Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-3.8%
1 yr return
-16.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$2.01 B
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 2.15%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 75.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LFMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.8%
|-7.4%
|14.6%
|51.06%
|1 Yr
|-16.9%
|-16.1%
|36.5%
|29.03%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-7.9%
|13.3%
|6.74%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-5.3%
|10.0%
|15.66%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-2.4%
|4.3%
|32.14%
* Annualized
|LFMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LFMAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.01 B
|2.12 M
|1.74 B
|13.83%
|Number of Holdings
|6494
|3
|876
|5.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|701 M
|-100 M
|2.04 B
|13.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|20.3%
|94.0%
|11.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LFMAX % Rank
|Cash
|40.01%
|-687.11%
|117.03%
|85.11%
|Other
|22.71%
|0.00%
|58.63%
|73.40%
|Bonds
|21.70%
|-50.36%
|717.59%
|13.83%
|Stocks
|13.87%
|-1.78%
|72.26%
|25.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.71%
|0.00%
|2.27%
|1.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|25.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LFMAX % Rank
|Technology
|24.97%
|0.00%
|45.08%
|42.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.82%
|0.00%
|21.37%
|53.13%
|Financial Services
|13.48%
|0.00%
|30.46%
|35.94%
|Healthcare
|10.75%
|0.00%
|16.51%
|18.75%
|Industrials
|9.86%
|0.00%
|17.73%
|35.94%
|Communication Services
|9.29%
|0.03%
|20.13%
|54.69%
|Consumer Defense
|6.98%
|0.00%
|14.38%
|50.00%
|Basic Materials
|4.06%
|0.00%
|12.01%
|59.38%
|Energy
|3.06%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|56.25%
|Utilities
|2.35%
|0.00%
|4.63%
|42.19%
|Real Estate
|1.35%
|0.27%
|99.97%
|53.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LFMAX % Rank
|US
|12.80%
|-5.85%
|56.89%
|87.23%
|Non US
|1.07%
|0.00%
|40.59%
|17.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LFMAX % Rank
|Derivative
|52.31%
|0.00%
|63.99%
|12.77%
|Government
|26.03%
|0.00%
|82.10%
|29.79%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.39%
|1.07%
|100.00%
|91.49%
|Securitized
|6.39%
|0.00%
|64.73%
|18.09%
|Corporate
|5.68%
|0.00%
|31.20%
|21.28%
|Municipal
|0.21%
|0.00%
|6.83%
|11.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LFMAX % Rank
|US
|46.57%
|-169.44%
|233.08%
|8.51%
|Non US
|-24.87%
|-77.11%
|655.95%
|18.09%
|LFMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.15%
|0.75%
|12.88%
|40.86%
|Management Fee
|1.65%
|0.65%
|2.99%
|86.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|29.51%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.09%
|0.45%
|52.11%
|LFMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|18.18%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LFMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|80.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LFMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|75.00%
|0.00%
|198.00%
|57.14%
|LFMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LFMAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|LFMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|LFMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LFMAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.10%
|-3.14%
|1.55%
|48.39%
|LFMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2021
|$0.389
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2015
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2014
|$1.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2011
11.2
11.2%
Mr. Essen has served as Chief Financial Officer of the Adviser since it was founded in November 2010. Mr. Essen also serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Octavus Group, LLC, and as a Registered Representative of LoCorr Distributors, LLC, positions both held since April 2008. Mr. Essen also began serving as Principal and Chief Compliance Officer of LoCorr Distributors, LLC in September 2008. Mr. Essen also served as Chief Operating Officer of the Adviser and affiliates from 2008 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Essen served as Chief Operating Officer of a commercial finance enterprise from May 2002 to April 2008. Additionally, Mr. Essen was Chief Financial Officer of Jundt Associates, Inc. from 1998 to 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2016
6.22
6.2%
Kenneth G. Tropin is Chairman, Founder and a Principal of Graham Capital Management (“GCM”). In May 1994, he founded GCM and became an Associated Person and Principal effective July 27, 1994. Mr. Tropin developed the firm's original trading programs and is responsible for the overall management of the organization, including the investment of its proprietary trading capital. Mr. Tropin’s current responsibilities at Graham include oversight of the Firm’s quantitative research process and discretionary portfolio managers, Chairman of the Firm’s Management and Investment Committees, and Senior Member of the Firm’s Risk and Compliance Committees. Additionally, Mr. Tropin is responsible for managing the strategic investment of the Firm’s proprietary capital. Prior to founding Graham, Mr. Tropin had significant experience in the alternative investment industry, including 5 years (1989-1993) as President and Chief Executive Officer of John W. Henry & Company, Inc. and 8 years (1981-1989) as Senior Vice President and Director of Managed Futures at Dean Witter Reynolds. Mr. Tropin has also served as Chairman of the Managed Funds Association and its predecessor organization, which he was instrumental in founding during the 1980’s.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2016
6.22
6.2%
Pablo Calderini is the President and Chief Investment Officer of GCM and, among other things, is responsible for the management and oversight of the discretionary and systematic trading businesses at GCM. He joined GCM in August 2010 and became an Associated Person and Principal of GCM effective August 13, 2010. Prior to joining GCM, Mr. Calderini worked at Deutsche Bank from June 1997 to July 2010 where he held positions of increasing responsibility, most recently the Global Head of Equity Proprietary Trading. Mr. Calderini commenced his career at Deutsche Bank as Global Head of Emerging Markets. During his tenure at Deutsche Bank, Mr. Calderini also helped manage several groups across the fixed income and equity platforms, including the Global Credit Derivatives Team. Mr. Calderini received a B.A. in Economics from Universidad Nacional de Rosario in 1987 and a Masters in Economics from Universidad del Cema in 1988, each in Argentina.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2016
