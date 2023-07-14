Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
19.0%
1 yr return
19.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.7%
Net Assets
$2.6 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.2%
Expense Ratio 2.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LCLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.0%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|24.29%
|1 Yr
|19.5%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|20.21%
|3 Yr
|4.8%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|16.91%
|5 Yr
|9.7%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|4.51%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|LCLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCLCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.6 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|28.19%
|Number of Holdings
|85
|20
|3702
|35.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|958 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|25.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.24%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|30.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCLCX % Rank
|Stocks
|90.95%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|96.10%
|Cash
|6.44%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|4.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.53%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|0.53%
|Other
|1.09%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|7.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|41.31%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|43.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCLCX % Rank
|Technology
|30.71%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|58.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.09%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|41.84%
|Healthcare
|12.45%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|85.99%
|Industrials
|11.27%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|76.24%
|Financial Services
|8.88%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|34.04%
|Consumer Defense
|6.62%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|3.90%
|Real Estate
|6.12%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|15.78%
|Energy
|4.05%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|19.50%
|Communication Services
|3.43%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|34.75%
|Basic Materials
|1.33%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|63.65%
|Utilities
|0.06%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|23.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCLCX % Rank
|US
|85.60%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|89.01%
|Non US
|5.35%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|29.79%
|LCLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.08%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|6.49%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|89.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|91.11%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|LCLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|46.77%
|LCLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LCLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|26.48%
|LCLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCLCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|48.58%
|LCLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|LCLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCLCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.66%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|96.76%
|LCLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2012
9.5
9.5%
Aram co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products, and manages the Select strategy. He has 19 years of investment industry experience and began his career in asset management as an equity analyst at Hygrove Partners, LLC. Aram joined ClearBridge Investments as a research analyst in the Information Technology sector in 2006 before being named a portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. Prior to joining Hygrove, Aram was co-founder and executive vice president of iCollege, an infrastructure software company catering to the educational market place. In 2001, iCollege was acquired by BlackBoard Inc. Aram earned a BA in Economics from Union College. Aram serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
