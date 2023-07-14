The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by taking an unconstrained approach to investing with an emphasis on equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests primarily in publicly traded equity and equity-related securities of U.S. and non‑U.S. companies or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. The fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization. The fund has no geographical limits on where it may invest—it may invest in both developed and emerging markets. The fund may invest in securities issued through private placements.

While the fund expects to invest primarily in equity and equity-related securities, the fund may, at times, also invest to a significant extent in fixed income securities, including lower-rated, high yielding debt securities (commonly known as “junk” bonds), when the portfolio manager believes such securities will provide more attractive total return opportunities compared to equity securities.

The fund uses a bottom‑up investment methodology for equity securities selection that relies extensively on fundamental research to identify companies with strong growth prospects and/or attractive valuations, without regard to a benchmark. As a result, the fund’s holdings may deviate significantly from its performance benchmark.

The fund uses a focused approach of investing in a smaller number of issuers, which may result in significant exposure to certain industries or sectors, such as information technology and internet technology services. If market conditions warrant, the fund may enter into short positions on securities, indexes or other instruments.

The fund uses a bottom‑up investment methodology for fixed income securities selection that relies extensively on fundamental research to identify companies with strong growth prospects and/or attractive valuations.

The fund may invest in futures, options, forward contracts, and swaps, among other derivative instruments. Derivatives and short positions may be used as a hedging technique in an attempt to manage risk in the fund’s portfolio, as a substitute for buying or selling securities, as a cash flow management technique, or as a means of enhancing returns.

The fund is classified as “non‑diversified”, which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.