6.22
6.2%
Michael Mundt, Principal and Chief Compliance Officer. Michael’s tasks at Revolution primarily consist of model development, business/marketing, and coordinating Revolution’s overall business and trading strategy. Michael’s background is in engineering and applied science. He received his B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Colorado in 1989. He was awarded a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering in 1993, also from the University of Colorado; his thesis involved the exploration of chaos and turbulence in simple weather/climate models. After the completion of his academic studies, Michael transitioned into the technology industry. He was employed by Seagate Technology (a hard-disk drive company) as an engineer specializing in computational fluid mechanics between March 1998 and July 2007. He currently holds nineteen U.S. patents in the area of disk-drive head/disk mechanics. Michael has been registered with the National Futures Association as an Associated Person since 2004 and has been a listed Principal of Revolution since December 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2016
6.22
6.2%
Rob oversees the architecture and development of the hardware and software computing infrastructure at Revolution. Rob received his B.S. in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Arizona in 1989. He received his M.S. and Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Colorado in 1992 and 1996, respectively. Rob was employed at Raytheon Technology, an aerospace defense contractor, from June 1996 through June 2006. His primary job duties included code/software development, data analysis, and the development of statistical algorithms to process high-frequency, real- time data. Rob is familiar with a wide range of computing languages (e.g. Fortran, C, C++, Java), operating systems (e.g. Windows, Linux, Unix, Mac OS X), and application software (e.g. Perl, Matlab, Tcl/Tk). Rob has been registered with the National Futures Association as an Associated Person since 2008 and has been a listed Principal of Revolution since September 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2016
6.22
6.2%
Mr. Goodman is Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Trading of Millburn, and is a member of Millburn’s Investment Committee. Mr. Goodman joined Millburn in 1982 as Assistant Director of Trading. He played an important role in the development of several key investment directions at the firm, including projects taken from inception through to execution and ongoing support. Today, Mr. Goodman’s role is focused on strategic initiatives and the enhancement of capabilities across all critical operating areas of the firm. From 1979 through late 1982, prior to joining Millburn, Mr. Goodman was with E. F. Hutton & Co., Inc. At Hutton, the majority of his time was spent in trading, where he designed and maintained various technical indicators and coordinated research projects pertaining to the futures markets. Mr. Goodman graduated magna cum laude from Harpur College of the State University of New York in 1979 with a B.A. in economics. He has been a featured speaker at industry events in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 28, 2016
6.18
6.2%
Sean Katof, CFA, has served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Funds since 2016. Prior to joining LoCorr, Mr. Katof served as Director of Capital Markets at SLOCUM, an institutional consulting firm, from 2005 to 2015. Prior to joining SLOCUM, Mr. Katof served as Portfolio Manager at Devenir Investment Advisors where he managed the Industry Leaders Core Equity portfolio from 2004 to 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Katof was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at INVESCO Funds Group where he worked from 1994 to 2003. Mr. Katof received his B.S. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from the University of Colorado at Boulder and an M.S. in Finance from the University of Colorado at Denver. Mr. Katof holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (“CAIA”) designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2017
5.08
5.1%
Tony Rodriguez, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Rodriguez joined Nuveen in 2002 and serves as co-head of fixed income. Mr. Rodriguez served as a head of global corporate bonds for Credit Suisse Asset Management and managing director and head of corporate bonds for Prudential Global Asset Management. He received a B.A. in economics from Lafayette College and an M.B.A. in finance from New York University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Peter is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and the lead portfolio of the Short Duration Multi-Sector strategy and related institutional portfolios. Prior to his current role, he was a member of the securitized debt sector team, responsible for trading mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities. Peter also performed credit analysis and surveillance for the firm’s mortgage backed securities and asset-backed securities portfolios. Before joining the firm in 2008, he served as credit analyst at Long Lake Partners, LLC, where he performed credit analysis for the company’s structured products portfolio. Peter graduated with a B.S. in Finance from Northern Illinois University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Mr. Niederhoffer is a 1987 graduate of Harvard University, magna cum laude, where he received a BA in computational neuroscience. From June 1987 until October 1989, Mr. Niederhoffer was employed by NCZ commodities, Inc ("NCZ"), a US commodity trading advisory firm which managed both proprietary and customer funds. In October 1989, NCZ changed its name to and became Niederhoffer Investments, Inc ("NII"). At both NCZ and NII, Mr. Niederhoffer was engaged as a trader, researcher, and information technology and software developer until January 1993. Mr. Niederhoffer was responsible for the development of trading systems and research software. In addition, he was responsible for managing trading accounts based on the systems he developed. In January 1993, Mr. Niederhoffer left NII. He has been working independently since then, and formed the Trading Advisor, of which he is President and sole director, in May 1993.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|14.09
|5.41
|5.06
