After the completion of his academic studies, Michael transitioned into the technology industry. He was employed by Seagate Technology (a hard-disk drive company) as an engineer specializing in computational fluid mechanics between March 1998 and July 2007. He currently holds nineteen U.S. patents in the area of disk-drive head/disk mechanics. Michael has been registered with the National Futures Association as an Associated Person since 2004 and has been a listed Principal of Revolution since December 2004.

Barry Goodman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2016

6.22

6.2%

Mr. Goodman is Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Trading of Millburn, and is a member of Millburn’s Investment Committee. Mr. Goodman joined Millburn in 1982 as Assistant Director of Trading. He played an important role in the development of several key investment directions at the firm, including projects taken from inception through to execution and ongoing support. Today, Mr. Goodman’s role is focused on strategic initiatives and the enhancement of capabilities across all critical operating areas of the firm. From 1979 through late 1982, prior to joining Millburn, Mr. Goodman was with E. F. Hutton & Co., Inc. At Hutton, the majority of his time was spent in trading, where he designed and maintained various technical indicators and coordinated research projects pertaining to the futures markets. Mr. Goodman graduated magna cum laude from Harpur College of the State University of New York in 1979 with a B.A. in economics. He has been a featured speaker at industry events in the United States, Europe and Asia.

Sean Katof

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2016

6.18

6.2%

Sean Katof, CFA, has served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Funds since 2016. Prior to joining LoCorr, Mr. Katof served as Director of Capital Markets at SLOCUM, an institutional consulting firm, from 2005 to 2015. Prior to joining SLOCUM, Mr. Katof served as Portfolio Manager at Devenir Investment Advisors where he managed the Industry Leaders Core Equity portfolio from 2004 to 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Katof was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at INVESCO Funds Group where he worked from 1994 to 2003. Mr. Katof received his B.S. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from the University of Colorado at Boulder and an M.S. in Finance from the University of Colorado at Denver. Mr. Katof holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (“CAIA”) designations.

Tony Rodriguez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2017

5.08

5.1%

Tony Rodriguez, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Rodriguez joined Nuveen in 2002 and serves as co-head of fixed income. Mr. Rodriguez served as a head of global corporate bonds for Credit Suisse Asset Management and managing director and head of corporate bonds for Prudential Global Asset Management. He received a B.A. in economics from Lafayette College and an M.B.A. in finance from New York University

Peter Agrimson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Peter is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and the lead portfolio of the Short Duration Multi-Sector strategy and related institutional portfolios. Prior to his current role, he was a member of the securitized debt sector team, responsible for trading mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities. Peter also performed credit analysis and surveillance for the firm’s mortgage backed securities and asset-backed securities portfolios. Before joining the firm in 2008, he served as credit analyst at Long Lake Partners, LLC, where he performed credit analysis for the company’s structured products portfolio. Peter graduated with a B.S. in Finance from Northern Illinois University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.

Roy Niederhoffer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2022

0.35

0.4%

Mr. Niederhoffer is a 1987 graduate of Harvard University, magna cum laude, where he received a BA in computational neuroscience. From June 1987 until October 1989, Mr. Niederhoffer was employed by NCZ commodities, Inc ("NCZ"), a US commodity trading advisory firm which managed both proprietary and customer funds. In October 1989, NCZ changed its name to and became Niederhoffer Investments, Inc ("NII"). At both NCZ and NII, Mr. Niederhoffer was engaged as a trader, researcher, and information technology and software developer until January 1993. Mr. Niederhoffer was responsible for the development of trading systems and research software. In addition, he was responsible for managing trading accounts based on the systems he developed. In January 1993, Mr. Niederhoffer left NII. He has been working independently since then, and formed the Trading Advisor, of which he is President and sole director, in May 1993.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 14.09 5.41 5.06

